Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 425 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd BG** CRISIL A2+ 1660.6 Reaffirmed **Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed **Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Proposed BG** CRISIL A2+ 1313.2 Reaffirmed **Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Proposed LOC** CRISIL A2+ 509.5 Assigned **Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable Grandway Incorporated Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kannu Aditya (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 770 Assigned Leader Valves Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Raymond Ltd Non FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Assigned @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Buyers Credit and Suppliers Credit Raymond Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3500 Assigned Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Schablona India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Stonex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Virola International LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Virola International Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit Virola International Post Shipment CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Credit Wins International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Wins International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Credits Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Infrastructure & Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandan Salt Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Chandan Salt Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Clover Energy Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 1664.1 Upgraded from Rated CRISIL BBB+ Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.4 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dee Vee Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 425 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Dee Vee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dev Bhoomi Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 480 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with LC & BG Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 192.7 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 436.6 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80.1 Assigned Loan Fac Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Grandway Incorporated CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdNCD CRISIL AAA 117900 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 205940 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdBonds CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdNCD CRISIL AAA 151030 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt.Ltd. Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Indus Teqsite Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt.Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Credit Indus Teqsite Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 153.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Teqsite Pvt.Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Credit Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 1095.5 Assigned Rated Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 268.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 67 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Kannu Aditya (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Kannu Aditya (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1980 Assigned Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Bills Discounting Limit Leader Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 310 Upgraded from Rated CRISIL BBB+ Leisure Corp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed Leisure Corp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Loan Fac Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 1294.6 Upgraded from Rated CRISIL BBB+ Enhanced from 744.6 mln Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 1548.5 Upgraded from Rated CRISIL BBB+ MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Based Bk Limits MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Fac MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 882.8 Upgraded from Rated CRISIL BBB+ Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 122.9 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 377.1 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 6929.2 Assigned Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1250 Assigned Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3850 Assigned Raymond Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL AA- 1150 Assigned Based Bk Limits^ ^Interchangeable with non-fund based bank limits Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 1070.8 Assigned Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2500 Assigned Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 710 Reaffirmed Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 340 Reaffirmed Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Schablona India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Schablona India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Schablona India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Shanker Cotgin Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shanker Cotgin Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt CC CRISIL D 345 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt LOC CRISIL D 1400 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 72.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust (R.) CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust (R.) TL CRISIL D 660 Reaffirmed Stonex India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Stonex India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned *Including sublimit of Rs.200 Million for buyers credit & Rs.37.5 Million for Letter of credit Teracom Ltd BG CRISIL D 2615.6 Reaffirmed Teracom Ltd CC CRISIL D 1406.3 Reaffirmed Teracom Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2778.1 Reaffirmed Teracom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Loan Fac Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 1240 Assigned Rated Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd Total Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 660 Assigned Rated Virola International Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Virola International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Wins International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wins International TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.