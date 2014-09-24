Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agribase Commodities Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Assigned Forward Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Arora Matthey Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9.95 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum LOC CRISIL A2 50 Suspended Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Credit Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4+ 320 Assigned K.N. Srinivasa BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Nagpal Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Nagpal Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oracle Home Textile Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4 Oracle Home Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Oracle Home Textile Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 224.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Oracle Home Textile Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 71 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Oracle Home Textile Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 67 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A4 Pride Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Prince Gem and Jewelry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Suspended Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A3 225 Reaffirmed Ltd Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Ltd Samprash Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Export Bill CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from Ltd Purchase CRISIL D Discounting Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Yazaki India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agribase Commodities Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Agribase Commodities TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned Agribase Commodities CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Assigned Aksha Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL D 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeable to Cash Credit(CC) upto Rs.10 Million Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Arora Matthey Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 32.5 Reaffirmed Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 29.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 441.9 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 108.05 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum CC CRISIL BBB+ 405 Suspended Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 57 Suspended Loan Fac Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum TL CRISIL BBB+ 37 Suspended BLK Exim Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Dasari Veer Raju & Gunnam Ramchandra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.9 Upgraded from Rao & Memorial Trust Loan Fac CRISIL D Dasari Veer Raju & Gunnam Ramchandra TL CRISIL B- 107.6 Upgraded from Rao & Memorial Trust CRISIL D Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1200.7 Reaffirmed Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 19.6 Suspended Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 300 Suspended *Includes a sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.15.00 Million Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 230 Suspended Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.6 Suspended Loan Fac Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS Issue CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8700 Reaffirmed Edimannickal Fashion Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Positive Rating Implications GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1.27 Positive Implications GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8.73 Positive Implications Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 180.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1800 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 360 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 225.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products LtdCC CRISIL D 33.5 Assigned Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products LtdSugar Pledge CC CRISIL D 136.5 Assigned K.N. Srinivasa Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Assigned KBJ Jewel Industry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ KBJ Jewel Industry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Assigned Loan Fac Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Assigned Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1300 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 165 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 235 Assigned Loan Fac Milestone Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1400 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Multidesigns Infraworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nagpal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Navdurga Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Navdurga Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Neogen Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Assigned Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Assigned Loan Fac Oracle Home Textile Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Oracle Home Textile Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 251.6 Assigned Pride Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1680 Reaffirmed Prince Gem and Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BB 40 Suspended *Both way interchangeability of Rs.10 million between cash credit (stock) and cash credit (book debt) R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 45 Suspended *Both way interchangeability of Rs.10 million between cash credit (stock) and cash credit (book debt) R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 155 Suspended Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 319.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Ltd Samprash Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 847.5 Reaffirmed Samprash Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 244 Reaffirmed Shakuntala Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shakuntala Gold Ornaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 44 Suspended Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Suspended Shree Tirupati Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Factory Shree Tirupati Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Factory Siddhartha Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed SMS Shivnath Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 157.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd Propsed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Subhash Shankarrao Gaikwad Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned The Great Getsby Club of India TL CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Vision Minerals & Energy CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Vision Minerals & Energy Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Yazaki India Ltd Proposed LT Bk -- 358 Withdrawal Loan Fac Yazaki India Ltd LT Loan -- 389.9 Withdrawal Yazaki India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Yazaki India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Yazaki India Ltd CC Withdrawal 50 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.