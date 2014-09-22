Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Credit Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Purchase Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 8739 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed *BG Sub-limit of Rs.10 Million Dewas Soya Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended GAIL (India) Ltd NFBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Notice of withdrawal Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K T Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 0.1 Assigned K T Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Neha Infrastructures Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Neha Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Texim International LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aarem Tradex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Aarem Tradex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Akula Boards Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Suspended Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.8 Suspended Aruppukottai Shri Vijayalakshmi TextilCC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Avani Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 630 Upgraded from CRISIL D Avani Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 64.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Avani Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B- 426.6 Assigned Baggit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 134 Assigned Baggit India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 46 Assigned Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA ST Income CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *One way inter-changeability with Cash Credit Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2450 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Dewas Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 245 Suspended *includes sublimit of packing credit of Rs.148.8 Million Dwarkadas Chandumal CC* CRISIL B 80 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with gold loan G R R Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed G R R Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G R R Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Notice of withdrawal Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Notice of Loan Fac withdrawal Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Jewar Kothi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Suspended K T Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.9 Assigned Loan Fac Kailashtara Realty India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kailashtara Realty India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Magnum MI Unai Press Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.4 Suspended Loan Fac Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh CC CRISIL BB- 490 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 320 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.70 million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 445 Reaffirmed Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 45.4 Assigned Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75.6 Assigned Loan Fac Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Mangla Tubes Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Maniranjan Diesel Sales and Services CC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Maniranjan Diesel Sales and Services Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.2 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Loan Fac Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nayaab Jewels CC CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Neha Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Neha Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Oceanic Edibles International Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.7 Suspended Oceanic Edibles International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1218 Suspended *Rs.450.00 million includes packing credit of Rs.400.00 million Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 285 Suspended Credit@ @Rs.100.00 million fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting and foreign bills negotiation Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 465.3 Suspended Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 247 Suspended P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co TL CRISIL BBB- 10.4 Assigned P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Cash Fund SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Cash Fund ' Liquid Floater Plan SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Debt Fund ' ST SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Cash Fund SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Cash Fund ' Liquid Floater Plan SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Debt Fund ' ST Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Sonata Software Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable between fund and non-fund based limits Sonata Software Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable between fund and non-fund based limits Speed Motors CC CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed Speed Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Speed Motors TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusBG CRISIL D 59.7 Suspended Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusLT Loan CRISIL D 1606 Suspended Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Suspended Swiss Brainstore Systems (India ) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Ltd Swiss Brainstore Systems (India ) Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Ltd Swiss Brainstore Systems (India ) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Texim International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Assigned Loan Fac Texim International CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 61.5 Assigned Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 18.5 Assigned Udit Contractors India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Udit Contractors India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Vraj Integrated Textile Park Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Walson & Co CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)