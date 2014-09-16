Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended
Abad Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Discounting *
* Two way inter changeability between packing credit and foreign bill discounting
Abad Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Abad Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
* Two way inter changeability between packing credit and foreign bill discounting
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 255 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 100
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10
Ammen Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Ammen Mills Export Packing CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Credit
Ammen Mills Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Credit
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 1100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Bhima Jewellery Madurai LOC CRISIL A2 15 Suspended
Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended
Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 104.5 Suspended
Choudhari Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended
Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Bill discounting
Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
% Interchangeable between PCFC, Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit.
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 Million between PCFC Bill discounting, Bank
Guarantee and Letter of Credit.
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
FEMC-Pratibha JV BG CRISIL A3+ (SO)550 Suspended
FEMC-Pratibha JV LOC CRISIL A3+ (SO)500 Suspended
GRM Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
HST Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 190 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 780 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kalva Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Kamakhya Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Kandhan Knitss Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase -
Discounting
Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Kings Marine Products Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 14.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M. S. Labels BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Assigned
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pratibha CRFG JV BG CRISIL A3+ (SO)940 Suspended
Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture LOC CRISIL A3+ (SO)40 Suspended
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2125
Credit
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Suspended
*Includes Rs.350.0 Million of Letters of Credit (LCs) and Rs.350.0 Million of buyer's credit as
sub-limit of Bank Guarantee (BG)
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 1600 Suspended
#includes Rs.200.0 Million of Letter of Credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee.
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 400 Suspended
^Includes Rs.300.0 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.300.0 Million of buyers' credit as
sub-limit of Bank Guarantee
Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
RCM Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Suspended
Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Forward
Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Key Loan CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Gandepalli
Surya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended
Synergy Telecommunications ( A unit ofBG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd)
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ (SO)27000 Reaffirmed
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
* Bank Guarantee Limit of Rs.25 million fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Suspended
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 12 Suspended
Credit
Trend Setters International BG$ CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
$ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are interchangeable
Trend Setters International Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
* Export Packing Credit and bill discounting limits are wholly interchangeable
Trend Setters International Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Credit*
* Export Packing Credit and bill discounting limits are wholly interchangeable
Trend Setters International LOC$ CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
$ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are interchangeable
Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ultima Switchgears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchange able with Inland letter of credit
Veekay General Industries BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Veekay General Industries LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Fac
Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 328.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL D 241.1 Suspended
Ajanta Offset and Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Ajoy Bakli WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 2250
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdCorporate Loan CRISIL BBB 660
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1480
Loan Fac
ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 20 -
ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 27.5 -
ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 59 -
Loan Fac
ANG Life Sciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 73.5 -
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 640 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 176.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Bhima Jewellery Madurai CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Suspended
Bhima Jewellery Madurai TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended
Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended
Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil TL CRISIL BBB+ 51 Suspended
Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1272.7 Suspended
Calyx Majestique Properties TL CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Chandramma Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 150 Assigned
Choudhari Construction Co. CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Cineola Digital Cinema Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Suspended
Dhariwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 814 Reaffirmed
Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed
FEMC-Pratibha JV CC* CRISIL BBB (SO)2000 Suspended
*Includes a sub-limit of letter of credit up to the limit of Rs.1500 million and bank guarantee
up to the limit of Rs.540 million.
FEMC-Pratibha JV CC^ CRISIL BBB (SO)500 Suspended
^includes a sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan up to the limit of Rs.500 Million.
Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.4 Assigned
Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Assigned
GRM Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 440 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
GRM Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 780 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
* Includes sublimit of Rs.20.0 million of Packing credit foreign currency and bill discounting
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1310 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
ICore-E-Services Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Suspended
ICore-E-Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 280 Suspended
Loan Fac
ICore-E-Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL C 270 Suspended
IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1200 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kalva Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Kamakhya Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kandhan Knitss TL CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Reaffirmed
Kaynes Hotel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Keshari Industries CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Keshari Industries TL CRISIL BB- 36 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
KVR Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
M. S. Labels TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
M. S. Labels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. S. Labels CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 124 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Suspended
Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 88 Suspended
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
MC Medical Services Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
MC Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
MC Medical Services Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 -
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 10 -
Fac
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.4 -
Loan Fac
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 -
Credit
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned
#Includes sub limit of Rs.12.50 Million of LC Import/Buyers Credit
Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd TL @ CRISIL B+ 25.3 Assigned
@Includes sub limit of open term loan of Rs.3 Million
Peekay Mediequip Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Peekay Mediequip Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Peekay Mediequip Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Peekay Mediequip Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Pratibha CRFG JV CC* CRISIL BBB (SO)550 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan / Sight Letter of Credit / Usance Letter
of Credit
Pratibha CRFG JV CC# CRISIL BBB (SO)560 Suspended
#Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.500.0 Million
Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture CC CRISIL BBB (SO)160 Suspended
Prestige Urban Infratech Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 350 Suspended
* Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Prime Infrapark Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB (SO)1353 Suspended
Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL B- 304.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
*Letter of Credit 128.8 Million as a sublimit of Cash Credit
# Letter of Credit 121.2 Million as a sublimit of Cash Credit
Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 154.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 843 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
R M Dhariwal TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 291.7 Suspended
Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 129.8 Suspended
Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 122 Suspended
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 879.7
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1490 Suspended
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 210 Suspended
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1080 Suspended
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 1070.9 Suspended
Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RCM Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 60 Suspended
Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 126 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shivkrupa Trading Co CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Shivkrupa Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivkrupa Trading Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem BG CRISIL D 5.5 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem CC CRISIL D 127.5 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Shrenik Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended
Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 137.5 Suspended
Fac
Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- (SO)600 Assigned
*Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- (SO)2700 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd
Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Sivagamy Traders CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended
Sivagamy Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended
SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned
Loan Fac
SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 192 Assigned
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limits.
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed
@Rs 50 million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits.
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.1 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Gandepalli
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Gandepalli
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Gandepalli
Srivari Industries BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Srivari Industries CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Srivari Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 52.8 Suspended
Sterling Estates and Properties Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Sterling Estates and Properties Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sunshine Infrawell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sunshine Tradetower Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 600 Suspended
Loan Fac
Surya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Assigned;
Fac Suspension
revoked
Synergy Telecommunications ( A unit ofCC CRISIL BB 375 Reaffirmed
Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd)
Synpack Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ (SO)8900 Reaffirmed
All the facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+ (SO)17000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 Million;All the
facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite Ltd
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ (SO)5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking;All the facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite
Ltd
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ (SO)3000 Assigned
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking;All the facilities are guaranteed by Sesa Sterlite
Ltd
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Trend Setters International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 104.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Trend Setters International TL CRISIL B- 19.2 Suspended
UCS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Ultima Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ultima Switchgears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Unity Logistics CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Unity Logistics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 79 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Veekay General Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 155 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Venus Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Venus Remedies Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 557.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 921.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Vinayak Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended
Vinayak Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
