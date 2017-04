Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Accent Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 225 Reaffirmed Credit Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 375 Reaffirmed Discounting@ @Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting max up to Rs.600 million). Also includes foreign bill purchase and foreign bill negotiation facilities. Benzer Trading India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Benzer Trading India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 725 Upgraded from CRISIL D Coalsale Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting Coalsale Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Coalsale Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 335 Assigned Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 208.5 Assigned Foods and Inns Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Foods and Inns Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 800 - Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed L.G. Industries Standby Non-FB CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Limit L.G. Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 76 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.8 Assigned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed P. R. Patel & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1217.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Shrimanta Shankar Academy BG CRISIL A3+ 20.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed SKM Industries Export CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 226.5 Assigned Traco Cable Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 68 Assigned TRP Sealing Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Credit TRP Sealing Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned TRP Sealing Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed Accent Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Accent Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Assigned Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Babasaheb Deshmukh Shetkari Sahakari TL CRISIL B- 224 Assigned Soot Girni Maryadit Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LCC CRISIL C 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 115 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LSecured Overdraft CRISIL C 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Chinar Syntex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coalsale Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Loan Fac Divya Yog Mandir (Trust) CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Credit Foods and Inns Ltd CC CRISIL BB 309.5 Assigned Foods and Inns Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 524.3 Assigned Foods and Inns Ltd TL CRISIL BB 111.2 Assigned Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.8 Reaffirmed Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 650 - Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 - Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 - Loan Fac Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B L.G. Industries Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned L.G. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Madhuban Builders TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.8 Assigned Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.4 Assigned Loan Fac Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Naresh Cloth Store CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Naresh Cloth Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac P. R. Patel & Co CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ P. R. Patel & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Rajoo Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 195 Assigned Revive Realty Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 114.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Revive Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 81.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Revive Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 144 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1795 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 114.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 372.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shrimanta Shankar Academy TL CRISIL BBB 101.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SKM Industries CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit SKM Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Suma Shilp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 249.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 700.7 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Traco Cable Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 100.5 Assigned TRP Sealing Systems (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 35322.6 Assigned Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2815.2 Assigned Loan Fac Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL BB- 14.3 Assigned Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB- 12.7 Assigned Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 