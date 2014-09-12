Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirbad Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Suspended Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 26 Suspended *Convertible with Buyer's Credit Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Chawla International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chawla International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned CUSP International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Debentures CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 8000 Withdrawn DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Electro Teknica Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Electro Teknica Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Enmas O & M Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Enterprise International Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Enterprise International Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 85 Suspended Credit G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 370 Reaffirmed G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Horizon Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Indore Education And Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 54.3 Assigned Society-(Indore) Indore Public School Pvt Ltd Rent CRISIL A3+ 18.6 Assigned Securitisation loan Jai Bharat Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kanan Knitwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 - Purchase Kanan Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 - Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Prime Gold International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Prime Urban Development India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 - R.N. Gupta and Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.2 Reaffirmed R.N. Gupta and Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R.N. Gupta and Company Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Saraswathi Engineering Construction BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Siddhardha Constructions (Pvt) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Suspended SLV Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd SunTec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.6 Suspended Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirbad Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 29 Suspended Aashirbad Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Suspended Loan Fac Aashirbad Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 22.4 Suspended Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 128 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54 Suspended Loan Fac AirFlow Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended AirFlow Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 121 Suspended AirFlow Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 14 Suspended Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.3 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2004*CRISIL A(SO) 2440 Watch Corporation Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2005*CRISIL A(SO) 597 Watch Corporation Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2010*CRISIL A(SO) 10530 Watch Corporation Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 8980 Watch Corporation I&II/2011* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2012*CRISIL A(SO) 3140 Watch Corporation Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 10000 Watch Corporation II/2012* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Generation 8.4% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 3970 Watch Corporation II* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Generation 7.8% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1320 Watch Corporation III* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 2000 Watch Corporation V/2012* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1290 Watch Corporation V/2012* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1000 Watch Corporation III/2008* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1210 Watch Corporation IV/2009* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A(SO) 3500 Watch Corporation VIII/2014 Developing AP Transco TL CRISIL A 20000 Watch Developing AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20000 Watch Loan Fac Developing AP Transco 13.85% Series I/99 CRISIL A(SO) 240 Watch (Option B) Developing AP Transco 11.6% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1510 Watch I/2002 (Option C) Developing AP Transco 8.4% Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO) 3550 Watch (Option B) Developing AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO) 400 Watch (Option A) Developing AP Transco 8.95% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1600 Watch I/2006 (Option B) Developing AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1670 Watch II/2006 (Option A) Developing AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A(SO) 1330 Watch II/2006 (Option B) Developing Bansal Diamond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1000 Suspended Bansal Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 500 Suspended Loan Fac Basanth Wind Farm Drop Line CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B+ Basanth Wind Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Bhanu International Resorts and HotelsLT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhanu International Resorts and HotelsProposed TL CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Suspended Loan Fac Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 213.8 Suspended Loan Fac Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 146.2 Suspended Chamundi Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned Chawla International Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Chawla International CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Coral Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Coral Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Coral Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Coral Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 203.5 Suspended Loan Fac Coral Telecom Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended CUSP International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Electro Teknica Switchgears Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Enmas O & M Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Enterprise International Ltd. BG CRISIL BB- 9.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Enterprise International Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 10.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1410 Reaffirmed Loan Fac EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 17390 Reaffirmed Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Four P Brandcom Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended Four P Brandcom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Guju Ads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Guju Ads Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 137.2 Suspended Guju Ads Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 37.8 Suspended Horizon Polymers CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Horizon Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Horizon Polymers TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Indore Education And Services TL CRISIL BBB 35.7 Assigned Society-(Indore) Indore Public School Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned International Panaacea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended Ishwar Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Jai Bharat Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Jai Bharat Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended Loan Fac Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL C Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 116.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kamal CED Solutions LLP CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Kamal CED Solutions LLP TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Kanan Knitwear CC CRISIL BB+ 20 - Kanan Knitwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 73.3 - Loan Fac Kanan Knitwear TL CRISIL BB+ 41.7 - Khokan Motors Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Khokan Motors Works Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Multiplast Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Multiplast Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Multiplast Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Suspended Muthoot Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Muthoot Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Muthoot Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Narayan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned Narayan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 22 Assigned Netwing Technologies Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL B+ 192 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs 145.0 million Netwing Technologies Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Origin Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 61.5 Assigned Origin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.7 Assigned Loan Fac Origin Corporation TL CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Assigned Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Suspended Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 255.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pratik Hosiery Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Pratik Hosiery Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Credit Pratik Hosiery Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Prime Gold International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 225 Suspended Prime Gold International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac Prime Gold International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Prime Urban Development India Ltd Export Bill CRISIL B 250 - Negotiation R.N. Gupta and Company Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed R.N. Gupta and Company Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Gold Card R.N. Gupta and Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.N. Gupta and Company Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 618.9 Reaffirmed Roadlines Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 98 Suspended Ronix Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 32.5 Suspended Ronix Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sagar Metal Roofing CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Sagar Metal Roofing TL CRISIL BB- 42 Suspended Sanraa Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 68.5 Suspended Sanraa Media Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 150 Suspended Sanraa Media Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Saraswathi Engineering Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhardha Constructions (Pvt) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Siddhardha Constructions (Pvt) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac SLV Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 172 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 970 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sonata Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1030 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 90.4 Assigned Sri Sai College of Engineering and Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 90 Suspended Technology Sri Sai College of Engineering and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Suspended Technology Loan Fac Sri Sai College of Engineering and TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Technology SunTec Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 356.7 Reaffirmed Texas Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Texas Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed The Krishna Drishti Educational LT Loan CRISIL B- 220 Suspended Society The New India Assurance Company Ltd Financial Strength AAA Reaffirmed Rating Veritas Bioventions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Veritas Bioventions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended Victoria Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 29.3 Suspended Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.4 Suspended Loan Fac Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Suspended Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 44.6 Suspended VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 250 Suspended Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 114.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 195.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 242.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 212.5 Suspended Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 375 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)