Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Anil Kumar and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Anu Tufts International Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Bill Purchase* *interchangeability of Rs. 5.0 Million from Foreign Demand Bill Purchase to Packing Credit and vice versa Anu Tufts International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 36.5 Suspended *interchangeability of Rs. 5.0 Million from Foreign Demand Bill Purchase to Packing Credit and vice versa Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ashish Vessel Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Suspended * Cash Credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million. B. Arvindkumar & Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 16.25 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9.25 Reaffirmed Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce LOC CRISIL A3 1400 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd. Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5 Billion) Diamines & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. BG CRISIL A4 244 Suspended Kabra Commercial Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Kabra Commercial Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Meru Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Natural Herbals & Seeds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Quick Setting Cement Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 150 Assigned ^The above facility is guaranteed by Nirma Ltd Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed SABMiller India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Credit Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Sharma Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 50 Suspended * Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 million of letter of credit Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.8 Suspended Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Reaffirmed Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Transnational LOC CRISIL A4 62 Reaffirmed Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ABS Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 810 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Accord Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 118 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 195 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Anil Kumar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Anjani Cotgin CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Anjani Cotgin TL CRISIL B 6 Suspended Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashish Vessel Demolition Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Assab Sripad Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 117.5 Suspended Assab Sripad Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Assab Sripad Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended Loan Fac Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 6470 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1030 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 0.3 Reaffirmed Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215 Suspended Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.4 Suspended Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35.8 Suspended Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.2 Suspended Loan Fac Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Cluster Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 118 Reaffirmed Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd. Dalson Motors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Dalson Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Diamines & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Diamines & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 61 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed G. P. Oil Mills CC CRISIL C 60 Suspended G. P. Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Suspended Loan Fac Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt TL CRISIL B- 35.6 Suspended Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22 Suspended Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned India Circus Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. TL CRISIL B 199 Suspended K.K.Protiens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Kabra Commercial Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac KAF Footwear Industries TL CRISIL BB 17.4 Assigned Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 78.5 Suspended Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaygee Shoetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Suspended Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Society Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120.7 Reaffirmed Society Loan Fac Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Rupee TL CRISIL B- 199.3 Reaffirmed Society Marasa Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Meru Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Meru Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended Micro Print & Pack LT Loan CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Micro Print & Pack Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Micro Print & Pack CC CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Mor Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Mor Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Mor Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 184.2 Suspended Mor Poultries CC CRISIL D 67 Suspended Mor Poultries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Suspended Loan Fac Mor Poultries TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76 Suspended Loan Fac Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Natural Herbals & Seeds CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Suspended Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 287.5 Suspended Ocean Bunkers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Ocean Bunkers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 64.5 Suspended OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Origin Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Origin Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 400 Suspended Loan Fac* *Proposed long term facility includes proposed term debt of Rs.125 Million and proposed cash credit limit of Rs.275 Million. P. Perichi Gounder Memorial CharitableCC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Trust P. Perichi Gounder Memorial CharitableTL CRISIL D 290.9 Suspended Trust P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 254 Reaffirmed Parerhat Steel Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Parerhat Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Suspended Parerhat Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.9 Suspended Loan Fac Parerhat Steel Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.1 Suspended Pineapple Estates Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 372.4 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 227.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pramerica Fund Ultra ST Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pramerica Fund ST Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.5 Reaffirmed Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathi Bandhus Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Rathi Bandhus Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Redhu Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 136 Upgraded from CRISIL B Redhu Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 184.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Redhu Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 1000* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50 million for cash credit, Rs. 150 million for demand loan, Rs.20 million for working capital demand loan and Rs. 100 million for letter of credit Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 44 Suspended Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 165 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sharma Construction Co CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sharma Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sharma Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended Loan Fac Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 30 Suspended * Interchangeable with Packing Credit of Rs 2.5 Million Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.4 Suspended Loan Fac Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.5 Suspended Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.4 Suspended Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sigma Township Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sigma Township Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Spring Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended Surya Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Surya Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Suspended Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Suspended Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended Transnational CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Upper India Smelting & Refinery Works CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Upper India Smelting & Refinery Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Upper India Smelting & Refinery Works Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Credit V.N.C. V.N.C. Steel Distributors CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 2700 Reaffirmed --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 