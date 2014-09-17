Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Anil Kumar and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended
Anu Tufts International Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Bill Purchase*
*interchangeability of Rs. 5.0 Million from Foreign Demand Bill Purchase to Packing Credit and
vice versa
Anu Tufts International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 36.5 Suspended
*interchangeability of Rs. 5.0 Million from Foreign Demand Bill Purchase to Packing Credit and
vice versa
Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ashish Vessel Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
* Cash Credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million.
B. Arvindkumar & Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 16.25 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9.25 Reaffirmed
Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended
Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended
Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce LOC CRISIL A3 1400 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd.
Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.5 Billion)
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended
Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 6 Suspended
Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. BG CRISIL A4 244 Suspended
Kabra Commercial Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Kabra Commercial Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Meru Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Natural Herbals & Seeds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Quick Setting Cement Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 150 Assigned
^The above facility is guaranteed by Nirma Ltd
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
SABMiller India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned
Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Credit
Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Sharma Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 million of letter of credit
Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.8 Suspended
Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Transnational LOC CRISIL A4 62 Reaffirmed
Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
ABS Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
ACC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 810 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Accord Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 118 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed
Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 195 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Anil Kumar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Anjani Cotgin CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Anjani Cotgin TL CRISIL B 6 Suspended
Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ashish Vessel Demolition Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Assab Sripad Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 117.5 Suspended
Assab Sripad Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Assab Sripad Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 6470 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1030 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 0.3 Reaffirmed
Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215 Suspended
Bhima Gems (Adoor) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended
Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.4 Suspended
Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35.8 Suspended
Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended
Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Cluster Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 118 Reaffirmed
Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd.
Dalson Motors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Dalson Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed
Debentures AA+r
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 61 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
G. P. Oil Mills CC CRISIL C 60 Suspended
G. P. Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended
Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt TL CRISIL B- 35.6 Suspended
Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Gitansh Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22 Suspended
Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
India Circus Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended
Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. TL CRISIL B 199 Suspended
K.K.Protiens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Kabra Commercial Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
KAF Footwear Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
KAF Footwear Industries TL CRISIL BB 17.4 Assigned
Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 19.8 Reaffirmed
Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 78.5 Suspended
Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kaygee Shoetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Suspended
Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Society
Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120.7 Reaffirmed
Society Loan Fac
Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Rupee TL CRISIL B- 199.3 Reaffirmed
Society
Marasa Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Meru Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Meru Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended
Micro Print & Pack LT Loan CRISIL BB 6 Assigned
Micro Print & Pack Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Micro Print & Pack CC CRISIL BB 49 Assigned
Mor Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Mor Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mor Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 184.2 Suspended
Mor Poultries CC CRISIL D 67 Suspended
Mor Poultries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mor Poultries TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76 Suspended
Loan Fac
Naksha Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Natural Herbals & Seeds CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Suspended
Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 287.5 Suspended
Ocean Bunkers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Ocean Bunkers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 64.5 Suspended
OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended
OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Origin Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Origin Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 400 Suspended
Loan Fac*
*Proposed long term facility includes proposed term debt of Rs.125 Million and proposed cash
credit limit of Rs.275 Million.
P. Perichi Gounder Memorial CharitableCC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Trust
P. Perichi Gounder Memorial CharitableTL CRISIL D 290.9 Suspended
Trust
P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 254 Reaffirmed
Parerhat Steel Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Parerhat Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Suspended
Parerhat Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Parerhat Steel Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.1 Suspended
Pineapple Estates Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 372.4 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 227.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pramerica Fund Ultra ST Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pramerica Fund ST Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.5 Reaffirmed
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rathi Bandhus Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Rathi Bandhus Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 136 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 184.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 1000* Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50 million for cash credit, Rs. 150 million for demand loan, Rs.20
million for working capital demand loan and Rs. 100 million for letter of credit
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 44 Suspended
Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 165 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sharma Construction Co CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Sharma Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sharma Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
* Interchangeable with Packing Credit of Rs 2.5 Million
Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.5 Suspended
Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.4 Suspended
Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Sigma Township Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sigma Township Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended
Spring Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended
Surya Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Surya Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed
Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended
Tekno Steels and Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Suspended
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Transnational CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Upper India Smelting & Refinery Works CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Upper India Smelting & Refinery Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Upper India Smelting & Refinery Works Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Credit
V.N.C. Steel Distributors CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 2700 Reaffirmed
