Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 - AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 250 - Discounting AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 70 - Discounting Anandtex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed B. S. Securities BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.35.0 Billion B. S. Securities Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3914.1 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1194 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 - Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 610 - East India Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 380 - Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 - under LOC Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 13.3 - Discounting Fac Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 - Credit Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 - Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 390 Assigned Transpek Industry Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Assigned Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Transpek Industry Ltd. FD FA- 167.1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACE Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 2330 - AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 550 - Discounting AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 - Loan Fac Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 35 - Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 - Credit Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 405 - Loan Fac *Including sub-limit of PCFC & FDBN: Rs 60 Million Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 - Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 - Loan Fac Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 - Anandtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 440 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arthi Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Arthi Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 929 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 195 Assigned Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 36 Assigned Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 481.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 425.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 1487.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.4 - Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.6 - Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtCC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtTL CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 - East India Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 175 - East India Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1135 - Loan Fac Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 330 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Limit (PCL) and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Goldrush Sales & Services Ltd. CC CRISIL B 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Goldrush Sales & Services Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Himalya International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Himalya International Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 295 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Himalya International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 184 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL D 666 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ IT Expressway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 911.6 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bill discounting, and post shipment credit IT Expressway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 888.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ^Interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill discounting. Jai Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.2 Assigned Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 44.1 Assigned Jai Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 25.2 Assigned Loan JMP Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ JMP Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2 - Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22 - Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.7 - Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 18 - Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 220.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Meghalaya Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 556.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 1391.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed * Rs.0.75 billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from Axis Bank Ltd. Mutneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 34300 Reaffirmed Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Assigned Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Reaffirmed Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) CC CRISIL B 230 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 3.5 Reaffirmed loan* Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 18.9375 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7.5625 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 775.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 3554.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB- 67.7 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 253.9 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1022.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 435.6 Reaffirmed Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators CC CRISIL D 77.5 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL D 59.2 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 153.4 Assigned Transpek Industry Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.8 Assigned Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 67.2 Assigned Transpek Industry Ltd. 