Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apis India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Apis India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Bigesto Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended
Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 162.7 Suspended
Credit#
# 100 % interchangeable
Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 130 Suspended
Discounting#
# 100 % interchangeable
Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Eka Chakra Electrical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Epitome Components Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Esdee Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company BG CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Purchase
-Discounting
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit#
# Interchangeable with post-shipment export packing credit facility; includes sublimit of
Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company CP CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gold Star Steel Pvt. Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
* 100 % interchangeable
Gold Star Steel Pvt. Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
* 100 % interchangeable
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Holostik India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Investment & Precision Casting Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Investment & Precision Casting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Suspended
Credit
Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting
M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises BG * CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
* Sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.70.0 Million
Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign
bills exchange.
N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
PG Electroplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Suspended
PG Electroplast Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
PG Electroplast Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 42 Suspended
PG Electroplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Suspended
PG Electroplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4 84 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Suspended
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 152.2 Suspended
R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt.LtdBG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Roger Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Purchase*
* Foreign Bill Purchase also includes sublimit of foreign usance bill purchase of Rs. 150
million.
Roger Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Roger Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended
RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
S.K. Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2 175.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
^^Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million
Seth Industrial Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers Metal Loan * CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
* Gold Loan given by the bank to be repaid in 180 days.
South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended
South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LLOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Standard Surfactants Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
Standard Surfactants Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1800 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 83 Reaffirmed
Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Forward
Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Upper India Steel Manufacturing & LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Engineering Co. Ltd
Upper India Steel Manufacturing & Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended
Engineering Co. Ltd Factoring
Upper India Steel Manufacturing & Receivable CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended
Engineering Co. Ltd Factoring
Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company FD Programme FAA Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended
Agro Phos (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned
Apis India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL BB+
Apis India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Apis India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Apis India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Aravind Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Balaji Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bigesto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Bigesto Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended
Bigesto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bigesto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 186 Suspended
Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 38.4 Suspended
Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Suspended
Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 36.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed
Eka Chakra Electrical Works Open CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 480 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Epitome Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 136.5 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 72.8 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A 233.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company CC* CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan; includes pre-shipment export packing
credit facilities of Rs.950 Million
Gold Star Steel Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended
Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gopalakrishna Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.9 Assigned
Gopalakrishna Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned
Gopalakrishna Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.5 Assigned
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A+
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned
Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Investment & Precision Casting Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Suspended
Investment & Precision Casting Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 141.9 Suspended
Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 700 Suspended
# interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit to an extent of Rs.300 Million
Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 370 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Eco Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 147.5 Assigned
Mahavir Synthesis Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Manasa Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended
Manasa Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended
N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 177.9 Suspended
Nexus Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended
Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 425 Suspended
PG Electroplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 240 Suspended
Pioneer Spinning And Weaving Mills LtdCC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Pioneer Spinning And Weaving Mills LtdLT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 475 Suspended
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.5 Suspended
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Suspended
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 21 Suspended
Purchase
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25.2 Suspended
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Discounting
Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 111.5 Suspended
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Suspended
Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 72.3 Suspended
Press Kunj CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Press Kunj LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Press Kunj Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Press Kunj TL CRISIL D 35.8 Suspended
R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt. LtCC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Roger Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
S K Gold Chain Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
S.K. Construction CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended
Samvardhana Motherson International LtNCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
#fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
Credit^ CRISIL BBB
^50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit
Saraca Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 39.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
Seth Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.8 Assigned
Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended
South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6.1 Suspended
Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 320 Suspended
Sri Annai Agencies CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and LC
Sri Krishna Spg and Wvg Mills Pvt. LtdCash TL CRISIL D 98.7 Assigned
Sri Krishna Spg and Wvg Mills Pvt. LtdBG CRISIL D 0.2 Assigned
Sri Krishna Spg and Wvg Mills Pvt. LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 21.1 Assigned
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LTL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Reaffirmed
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LWarehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 37.6 Reaffirmed
Stan Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Suspended
Stan Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Suspended
Standard Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Standard Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Supertex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Supertex Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Supertex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BB- 26 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
*fully interchangeable with term loan
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 38 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 144.1 Suspended
Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 93.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 430 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
The Abraham Memorial Educational TrustLT Loan CRISIL D 241.8 Suspended
Unitrack Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Unitrack Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33 Suspended
Upper India Steel Manufacturing & CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Suspended
Engineering Co. Ltd
Usha Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Usha Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical LT Loan CRISIL D 188.2 Suspended
Charitable Trust-Covai
Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Charitable Trust-Covai Loan Fac
Vishwasrao Naik Sahkari Sakhar KarkhanCC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Ltd
Vishwasrao Naik Sahkari Sakhar KarkhanProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended
Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 596.5 Suspended
VVS Concast Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
VVS Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Reaffirmed
Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
