Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amkette Analytics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Amkette Analytics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 30.8 Reaffirmed Forward Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Reaffirmed BNP Paribas CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Reaffirmed Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 115.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdBG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Graffiti Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Discounting Graffiti Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Graffiti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1590 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 1910 Reaffirmed Jagannath Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from Service CRISIL A2 KSE Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 950 Reaffirmed M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Narayan Polyurethane Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Narayan Polyurethane Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Palco Recycle Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Paras Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Powerlinks Transmission Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 310 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other Non-Fund based facilities S.A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 155 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ # 90 SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Synergy Thrislington BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Credit* *Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BNP Paribas FD FAA 192000 Assigned Talbros Automotive Components Ltd FD FA- 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhishakthi Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5.9 Assigned Adhishakthi Exports Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1060 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Amkette Analytics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of Rs.115.0 Million of Inland Letter of Credit . Also includes a sub limit of Bank Guarantee Rs. 10 Million Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.7 Reaffirmed Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Barala Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Barala Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Bateli Tea Co. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 106.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101 Reaffirmed Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Dalmia Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 344.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 119 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 361 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 61 Reaffirmed Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 258 Reaffirmed Eureka Clothing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.6 Assigned Loan Fac Eureka Clothing Company LT Loan CRISIL B 2.4 Assigned Eureka Clothing Company Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Assigned Credit Eureka Clothing Company Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Assigned Discounting Eximpipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Eximpipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned G.S. Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ganesan Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Graffiti Exports CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Graffiti Exports TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd CP - 200 Withdrawal Insecticides (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 1660 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 840 Reaffirmed Limits Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Jagannath Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Assigned Loan Fac Jagannath Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Assigned Jagannath Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Jagannath Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Jagannath Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Joyalukkas Lifestyle Developers Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned K.S. Gowda Educational Trust (R.) TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Assigned K.S. Gowda Educational Trust (R.) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 3 Assigned K.S. Gowda Educational Trust (R.) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.5 Assigned Loan Fac Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KSE Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes sublimit of buyer's credit of Rs.215 million, letter of credit of Rs.215 million, bank guarantee of Rs.20 million, bill discounting of Rs.150 million, and line of credit of Rs.40 million KSE Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Lords Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lords Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed M/s. B. Himmatlal Agarwal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ MAHLE Engine Components India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 764 Reaffirmed MAHLE Engine Components India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 81.8 Reaffirmed Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 333.2 Reaffirmed Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ltd. Narayan Polyurethane Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Narayan Polyurethane Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Fac Palco Recycle Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200# Reaffirmed #Includes sub limit of Rs.5 Million of Letter of Credit (Inland) Palco Recycle Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Palco Recycle Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.9 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other Fund based facilities Royal Chains Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 200.0 Millions of metal gold loan Royal Chains Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with metal gold loan S.A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.4 Assigned S.A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 204 Assigned SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.5 Assigned Shree Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Developers TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 15 Assigned Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sian Hotel and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 605 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 378.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 299.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB # 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB # 59.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB # 6.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB # 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Synergy Thrislington CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Synergy Thrislington Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Thrislington TL CRISIL BB+ 12.8 Reaffirmed T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Fac Talbros Automotive Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 820 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Talbros Automotive Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 173 Reaffirmed Vega Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Assigned Vega Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned Loan Fac Victus Dyeings Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings TL CRISIL BBB- 102.1 Reaffirmed Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Vishal Tubes and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)