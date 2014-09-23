Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Packaging BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Arjun Alloys BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Basant Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed D Gem Mount Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Credit Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned GMM Pfaudler Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Suspended KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed $LC/BG facility backed by Letter of Comfort from KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC*@ CRISIL A1+(SO) 950 Reaffirmed *Working Capital facilities are jointly and severally guaranteed by Kribhco and Shyam Basic Infrastructure Ltd.;@Of which, Rs.750 million is interchangeable with bank guarantee KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed #Out of this, Rs.500 million is guaranteed by joint and several guarantees of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd and Shyam. Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Credit N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Suspended Parksons Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 105.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sinic Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Spectrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Suspended Spectrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Suspended Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Svasca Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 440 Reaffirmed Fac Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Viltan's Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Viltan's Polyplast Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Forward Viltan's Polyplast BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 118.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Reaffirmed Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries TL CRISIL B 21 Assigned Al-Badriya Wood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Al-Badriya Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 24 Assigned Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Aphrodite Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Arjun Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Arjun Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arjun Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 7.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 532.2 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed *sublimit WCDL of Rs.50 Million and Packing Credit Limit(PCL)/Pre-shipment Credit on Foreign Currency(PCFC)/Foreign Documentary Bill Purcahse(FDBP)/Foreign Usance Bill Discounted(FUBP)/Export bill rediscounting(EBRD) of Rs.25 Million. Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed ^Sublimit WCDL of Rs. 80 Million and LC of Rs.100 Million Basant Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned BN Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Suspended BN Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.6 Suspended C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 137.5 Suspended C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac C Mohan International CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ C Mohan International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ C Mohan International TL CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 58.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed D Gem Mount CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned G. M. Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Greendiam Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Greenland Paper Mills Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Greenland Paper Mills Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Hafele India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Assigned *Interchangeable with buyers credit for Rs. 150 million, Letter of credit for Rs.100 million and bank guarantee for Rs.5 million Hafele India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 170 Assigned #Interchangeable with buyers credit/letter of credit and working capital demand loan for Rs.170 million and bank guarantee for Rs.1 million Hafele India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Halmira Estate Tea Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Suspended Halmira Estate Tea Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.8 Suspended Loan Fac Halmira Estate Tea Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Suspended Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47.3 Assigned J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Suspended J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 251.7 Suspended Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 148 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Bharat Rice Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jalsa Banquets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed loan* KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Assigned Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Short term loan and LC Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 8250 Suspended *Includes a sublimit of Rs.3950.0 Million of EPC/PCFC and Rs.1000.0 Million of FCL. Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Mother India Forming Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97 Suspended Loan Fac Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.5 Suspended OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Credit Paramount Iron & Steel Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Parksons Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 326.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 174.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Parksons Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 229.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A 39.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Suspended Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70.2 Suspended Loan Fac Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 224.8 Suspended Rakesh Folding Works TL CRISIL B 13 Assigned Rakesh Folding Works CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Rakesh Folding Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed Regale Basmati India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Relan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 117.9 Reaffirmed Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB- 200 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 47.8 Assigned Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI TL CRISIL B+ 18.1 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.3 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sinic Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67 Suspended Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Sitaram Energy and Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended Spectrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Spectrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Suspended Loan Fac Spectrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.5 Suspended Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 395 Suspended Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended *Includes interchangeable Cash Credit Limits of Rs.30.00 Million Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114.5 Suspended Loan Fac Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Sunshine Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Suspended Loan Fac Svasca Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.2 Reaffirmed V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 296.6 Reaffirmed Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Varda Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.8 Suspended Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Viltan's Polyplast TL CRISIL B+ 21.7 Assigned Viltan's Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Viltan's Polyplast CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 75.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.