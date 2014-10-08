Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Econ Antri Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Finolex Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 12957.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 # Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyer's credit Golden Texo Fabs Ltd BG CRISIL A3 31.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hyprecision Hydraulik LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Hyprecision Hydraulik BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned J. M. Financial & Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J. M. Financial & Investment CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 6000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis National Bank for Agriculture and RuraCP CRISIL A1+ 190000 Enhanced from Development 150 Billion National Bank for Agriculture and RuraOne-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pillai & Sons Motor Company Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Fac Raksha TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Raksha TPA Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Loan Fac Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 134 Reaffirmed * Fully interchange able with standby line of credit Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9.05 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 26.0757 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 730 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cylinders Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trans Damodar Coal Mining (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 40.8 Reaffirmed Unique Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 68 Reaffirmed Credit VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and RuraFD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alard Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Alard Charitable Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned *Sublimit of Rs.25 million for Book Debts City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Assigned Loan Fac City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 83.2 Assigned Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL BB 121.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 206.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Econ Antri Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Econ Antri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 126.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Finolex Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2250 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Finolex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Assigned G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 58 Assigned Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 117 Assigned Golden Texo Fabs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 369 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Golden Texo Fabs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 597.3 Assigned Golden Texo Fabs Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 2 Assigned Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Guru Ram Dass Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Hyprecision Hydraulik CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Kartik International CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 6.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.3 Assigned National Bank for Agriculture and RuraBonds CRISIL AAA 760000 Reaffirmed Development North India Steel Company CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ North India Steel Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Pillai & Sons Motor Company CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pillai & Sons Motor Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Samsung Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Loan Fac Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 132800 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 156.08 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 35.8993 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 64.895 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A 1400 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A 935.1 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 58000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Trans Damodar Coal Mining (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 332.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trans Damodar Coal Mining (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 27.1 Assigned Unique Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Xrbia Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 