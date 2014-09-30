Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amkette Analytics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Amkette Analytics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 30.8 Reaffirmed
Forward
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Reaffirmed
BNP Paribas CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 115.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdBG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Graffiti Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Graffiti Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Graffiti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1590 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 1910 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from
Service CRISIL A2
KSE Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 950 Reaffirmed
M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Narayan Polyurethane Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Narayan Polyurethane Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned
Paras Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A3
Powerlinks Transmission Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 310 Reaffirmed
Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed
# interchangeable with other Non-Fund based facilities
S.A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned
SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 155 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ # 90
SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Synergy Thrislington BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 420 Reaffirmed
Victus Dyeings BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable
Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable
Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4
VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BNP Paribas FD FAA 192000 Assigned
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd FD FA- 200 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhishakthi Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5.9 Assigned
Adhishakthi Exports Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1060 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Amkette Analytics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub limit of Rs.115.0 Million of Inland Letter of Credit . Also includes a sub limit
of Bank Guarantee Rs. 10 Million
Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.7 Reaffirmed
Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Barala Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Barala Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 106.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Dalmia Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 344.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 225 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 119 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 361 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 61 Reaffirmed
Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 258 Reaffirmed
Eureka Clothing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eureka Clothing Company LT Loan CRISIL B 2.4 Assigned
Eureka Clothing Company Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Credit
Eureka Clothing Company Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Discounting
Eximpipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Eximpipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
G.S. Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed
Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Ganesan Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Graffiti Exports CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Graffiti Exports TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd CP - 200 Withdrawal
Insecticides (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 1660 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 840 Reaffirmed
Limits
Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagannath Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Assigned
Jagannath Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Joyalukkas Lifestyle Developers Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
K.S. Gowda Educational Trust (R.) TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Assigned
K.S. Gowda Educational Trust (R.) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 3 Assigned
K.S. Gowda Educational Trust (R.) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
KSE Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
*Includes sublimit of buyer's credit of Rs.215 million, letter of credit of Rs.215 million, bank
guarantee of Rs.20 million, bill discounting of Rs.150 million, and line of credit of Rs.40
million
KSE Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Lords Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Lords Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed
M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
MAHLE Engine Components India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 764 Reaffirmed
MAHLE Engine Components India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 81.8 Reaffirmed
Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 333.2 Reaffirmed
Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Ltd. Loan Fac
Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Ltd.
Narayan Polyurethane Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Narayan Polyurethane Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned
Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Fac
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200# Reaffirmed
#Includes sub limit of Rs.5 Million of Letter of Credit (Inland)
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.9 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned
Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed
Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed
Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with other Fund based facilities
Royal Chains Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs. 200.0 Millions of metal gold loan
Royal Chains Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with metal gold loan
S.A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.4 Assigned
S.A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 204 Assigned
SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.5 Assigned
Shree Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Developers TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 15 Assigned
Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Sian Hotel and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 605 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 378.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 299.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB # 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB # 59.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB # 6.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB # 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Synergy Thrislington CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Synergy Thrislington Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Synergy Thrislington TL CRISIL BB+ 12.8 Reaffirmed
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Fac
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 820 Reaffirmed
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 173 Reaffirmed
Vega Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Assigned
Vega Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Victus Dyeings Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed
Victus Dyeings TL CRISIL BBB- 102.1 Reaffirmed
Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Vishal Tubes and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)