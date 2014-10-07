Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ APS Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed A.R. Infratech BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9950 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical And Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical And Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical And Chemical Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned; Pvt Ltd Suspension revoked Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned GOL Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Rahul Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 - Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 - Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 205 - Unilec Engineers Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible with bank guarantee Unilec Engineers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3690 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A to Z Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed A.R. Infratech CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- A.R. Infratech LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B- A.R. Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.3 Assigned Loan Fac Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 228.7 Assigned Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 91.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ APS Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed APS Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 108050 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Chirag Developers CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Chowdary Spinners Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical And Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical And Chemical Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Limits Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Insta Cash CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Plus Fund Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Premier Bond CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Bking and PSU CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt Fund Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillCC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillRupee TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned; Pvt Ltd Suspension revoked GOL Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 292 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 288 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 845.8 Reaffirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 97 Reaffirmed Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Withdrawal Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Withdrawal Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 20 Withdrawal Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KCC Roads Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 760 Assigned L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) to the extent of Rs. 2.00 billion, Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 1.50 billion, and Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs. 1.00 billion within the LC limit. L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA- 7500 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 543.5 Reaffirmed L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Limit*** *** Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit, but the combined total outstanding shall not exceed Rs. 1.50 billion. L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed ## Can be used as Short Term Loan / Overdraft / Export Finance / Letter of Guarantee up to Rs. 1.00 billion. L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC%% CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed %% Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent Rs. 2.50 Billion, Buyers credit to the extent Rs. 1.50 Billion, Short Term Loan (STL) / Working Capital L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac! CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed ! Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Export post Shipment credit and Export Packing credit up to Rs. 1.50 billion and Bank Guarantee up to Rs. 0.75 billion L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac+ CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed + Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit / Export Finance / Import Financing / FCNR Loans / Letter of Credit / Bank Guarantee. L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 8156.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Fac R.R. Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rahul Agencies Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 - Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 131.6 - Sai Hari Krupa Developers TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA Reaffirmed Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shiv Durga Constructions and TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Trust Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Reaffirmed Trust Loan Fac Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TL CRISIL D 231.8 Reaffirmed Trust Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 - Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.9 - Loan Fac Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 - Credit Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329.9 - Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed Sumit Cotton Industry CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Sumit Cotton Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumit Cotton Industry TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Sublimits of letter of credit Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 