Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affordable Robotic & Automation Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Ampo Valves India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Appolo Sesame Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Asian Food Industries LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Assam Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Deepak Rugs Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deluxe Sales Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Everest Organics Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Discounting Everest Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Everest Organics Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Everest Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 19.2 - Forward Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A3 890 - Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed INSITEL Services Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+@ 1500 @ Includes a sublimit of Rs 100 million of Bank guarantee J.R.D. International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Assigned Kuldeep Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 - Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 - Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 40 - Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned On Load Gears BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pavani Controls & Panels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 245 Assigned Prince Alloys Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 8.2 Withdrawal Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt.Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt.Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Prince Rollings Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 2000 Assigned Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Credit Shri Ganesh Agro Foods - Delhi Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29 Assigned Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 38 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 270 Assigned # Interchangeability between Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank Guarantee (BG) to the extent of Rs.40 million Wins International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Wins International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Negotiation MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vadilal Enterprises Ltd FD FA- 60 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd FD FA- 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affordable Robotic & Automation Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Affordable Robotic & Automation Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10* Assigned Ltd *Long term faclity Ambojini Property Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Ambojini Property Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Anupam Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Appolo Sesame Industries Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ark Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aroma Realties Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Aroma Realties Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arya Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 125 Assigned Loan Fac Arya Tankers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1334 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Ashok Agency CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Ashok Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 506.2 Reaffirmed Assam Motors Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3.7 Assigned Credit Assam Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.3 Assigned Loan Fac Assam Motors CC CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Atri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 127 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Bhalla International Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhalla International TL CRISIL BBB- 15.2 Reaffirmed Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.5 Assigned Loan Fac Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.4 Assigned Loan Fac Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 27.1 Assigned Deluxe Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Dhariwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 962.6 Reaffirmed Divya Impex CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned Loan Fac Everest Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Everest Organics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Everest Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Gangaputra(Regd) CC CRISIL B 12.4 Reaffirmed Gangaputra(Regd) TL CRISIL B 187.6 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Girdhari Lal Manohar Lal Glass Works CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from No.-2 CRISIL B- Girdhari Lal Manohar Lal Glass Works TL CRISIL B 112.2 Upgraded from No.-2 CRISIL B- Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 110 - Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Reaffirmed Inland Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2274.4 Assigned Inland Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 365 Assigned Inland Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Innovation House Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Innovation House Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Integral Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 600 Assigned Loan Fac J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 227.2 Reaffirmed J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.8 Reaffirmed J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed J.R.D. International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed J.R.D. International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned JKC General Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Credit Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Purchase Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Assigned Loan Fac King's Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Krishna Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 53 Assigned Kuldeep Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kuldeep Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB 75.6 Assigned Kuldeep Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kunj Bihari Bullions & Jewellers Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ltd Lajjya Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Lajjya Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lajjya Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Credit Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 - Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 - Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 140 - Loan Fac Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 - Credit Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 - Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 10.5 Assigned Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.3 Assigned M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Assigned M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- My Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed On Load Gears Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed On Load Gears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pavani Controls & Panels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Prakashmani Cottan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac Prakashmani Cottan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Prakashmani Cottan Industries Cash TL CRISIL B+ 11.2 Assigned Priceless Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned Priceless Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Prince Alloys Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Withdrawal Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt.Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Prince Rollings Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned RNV Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 1100 Reaffirmed RNV Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 710 Assigned Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 340 Assigned Rukhmani Cottex TL CRISIL BB- 18.5 Assigned Rukhmani Cottex CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Rukhmani Cottex Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 55000 Reaffirmed *Cash credit/working capital demand loan Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed * Inter-changeable with export packing credit and post shipment credit. Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 480 Reaffirmed Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 221.6 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.103.6 Million for Letter of Credit Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.9 Assigned Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Assigned Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.1 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB+ 750 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3300 Assigned Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Shri Ganesh Agro Foods - Delhi CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Silver Oak Shops & Office Co-operativeTL CRISIL B- 120.8 Downgraded Housing Society Ltd from CRISIL B+ Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Smit Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Smit Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Smt. Sonpatti Devi Memorial Medical TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Trust Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 - Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.7 Reaffirmed Sree Narayana Guru Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Sree Narayana Guru Trust TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Srinivasa Cotton & Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton & Oil Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton & Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSK Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Sushil Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sushil Kumar Vijay Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Torrid Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Torrid Motors TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 526.7 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1203.3 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeability between Cash Credit (CC) and bank Guarantee (BG) to the extent of Rs.20 million Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeability between Cash Credit (CC) and bank Guarantee (BG) to the extent of Rs.20 million Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.3 Assigned Loan Fac Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6.7 Assigned Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned West Coast Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned West Coast Spices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Wins International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Assigned Loan Fac Wins International CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.