Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apis India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Apis India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bigesto Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 162.7 Suspended Credit# # 100 % interchangeable Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Discounting# # 100 % interchangeable Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Eka Chakra Electrical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Epitome Components Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company BG CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Ltd Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase -Discounting Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Ltd Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit# # Interchangeable with post-shipment export packing credit facility; includes sublimit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company CP CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd Gold Star Steel Pvt. Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended * 100 % interchangeable Gold Star Steel Pvt. Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended * 100 % interchangeable Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Holostik India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Investment & Precision Casting Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Investment & Precision Casting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Credit Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Laguna Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises BG * CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.70.0 Million Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bills exchange. N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended PG Electroplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Suspended PG Electroplast Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Suspended PG Electroplast Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 42 Suspended PG Electroplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Suspended PG Electroplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4 84 Suspended Loan Fac Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Suspended Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 152.2 Suspended R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt.LtdBG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Purchase* * Foreign Bill Purchase also includes sublimit of foreign usance bill purchase of Rs. 150 million. Roger Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Roger Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended S.K. Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2 175.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^^Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million Seth Industrial Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers Metal Loan * CRISIL A4 40 Suspended * Gold Loan given by the bank to be repaid in 180 days. South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LLOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Standard Surfactants Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Standard Surfactants Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1800 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 83 Reaffirmed Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Forward Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Tryshoera (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Upper India Steel Manufacturing & LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Engineering Co. Ltd Upper India Steel Manufacturing & Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Engineering Co. Ltd Factoring Upper India Steel Manufacturing & Receivable CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Engineering Co. Ltd Factoring Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company FD Programme FAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended Agro Phos (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Apis India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB+ Apis India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Apis India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apis India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aravind Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Balaji Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bigesto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Bigesto Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Bigesto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Loan Fac Bigesto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 186 Suspended Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 38.4 Suspended Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Suspended Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.1 Suspended Loan Fac Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 36.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed Eka Chakra Electrical Works Open CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 480 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Epitome Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 136.5 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 72.8 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A 233.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company CC* CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan; includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.950 Million Gold Star Steel Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Gopal Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gopalakrishna Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.9 Assigned Gopalakrishna Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned Gopalakrishna Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.5 Assigned Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Investment & Precision Casting Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Suspended Investment & Precision Casting Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 141.9 Suspended Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 700 Suspended # interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit to an extent of Rs.300 Million Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 370 Suspended Loan Fac Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Mahavir Eco Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 147.5 Assigned Mahavir Synthesis Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Manasa Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended Manasa Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 177.9 Suspended Nexus Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 425 Suspended PG Electroplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 240 Suspended Pioneer Spinning And Weaving Mills LtdCC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Pioneer Spinning And Weaving Mills LtdLT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 475 Suspended Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.5 Suspended Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Suspended Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 21 Suspended Purchase Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25.2 Suspended Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Suspended Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL D 6 Suspended Discounting Pondicherry Textile Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 111.5 Suspended Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Suspended Poshak Oils and Fats Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 72.3 Suspended Press Kunj CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Press Kunj LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Press Kunj Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.7 Suspended Loan Fac Press Kunj TL CRISIL D 35.8 Suspended R.K. Transport & Constructions Pvt. LtCC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roger Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.9 Suspended Loan Fac S K Gold Chain Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended S.K. Construction CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Samvardhana Motherson International LtNCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB #fully interchangeable with export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from Credit^ CRISIL BBB ^50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 39.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Seth Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.8 Assigned Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.2 Assigned Loan Fac South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.4 Suspended Loan Fac South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6.1 Suspended Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 320 Suspended Sri Annai Agencies CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and LC Sri Krishna Spg and Wvg Mills Pvt. LtdCash TL CRISIL D 98.7 Assigned Sri Krishna Spg and Wvg Mills Pvt. LtdBG CRISIL D 0.2 Assigned Sri Krishna Spg and Wvg Mills Pvt. LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 21.1 Assigned Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LTL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LWarehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Stan Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Suspended Stan Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Suspended Standard Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Standard Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Supertex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Supertex Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Supertex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BB- 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *fully interchangeable with term loan Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 144.1 Suspended Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 93.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 430 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ The Abraham Memorial Educational TrustLT Loan CRISIL D 241.8 Suspended Unitrack Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Unitrack Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33 Suspended Upper India Steel Manufacturing & CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Suspended Engineering Co. Ltd Usha Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Usha Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical LT Loan CRISIL D 188.2 Suspended Charitable Trust-Covai Vidyaa Vikas Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Charitable Trust-Covai Loan Fac Vishwasrao Naik Sahkari Sakhar KarkhanCC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Ltd Vishwasrao Naik Sahkari Sakhar KarkhanProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 596.5 Suspended VVS Concast Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended VVS Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Suspended Loan Fac Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)