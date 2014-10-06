Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Computers BG CRISIL A4+ 210 -
Advance Computers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2520 Notice of
Withdrawal
High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Leading Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Leading Metals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed
Fac
Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Menon Bearings Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 -
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 -
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 -
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 44.6 Reaffirmed
S.Narendra Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Forward
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2600 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 20 -
Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.4 Reaffirmed
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bravura Gold Resort CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Bravura Gold Resort TL CRISIL BB- 108.5 Reaffirmed
Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Deltron Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deltron Electricals TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 480 Notice of
Withdrawal
High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed
High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Leading Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Marshall Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 172 Assigned
MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed
MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5960 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed
MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 247.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 752.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.7 Assigned
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 83.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC* CRISIL 220 Reaffirmed
A/Positive
* Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC** CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed
A/Positive
** Fully interchangeable with Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, Export Packing Credit and
Purchase of Bills
Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Export Packing Credit for Rs. 150.00 Million
and Rs. 100.00 Million respectively.
Meghmani Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, Export Packing Credit and
Purchase of Bills
Meghmani Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 282.6 Reaffirmed
Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Menon Bearings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 59.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 -
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 950 -
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 -
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 -
Loan Fac
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 -
Patidar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Withdrawal
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 97.3 Reaffirmed
S.Narendra Export Packing CRISIL BB 86 Reaffirmed
Credit
S.Narendra Post Shipment CRISIL BB 146.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
S.Narendra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 3240 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & Co.CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & Co.Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Somnath Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods WC Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 119 Reaffirmed
Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98 Reaffirmed
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 181.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtCC CRISIL D 109 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtExport Packing CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtFunded Interest TL CRISIL D 136.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtImport LOC Limit CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtTL CRISIL D 555.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtWC TL CRISIL D 53.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
