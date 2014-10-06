Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers BG CRISIL A4+ 210 - Advance Computers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2520 Notice of Withdrawal High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Leading Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Leading Metals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 - Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 - Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 - Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 44.6 Reaffirmed S.Narendra Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2600 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 20 - Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.4 Reaffirmed Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Bravura Gold Resort CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Bravura Gold Resort TL CRISIL BB- 108.5 Reaffirmed Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Deltron Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deltron Electricals TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 480 Notice of Withdrawal High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Leading Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Marshall Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 172 Assigned MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5960 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 247.7 Reaffirmed Ltd MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 752.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.7 Assigned Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 83.3 Assigned Loan Fac Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC* CRISIL 220 Reaffirmed A/Positive * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC** CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed A/Positive ** Fully interchangeable with Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, Export Packing Credit and Purchase of Bills Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Export Packing Credit for Rs. 150.00 Million and Rs. 100.00 Million respectively. Meghmani Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, Export Packing Credit and Purchase of Bills Meghmani Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 282.6 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Menon Bearings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 59.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 - Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 950 - Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 - Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 - Loan Fac Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 - Patidar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Withdrawal Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 97.3 Reaffirmed S.Narendra Export Packing CRISIL BB 86 Reaffirmed Credit S.Narendra Post Shipment CRISIL BB 146.5 Reaffirmed Credit S.Narendra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 3240 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & Co.CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & Co.Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Somnath Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Sri Vasavi Agro Foods WC Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Vasavi Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Vasavi Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 119 Reaffirmed Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 181.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtCC CRISIL D 109 Reaffirmed Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtExport Packing CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtFunded Interest TL CRISIL D 136.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtImport LOC Limit CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtTL CRISIL D 555.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtWC TL CRISIL D 53.8 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)