Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26 & September 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Flexipack Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Loan Fac BE Gold Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Chillies Export House Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Chillies Export House Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Negotiation Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 780 Reaffirmed Goyum Screw Press Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Foreign Currency Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 81370 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6600 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Jindal Steel And Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel And Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 42998 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel And Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 4233.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel And Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Niswin Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 843.7 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Cotton Textiles LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 556.7 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 124.5 Reaffirmed Pvt.Ltd. Purchase Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Pvt.Ltd. Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt.Ltd. Prima Products Pvt.Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Prima Products Pvt.Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt.Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam & Sons LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Rubamin Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rubamin Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 261 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sendoz Impex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Sonex Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Forward Sonex Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Flexipack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Arya Tankers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1120 Assigned Commercial Borrowings BE Gold Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chillies Export House Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B Chillies Export House Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL AA- 50 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA- 384.7 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 111.8 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.3 Assigned Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.7 Assigned Loan Fac Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 13 Assigned Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit limits can be entirely interchangeable into Letter of Credit Elite Properties Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Elite Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Elite Properties TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B G. D. Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 81 Assigned Fac Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B GCRG Memorial Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned GCRG Memorial Trust TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Goyum Screw Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 7800 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 174000 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 15000 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 14000 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A 1000 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to Buyer Credit Limit upto 60 Million Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 97 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Jindal Steel And Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 32120 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Jindal Steel And Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 11300 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Jindal Steel And Power Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 30000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Jindal Steel And Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 24700 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Jindal Steel And Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 5000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Jindal Steel And Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 88648.5 Downgraded from CRISIL AA John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Koso India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Fully interchangeable with export packing credit /post shipment credit to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million. Interchangeable with export packing credit in foreign currency /post shipment credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.70.00 Million and Interchangeable with foreign currency demand loan to the extent of Rs.80.00 Million Maliram Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability to LC/Buyer's credit upto Rs.50 Million Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59 Assigned MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 26 Assigned Loan Fac MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Assigned Niswin Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Niswin Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed Niswin Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac O. M. S. Tamarind Merchants Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2 Assigned Credit O. M. S. Tamarind Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned O. M. S. Tamarind Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Assigned Loan Fac Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6. Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Power Welfare Society CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prachi India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Prachi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Prakash Jha Productions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL AA- 257.5 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 283 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 809.4 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 786.5 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt.Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 980.1 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL AA- 700.8 Outlook Pvt.Ltd. revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Premier Spinning & Weaving Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 786.2 Outlook Pvt.Ltd. Loan Fac revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL AA- 25 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt.Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA- 519.1 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Radha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radhey Shyam & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Riches Jewel Arcade LLP CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Riches Jewel Arcade LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rubamin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 950.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Rubamin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Rubamin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sai Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Senbagam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sendoz Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sendoz Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shree Bharka (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Shreejee Sarees (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shreejee Sarees (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Siddheshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL B+ 1400 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 12800 Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 71 Assigned Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sonex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sonex Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.7 Assigned Sonex Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA- 526.5 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 192.7 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Assigned Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Assigned Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300.5 - Suma Shilp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 - Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 412.2 - Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 69.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 285.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB- Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 290 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Credit Taj Leather Works WC TL CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Unique Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1875 Assigned Loan Fac Vannsh Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Assigned Loan Fac Veer Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 750 Assigned Credit Veer Gems Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Veer Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 41.5 Reaffirmed Zapfen International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)