Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Abad Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Discounting * * Two way inter changeability between packing credit and foreign bill discounting Abad Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Abad Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 15 Suspended * Two way inter changeability between packing credit and foreign bill discounting Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 255 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Ammen Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Ammen Mills Export Packing CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Credit Ammen Mills Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Credit Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Bhima Jewellery Madurai LOC CRISIL A2 15 Suspended Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 104.5 Suspended Choudhari Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Negotiation Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bill discounting Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable between PCFC, Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit. Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 Million between PCFC Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit. Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned FEMC-Pratibha JV BG CRISIL A3+ (SO)550 Suspended FEMC-Pratibha JV LOC CRISIL A3+ (SO)500 Suspended GRM Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed Credit Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ HST Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 190 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 780 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kalva Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Kamakhya Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Kandhan Knitss Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. S. Labels BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Assigned Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Pratibha CRFG JV BG CRISIL A3+ (SO)940 Suspended Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture LOC CRISIL A3+ (SO)40 Suspended Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2125 Credit Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Suspended *Includes Rs.350.0 Million of Letters of Credit (LCs) and Rs.350.0 Million of buyer's credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee (BG) Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 1600 Suspended #includes Rs.200.0 Million of Letter of Credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee. Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 400 Suspended ^Includes Rs.300.0 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.300.0 Million of buyers' credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac RCM Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Key Loan CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Gandepalli Surya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Synergy Telecommunications ( A unit ofBG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ (SO)27000 Reaffirmed Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 25 Suspended * Bank Guarantee Limit of Rs.25 million fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Discounting Fac Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 12 Suspended Credit Trend Setters International BG$ CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended $ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are interchangeable Trend Setters International Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 80 Suspended * Export Packing Credit and bill discounting limits are wholly interchangeable Trend Setters International Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit* * Export Packing Credit and bill discounting limits are wholly interchangeable Trend Setters International LOC$ CRISIL A4 30 Suspended $ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are interchangeable Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ultima Switchgears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed under LOC Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed *Fully interchange able with Inland letter of credit Veekay General Industries BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Veekay General Industries LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Fac Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 328.9 Suspended Loan Fac Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL D 241.1 Suspended Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended Ajoy Bakli WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 2250 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdCorporate Loan CRISIL BBB 660 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1480 Loan Fac ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 20 - ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 27.5 - ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 59 - Loan Fac ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 73.5 - Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 640 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 176.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bhima Jewellery Madurai CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Suspended Bhima Jewellery Madurai TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil TL CRISIL BBB+ 51 Suspended Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Suspended Loan Fac Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1272.7 Suspended Calyx Majestique Properties TL CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Chandramma Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 150 Assigned Choudhari Construction Co. CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Cineola Digital Cinema Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Suspended Dhariwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 814 Reaffirmed Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed FEMC-Pratibha JV CC* CRISIL BBB (SO)2000 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit of letter of credit up to the limit of Rs.1500 million and bank guarantee up to the limit of Rs.540 million. FEMC-Pratibha JV CC^ CRISIL BBB (SO)500 Suspended ^includes a sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan up to the limit of Rs.500 Million. Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.4 Assigned Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Assigned GRM Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 440 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- GRM Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 780 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Includes sublimit of Rs.20.0 million of Packing credit foreign currency and bill discounting Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1310 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ICore-E-Services Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended ICore-E-Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 280 Suspended Loan Fac ICore-E-Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL C 270 Suspended IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kalva Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Kamakhya Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandhan Knitss TL CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Kaynes Hotel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Keshari Industries CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Keshari Industries TL CRISIL BB- 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KVR Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB M. S. Labels TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned M. S. Labels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Loan Fac M. S. Labels CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 124 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Suspended Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 88 Suspended Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned MC Medical Services Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned MC Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned MC Medical Services Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Suspended Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 - Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 10 - Fac Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.4 - Loan Fac Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 - Credit Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.12.50 Million of LC Import/Buyers Credit Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd TL @ CRISIL B+ 25.3 Assigned @Includes sub limit of open term loan of Rs.3 Million Peekay Mediequip Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Peekay Mediequip Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Peekay Mediequip Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Peekay Mediequip Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Pratibha CRFG JV CC* CRISIL BBB (SO)550 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan / Sight Letter of Credit / Usance Letter of Credit Pratibha CRFG JV CC# CRISIL BBB (SO)560 Suspended #Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.500.0 Million Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture CC CRISIL BBB (SO)160 Suspended Prestige Urban Infratech Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 350 Suspended * Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Prime Infrapark Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB (SO)1353 Suspended Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL B- 304.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Letter of Credit 128.8 Million as a sublimit of Cash Credit # Letter of Credit 121.2 Million as a sublimit of Cash Credit Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 154.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 843 Upgraded from CRISIL D R M Dhariwal TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 291.7 Suspended Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 129.8 Suspended Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 122 Suspended Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 879.7 Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1490 Suspended Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 210 Suspended Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1080 Suspended Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 1070.9 Suspended Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RCM Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 60 Suspended Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 126 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivkrupa Trading Co CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Shivkrupa Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shivkrupa Trading Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem BG CRISIL D 5.5 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem CC CRISIL D 127.5 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 2 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Shrenik Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 137.5 Suspended Fac Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- (SO)600 Assigned *Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- (SO)2700 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sivagamy Traders CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Sivagamy Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Loan Fac SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 192 Assigned Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits. Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed @Rs 50 million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits. Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.1 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Gandepalli Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Gandepalli Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Gandepalli Srivari Industries BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Srivari Industries CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Srivari Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 52.8 Suspended Sterling Estates and Properties Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sterling Estates and Properties Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sunshine Infrawell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Sunshine Tradetower Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 600 Suspended Loan Fac Surya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Assigned; Suspension revoked Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned; Suspension revoked Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Assigned; Fac Suspension revoked Synergy Telecommunications ( A unit ofCC CRISIL BB 375 Reaffirmed Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) Synpack Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ (SO)8900 Reaffirmed All the facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+ (SO)17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 Million;All the facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ (SO)5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking;All the facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ (SO)3000 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking;All the facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Trend Setters International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 104.6 Suspended Loan Fac Trend Setters International TL CRISIL B- 19.2 Suspended UCS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Ultima Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ultima Switchgears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unity Logistics CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Unity Logistics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 79 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Veekay General Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 155 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venus Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Venus Remedies Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 557.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 921.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vinayak Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Vinayak Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.