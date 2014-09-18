Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Biligiri Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Calcutta Overseas Foreign CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Calcutta Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 280 Reaffirmed Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned; Suspension revoked) Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 21.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked) DRN Infrastructure BG CRISIL A2 1200 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure Proposed BG CRISIL A2 1300 Reaffirmed Garg Trading Co LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Buyers credit to an extent of Rs.50 Million Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 - $ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit Himachal Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Himachal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 - Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 - Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 - Jivraj Tea Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 - Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Lakshmidurga Drugs & Intermediates PvtLOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Ltd Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lamina International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Lamina International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 163.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 - Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Purchase Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Credit Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75.5 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd. ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal Navneet Education Ltd. BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omnitel Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 147.5 Assigned Omnitel Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Credit Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries LtBG* CRISIL A4 35 Suspended *100% interchangeable Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries LtLOC* CRISIL A4 5 Suspended P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Panda Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sheelu Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 730 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 38 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt LBG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt LLOC CRISIL A4+ 550 Suspended Sunmax Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aark India Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 55 Assigned Abhiruchi Foods CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Reaffirmed Abhiruchi Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.2 Reaffirmed Aklia Educational & Research Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aklia Educational & Research Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Aklia Educational & Research Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 62 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Assigned Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Loan Fac Bagwan Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Bagwan Cotex Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Bhadane's Hi-Tech Technology ComputersCC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhadane's Hi-Tech Technology ComputersProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Biligiri Granites LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35.5 Suspended Cyber Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned; Discounting Suspension revoked Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.1 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.4 Assigned; Suspension revoked Deo Ispat Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Deo Ispat Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended DRN Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Garg Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Garg Trading Co CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Goel Ganga Developers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 500 Suspended Loan Fac Goel Ganga Developers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 - * Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 300 - Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 - Himachal Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Himachal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Himachal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 55 - Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.3 - Loan Fac Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38 - Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 177.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Jadwet Resorts and Leisure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 67 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed Jessica Jewels and Fashion Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended *100% inter-changeable with post shipment credit Jindal Charitable Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Suspended Jindal Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Jindal Charitable Society TL CRISIL B 160 Suspended Jivraj Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 - Jivraj Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 126.5 - Kartekya Wines CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kranti Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Kranti Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kranti Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Suspended Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Lakshmidurga Drugs & Intermediates PvtLT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Ltd Lakshmidurga Drugs & Intermediates PvtCC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Ltd Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 34.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 92 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lamina Suspension Products Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 327 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 - Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 140.2 - M/s. Landmark Treasure Town LT Loan CRISIL D 146.3 Suspended M/s. Landmark Treasure Town Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended Loan Fac Mercury Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 34.5 Suspended Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 395 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.9 Reaffirmed Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIA) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIB) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed XVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500000 Reaffirmed XVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500000 Reaffirmed XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 50 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed XXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed XXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed XXX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed XXXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed XXXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed XXXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XXXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXVIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XL) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed XLVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XLVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed XLIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed L) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed LI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed LII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10150 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omnitel Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Credit Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries LtCC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Orissa Concrete & Allied Industries LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Panda Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 94 Reaffirmed Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Radhika Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Radhika Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 79.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Assigned Credit Sera Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Assigned Purchase Sera Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sheelu Exports SME Care Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A 870 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed SS Marketing CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt LCC CRISIL BB+ 675 Suspended Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt LTL CRISIL BB+ 185 Suspended Sunmax Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- *Fully Interchange with Cash Credit Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 53.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swastik Overseas CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 228.5 Assigned Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB+ 60.9 Assigned Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Uttam Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Uttam Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.