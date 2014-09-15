Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Amritvarsha Finance And Leasing Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended ^Includes a sub limit of Rs 20 Million towards letter of credit /buyers credit Attar Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 335 Suspended B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Chirayu Charitable Foundation BG CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Deva Singh Sham Singh LOC CRISIL A4 9.9 Suspended Deva Singh Sham Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4 222.5 Suspended Dhar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed I K Polymers (South) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 30.0 Million Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 410 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2 300 Assigned ##Interchangeable with Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Assigned Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Mahajan Tyre Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned under LOC Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned under LOC Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Pawanjay Steel & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Prime Mag. Subscription Services Pvt LBG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Rajasekar Textile Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Rajasekar Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Safex Fire Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Safex Fire Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shah Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Shah Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 215 Suspended Shah Polymers Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66.8 Suspended Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Weavers India Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Suspended Credit Weavers India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Purchase LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Industries (Haridwar) TL CRISIL D 32 Assigned A. S. Industries (Haridwar) CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned A. S. Industries (Haridwar) LOC CRISIL D 3 Assigned Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Amritvarsha Finance And Leasing Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Amritvarsha Finance And Leasing Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 81.5 Assigned ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Anjaneya Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Attar Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Attar Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Reaffirmed B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Reaffirmed C P Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 177 Suspended Chirayu Charitable Foundation TL CRISIL B 567.5 Suspended Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Dabwali Transport Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38 Suspended Loan Fac Dabwali Transport Company Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52 Suspended Deivaanai Sinter Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Deivaanai Sinter Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 53.9 Suspended Deva Singh Sham Singh CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Dhar Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Dhar Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Loan Fac Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.2 Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 470 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ G. S. Promoters & Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended Loan Fac Gautam Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 100 Suspended Fac I K Polymers (South) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL D 70 Suspended Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Suspended Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Loan Fac Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Suspended Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Khandelwal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Krishna Coke (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Krishna Coke (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned #Interchangeable with Rs. 240 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Rs. 150 million Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 400 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 50 million Working Capital Demand Loan Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 33.4 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1131.6 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned * Interchangeable with Rs. 200 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 150 million Buyers Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 660 Assigned ** Interchangeable with Rs. 330 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 500 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 500 million Letter of Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned ^ Rs. 200 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 250 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 250 million Letter of Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Credit Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 74 Reaffirmed Mahajan Tyre Company CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Mandona Hyundai CC CRISIL B 2 Suspended Mandona Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B 32 Suspended Fac Mandona Hyundai TL CRISIL B 18 Suspended Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76.4 Suspended Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.1 Suspended Nicomet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 237.5 Suspended Nicomet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1008 Suspended Nicomet Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended Nicomet Industries Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL D 227.5 Suspended * Interchangeable with Post Shipment Nicomet Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pal & Paul Builders Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 139 Reaffirmed Pal & Paul Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 111 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polylon Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Polylon Industries TL CRISIL B- 27.1 Suspended Polylon Textile CC CRISIL B- 68.5 Suspended Polylon Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.9 Suspended Loan Fac Polylon Textile TL CRISIL B- 46.2 Suspended Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Both way interchangeability with letter of credit facility Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180.5 Reaffirmed Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 136 Suspended Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 103 Suspended Loan Fac Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Suspended Prime Mag. Subscription Services Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac Prime Mag. Subscription Services Pvt LOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Prudent Infrarealty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Loan Fac Riza Cashew Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Riza Cashew Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Safex Fire Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Safex Fire Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarda Rice and Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 76 Assigned Sarda Rice and Oil Mills TL CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Sarvoday Ashram CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Shah Polymers CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Shah Polymers LT Loan CRISIL BB 6.4 Suspended Shah Polymers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Shah Polymers Proposed TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Suspended Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 13.5 Suspended Credit Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.3 Suspended Shree Umiya Cotton Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Shree Umiya Cotton Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Loan Fac Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with overdraft (book debt) Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.7 Suspended Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 200 Suspended *includes sub-limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 300.0 million Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 550 Suspended Purchase Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL D 350 Suspended **includes sublimit of Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs. 250.0 million. Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) Ltd TL CRISIL D 69 Suspended Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 250 Suspended Purchase Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 153 Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed (Bhavnagar) Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed (Bhavnagar) Loan Fac Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130 Suspended Loan Fac Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Surya Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Surya Healthcare Ltd LOC^# CRISIL D 110 Suspended ^Includes a sub limit for Bank Guarantee up to Rs.25 Million # Includes a sub limit for Bank Guarantee up to Rs.15 Million Surya Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL D 488 Suspended T C Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 202.5 Suspended T C Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended T C Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 644.7 Suspended Loan Fac T C Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 208.8 Suspended Usha Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Rs 50 Million for Inland/Foreign Letter of Credit Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 91 Suspended Loan Fac Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Suspended Viraj Steel and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Viraj Steel and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Viraj Steel and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Viraj Steel and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Suspended Loan Fac Viraj Steel and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 1230 Suspended Viraj Steel and Energy Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended Weavers India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended Loan Fac Weavers India Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 