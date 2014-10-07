Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
APS Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
A.R. Infratech BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9950 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed
Deccan Mechanical And Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Deccan Mechanical And Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Deccan Mechanical And Chemical Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned;
Pvt Ltd Suspension
revoked
Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
GOL Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed
Rahul Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 -
Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 -
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 205 -
Unilec Engineers Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
*Fully convertible with bank guarantee
Unilec Engineers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3690 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A to Z Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed
A.R. Infratech CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
A.R. Infratech LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
A.R. Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 228.7 Assigned
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 91.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
APS Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
APS Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 108050 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Chirag Developers CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Chowdary Spinners Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Deccan Mechanical And Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Deccan Mechanical And Chemical Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd Limits
Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Insta Cash CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Plus Fund
Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Premier Bond CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Bking and PSU CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Debt Fund
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillCC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning MillRupee TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned;
Pvt Ltd Suspension
revoked
GOL Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2980 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 292 Reaffirmed
Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 288 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 845.8 Reaffirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 97 Reaffirmed
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Withdrawal
Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Withdrawal
Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 20 Withdrawal
Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
KCC Roads Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 760 Assigned
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) to the extent of Rs. 2.00 billion, Cash Credit to
the extent of Rs. 1.50 billion, and Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs. 1.00 billion
within the LC limit.
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA- 7500 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 543.5 Reaffirmed
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Limit***
*** Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit, but the combined total outstanding shall
not exceed Rs. 1.50 billion.
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
## Can be used as Short Term Loan / Overdraft / Export Finance / Letter of Guarantee up to Rs.
1.00 billion.
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC%% CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
%% Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent Rs. 2.50 Billion, Buyers credit to the
extent Rs. 1.50 Billion, Short Term Loan (STL) / Working Capital
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
$ Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac! CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
! Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Export post Shipment credit and Export
Packing credit up to Rs. 1.50 billion and Bank Guarantee up to Rs. 0.75 billion
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac+ CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed
+ Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit / Export Finance / Import Financing / FCNR Loans /
Letter of Credit / Bank Guarantee.
L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 8156.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
Fac
R.R. Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rahul Agencies Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 -
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 131.6 -
Sai Hari Krupa Developers TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA Reaffirmed
Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Shiv Durga Constructions and TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Reaffirmed
Trust Loan Fac
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TL CRISIL D 231.8 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 -
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.9 -
Loan Fac
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 -
Credit
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329.9 -
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed
Sumit Cotton Industry CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Sumit Cotton Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sumit Cotton Industry TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed
Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Unilec Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
*Sublimits of letter of credit
Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
