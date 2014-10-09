Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afflatus International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 -
AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 250 -
Discounting
AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 70 -
Discounting
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
B. S. Securities BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.35.0 Billion
B. S. Securities Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3914.1 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1194 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 -
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 610 -
East India Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 380 -
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Reaffirmed
Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 -
under LOC
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 13.3 -
Discounting Fac
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 -
Credit
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 -
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 390 Assigned
Transpek Industry Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Assigned
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Transpek Industry Ltd. FD FA- 167.1 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACE Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 2330 -
AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 550 -
Discounting
AL Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 -
Loan Fac
Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 35 -
Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 -
Credit
Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 405 -
Loan Fac
*Including sub-limit of PCFC & FDBN: Rs 60 Million
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 -
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 -
Loan Fac
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 -
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 440 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL BB-
Anandtex International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Arthi Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Arthi Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 929 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 195 Assigned
Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 36 Assigned
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 481.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 425.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 1487.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.4 -
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.6 -
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtCC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) LtTL CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed
East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 -
East India Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 175 -
East India Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1135 -
Loan Fac
Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 330 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Limit (PCL) and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
(PCFC)
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Goldrush Sales & Services Ltd. CC CRISIL B 155 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Goldrush Sales & Services Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Himalya International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Himalya International Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 295 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Himalya International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 184 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL D 666 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
IT Expressway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 911.6 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bill discounting, and post shipment credit
IT Expressway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 888.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
^Interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill discounting.
Jai Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.2 Assigned
Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 44.1 Assigned
Jai Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 25.2 Assigned
Loan
JMP Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
JMP Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2 -
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22 -
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.7 -
Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 18 -
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 220.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Meghalaya Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 556.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 1391.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed
* Rs.0.75 billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash
credit facilities from Axis Bank Ltd.
Mutneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 34300 Reaffirmed
Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Assigned
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Reaffirmed
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) CC CRISIL B 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 3.5 Reaffirmed
loan*
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 18.9375 Reaffirmed
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7.5625 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 775.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 3554.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB- 67.7 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 253.9 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1022.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 435.6 Reaffirmed
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Corrugators CC CRISIL D 77.5 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL D 59.2 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 153.4 Assigned
Transpek Industry Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Transpek Industry Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 67.2 Assigned
Transpek Industry Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 304 Assigned
Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Reaffirmed
Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 418.6 Reaffirmed
Venus Infrabuild TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 117.5 Assigned
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned
Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)