Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Credit
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Purchase
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 8739 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
*BG Sub-limit of Rs.10 Million
Dewas Soya Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
GAIL (India) Ltd NFBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Notice of
withdrawal
Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
K T Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 0.1 Assigned
K T Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned
Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Neha Infrastructures Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Neha Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed
Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Texim International LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Aarem Tradex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Aarem Tradex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Akula Boards Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Suspended
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.8 Suspended
Aruppukottai Shri Vijayalakshmi TextilCC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Avani Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 630 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Avani Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 64.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Avani Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B- 426.6 Assigned
Baggit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 134 Assigned
Baggit India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 46 Assigned
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Advantage Fund
BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA ST Income CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Fund
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
*One way inter-changeability with Cash Credit
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2450 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Dewas Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 245 Suspended
*includes sublimit of packing credit of Rs.148.8 Million
Dwarkadas Chandumal CC* CRISIL B 80 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with gold loan
G R R Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
G R R Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G R R Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Notice of
withdrawal
Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Notice of
Loan Fac withdrawal
Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Jewar Kothi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Suspended
K T Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kailashtara Realty India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Kailashtara Realty India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Magnum MI Unai Press Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh CC CRISIL BB- 490 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 320 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.70 million
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 445 Reaffirmed
Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 45.4 Assigned
Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Maniranjan Diesel Sales and Services CC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Maniranjan Diesel Sales and Services Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.2 Reaffirmed
Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Loan Fac
Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Nayaab Jewels CC CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed
Nayaab Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Neha Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned
Neha Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1218 Suspended
*Rs.450.00 million includes packing credit of Rs.400.00 million
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 285 Suspended
Credit@
@Rs.100.00 million fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting and foreign bills
negotiation
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 465.3 Suspended
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 247 Suspended
P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co TL CRISIL BBB- 10.4 Assigned
P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Cash Fund
SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Cash Fund ' Liquid
Floater Plan
SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Debt Fund ' ST
SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Cash Fund
SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Cash Fund ' Liquid
Floater Plan
SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Debt Fund ' ST
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed
Sonata Software Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable between fund and non-fund based limits
Sonata Software Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable between fund and non-fund based limits
Speed Motors CC CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed
Speed Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Speed Motors TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusBG CRISIL D 59.7 Suspended
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusLT Loan CRISIL D 1606 Suspended
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Swiss Brainstore Systems (India ) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Ltd
Swiss Brainstore Systems (India ) Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Ltd
Swiss Brainstore Systems (India ) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Texim International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
Texim International CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit,
Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 61.5 Assigned
Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 18.5 Assigned
Udit Contractors India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Udit Contractors India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vraj Integrated Textile Park Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed
Walson & Co CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)