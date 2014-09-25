Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Akar Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Chouhan Jewellers and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed (Exporter Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed (Exporter Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed (Exporter Importer) CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ DACC International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Deepmala Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 112804.8Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.112.8048 billion at any point in time Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 112804.8Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.112.8048 billion at any point in time Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kerala Electrical & Allied Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Ltd. Kerala Electrical & Allied Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Ltd. Kerala Electrical & Allied Engg. Co. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Ltd. Khukhrain Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Koshal Poly Pack BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Mahendra Rice Industry BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Om Sakthi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Purchase Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Reaffirmed SasMos HET Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Withdrawal SasMos HET Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Withdrawal SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Withdrawal Sleek International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sunjewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 109.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TV Today Network Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ** Letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: --------------------- Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed Programme IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Akar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Loan Fac Akar Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1047 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Asian Thai Foods & Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Asian Thai Foods & Investment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 90* Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs.50.0 million of cash credit and Rs.30.0 million of bank guarantee Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels CC CRISIL BBB+ 1620 Suspended Bhima Jewels LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 421 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 569 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 454.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- DACC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Deepmala Fisheries TL CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Deepmala Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50.5 Assigned Loan Fac Deluxe Knitting Mill LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 389019 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL AAA 112804.8Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.112.8048 billion at any point in time Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Credit Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.8 Reaffirmed Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Reaffirmed GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golden Vats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Govinda Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 25000 Assigned (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Tier-II Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 345 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 14.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed K V Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 49.6 Assigned K V Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned K V Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtCC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtTL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kedareshwar Fiber's CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Kedareshwar Fiber's TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned KELVOLT (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Kerala Electrical & Allied Engg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac Kerala Electrical & Allied Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B 173.5 Assigned Ltd. Khukhrain Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 55.6 Assigned Koshal Poly Pack CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Koshal Poly Pack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 118.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Koshal Poly Pack Rupee TL CRISIL B- 38.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Mahendra Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 74 Assigned Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medicca Press Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Medicca Press Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Medicca Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Credit Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Om Sakthi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Pparadise Auto Sales CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit (PC) Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- #Fully interchangeable with packing Credit (PC) and Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP) Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ^Fully interchangeable with packing Credit (PC) and Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP) Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 278 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Reliance Income Fund Reliance Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 840 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Withdrawal Loan Fac SasMos HET Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Withdrawal Shree Durga Fiber's CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sleek International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Social Change and Development Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 292.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Social Change and Development Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 412.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Social Change and Development Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 129 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial LT Loan CRISIL BB- 394.7 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 262.8 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Loan Fac Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned TAPAL STEEL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed TAPAL STEEL Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed TAPAL STEEL Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed *Includes limits of Rs.750 million interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and working capital demand loan TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 239 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unik Bazar Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Unik Bazar Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Unik Bazar Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)