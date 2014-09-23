Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Packaging BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Arjun Alloys BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Reaffirmed
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Basant Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
D Gem Mount Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended
Credit
Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
GMM Pfaudler Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with each other
GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with each other
Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Suspended
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed
$LC/BG facility backed by Letter of Comfort from KRIBHCO
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC*@ CRISIL A1+(SO) 950 Reaffirmed
*Working Capital facilities are jointly and severally guaranteed by Kribhco and Shyam Basic
Infrastructure Ltd.;@Of which, Rs.750 million is interchangeable with bank guarantee
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed
#Out of this, Rs.500 million is guaranteed by joint and several guarantees of Krishak Bharati
Cooperative Ltd and Shyam.
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Credit
N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Suspended
Parksons Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 105.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Sinic Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Spectrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Suspended
Spectrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended
Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Suspended
Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Suspended
Svasca Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Svasca Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 440 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed
Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Viltan's Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Viltan's Polyplast Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Forward
Viltan's Polyplast BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 118.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Reaffirmed
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries TL CRISIL B 21 Assigned
Al-Badriya Wood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Al-Badriya Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 24 Assigned
Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Reaffirmed
Aphrodite Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
Arjun Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Arjun Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arjun Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 7.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 532.2 Reaffirmed
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
*sublimit WCDL of Rs.50 Million and Packing Credit Limit(PCL)/Pre-shipment Credit on Foreign
Currency(PCFC)/Foreign Documentary Bill Purcahse(FDBP)/Foreign Usance Bill
Discounted(FUBP)/Export bill rediscounting(EBRD) of Rs.25 Million.
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
^Sublimit WCDL of Rs. 80 Million and LC of Rs.100 Million
Basant Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
BN Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Suspended
BN Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.6 Suspended
C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 137.5 Suspended
C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
C Mohan International CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
C Mohan International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
C Mohan International TL CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 58.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
D Gem Mount CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned
G. M. Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Greendiam Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Greenland Paper Mills Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Greenland Paper Mills Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Hafele India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Assigned
*Interchangeable with buyers credit for Rs. 150 million, Letter of credit for Rs.100 million and
bank guarantee for Rs.5 million
Hafele India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 170 Assigned
#Interchangeable with buyers credit/letter of credit and working capital demand loan for Rs.170
million and bank guarantee for Rs.1 million
Hafele India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Halmira Estate Tea Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Suspended
Halmira Estate Tea Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Halmira Estate Tea Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Suspended
Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47.3 Assigned
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Suspended
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 251.7 Suspended
Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 148 Reaffirmed
Jai Bharat Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jai Bharat Rice Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jalsa Banquets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed
loan*
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Assigned
Credit^
^Interchangeable with Short term loan and LC
Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 8250 Suspended
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.3950.0 Million of EPC/PCFC and Rs.1000.0 Million of FCL.
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.2 Reaffirmed
Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.5 Suspended
OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Credit
Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
Parksons Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 326.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 174.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Parksons Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 229.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A 39.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Suspended
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 224.8 Suspended
Rakesh Folding Works TL CRISIL B 13 Assigned
Rakesh Folding Works CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Rakesh Folding Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed
Regale Basmati India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Relan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 117.9 Reaffirmed
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL B+
Scheme(e-DFS)
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB- 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 47.8 Assigned
Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI TL CRISIL B+ 18.1 Assigned
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.3 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sinic Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67 Suspended
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended
Spectrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Spectrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Spectrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.5 Suspended
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 395 Suspended
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
*Includes interchangeable Cash Credit Limits of Rs.30.00 Million
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
Sunshine Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Suspended
Loan Fac
Svasca Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.2 Reaffirmed
V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed
V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 296.6 Reaffirmed
Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.8 Suspended
Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Viltan's Polyplast TL CRISIL B+ 21.7 Assigned
Viltan's Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Viltan's Polyplast CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Reaffirmed
Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 75.7 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
