Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of comfort; # interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 300 million. Ankit Steels BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Ashika Commodities and Derivatives PvtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balar Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Celon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ # 50 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Assigned under LOC Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned under LOC Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Hero Future Energies Ltd BG CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Hindustan Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Hindustan Newsprint Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 450 Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 136 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit M Arunachalam Projects and BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd M/S Dushasan Jena BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed R. C. Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Credit Reliance AIF Management Co Ltd Reliance Yield CRISIL Fund Assigned Maximiser Management Alternative InvestmCapability Level - 1 Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 614.6 Assigned Shree Gita Ginning & Oil Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Wire & Rod Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Wire & Rod Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Wire & Rod Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Sifti Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sino Import & Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalseema Green Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Industries Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Veni Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The South Indian Bank Ltd. ST FD CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan and Co CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 651.5 Assigned Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 348.5 Assigned Anand Machinery India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Anand Machinery India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ankit Steels CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Ankit Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit Steels TL CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Ashika Commodities and Derivatives PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Autocop (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Autocop (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Balar Buildcon Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 50 Assigned Celon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- # 490 Reaffirmed Celon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- # 207.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celon Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- # 50 Reaffirmed Celon Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- # 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Champion Agro Ltd CC CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Champion Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 138 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Dolphin Nutraceuticals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dyavappanavar-Valasang Educational & TL CRISIL BB- 48.5 Assigned Academic Trust Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 48.1 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 46.9 Reaffirmed Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Global Poultry & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Global Poultry & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B- 18.5 Assigned Global Poultry & Breeding Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 460^ Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Includes ad-hoc limit of Rs.10 Million. Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600** Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ** Includes ad-hoc limit of Rs.100 Million Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalyani Forge Ltd CC -- 112.1 Withdrawal Kalyani Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk -- 364.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd TL CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 23412.8 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 4200 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4240 Assigned Loan Fac Kitex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60.7 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 83.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M Arunachalam Projects and CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd M Arunachalam Projects and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac M/S Dushasan Jena CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed M/S Dushasan Jena TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed M/s Sadguru Raghavendra Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned M/s Sadguru Raghavendra Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned M/s Sadguru Raghavendra Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Nagpur Mehatar Vividh Uddeshiya Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sahakari Sanstha Ltd R. C. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed R. C. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. C. Industries TL CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B+ 97 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 AssignedRohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 121.8 Assigned Loan Fac Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1913.6 Assigned Shree Gita Ginning & Oil Industries CC* CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit for Line of credit of Rs.100 million Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 227.3 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 312.7 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 100* Assigned *Sublimit for Bills Discounting of Rs. 75 million. Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Wire & Rod Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Wire & Rod Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 55 Assigned Credit Shree Vaishnav Wire & Rod Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 312.1 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Wire & Rod Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.3 Assigned Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sino Import & Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice MilCC CRISIL BB- 180.9 Reaffirmed Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice MilLT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice MilProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Rayalseema Green Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 126.9 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling CC CRISIL BB- 108.9 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.8 Assigned Industries Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Road Development Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Tamil Nadu Road Development Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 41.7 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Tirupati Iron India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt -- 4000 Withdrawn Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL AA 11500* Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500* Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Reaffirmed Veni Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.