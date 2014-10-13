Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Foundries LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 766 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.130 million Arizona Sites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Arora Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Arora Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 19.6 Assigned Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4+ 46.3 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with inland letter of credit Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Assigned Guarantee B. M. Raj Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Crown Steel Company Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Forward Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 425 Assigned Danush Interiors & Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed Garg Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services BG CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed Ltd Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Globsyn Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ H M International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hyundai Motor India Ltd. STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hyundai Motor India Ltd. BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Bank Guarantee is interchangeable with Letter of Credit Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 24490 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit, Short-Term Loan, Intra Day Overdraft, Bill Discounting, and Bank Guarantee Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Packing Credit** CRISIL A1+ 4500 Assigned ** Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, Short Term Loan, Intra Day Overdraft, Bill Discounting and Bank Guarantee; includes Rs. 480 million for forward contract Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 6750 Assigned Industrial and Commercial Bank of CD CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned China Ltd J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lorex Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit. Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtLOC#^ CRISIL A3+ @ 7150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtLoan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ @ 312.8 Downgraded Risk Limits from CRISIL A2 Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 289 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 1500 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ # 5 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ # 150 Reaffirmed Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 490 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1035 Assigned Loan Fac TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd FD FAA- 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Actis Generics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned Actis Generics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned Agarwal Foundries CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Agarwal Foundries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed AMA Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 100.0 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150.0 Million of Standby Letter of Credit and Rs. 50.0 Million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 840 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Arin Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Arin Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Arora Industries CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Arora Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 75.9 Assigned Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 285 Assigned Arrjavv Builder Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 95 Assigned Loan Fac B. M. Raj Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac B. M. Raj Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned B. M. Raj Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned B. M. Raj Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Danush Interiors & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned D-Link (INDIA) Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan (TPA) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh LtdCC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Garg Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Garg Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garg Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Globsyn Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Globsyn Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 51.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 774.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB H M International CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hira Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Asset Management Company LtIndiabulls Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund International Institute of InformationLT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 110 Upgraded from Technology CRISIL BBB International Institute of InformationProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 110 Assigned Technology Loan Fac J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Assigned Loan Fac Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 680 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 203.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 976.1 Reaffirmed Lorex Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lorex Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Lorex Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 74.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 65 Assigned Mahendra Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 167.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 52.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtCC* CRISIL BBB @ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB @ 18.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtTL CRISIL BBB @ 2518.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Medplus Health Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 450 Enhanced from Rs. 420.0 Million MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of packing credit of Rs. 100 million, Bill Discounting facility of Rs. 50 million and buyer's credit of Rs. 200 million MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Nagpur Sortex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Sortex TL CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Neravy Saiva Sithananda Pullvar SO. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Soupramanien Pillai Education and Loan Fac Social Trust Neravy Saiva Sithananda Pullvar SO. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Soupramanien Pillai Education and Social Trust Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.2 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 200 Million Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Construction - Raipur TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Petronet LNG Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- # 450 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for upto Rs 180 Million; Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting for upto Rs 150 Million. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- # 650 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- # 491 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- # 200 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with fund-based limits. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- # 604 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34 Assigned Loan Fac Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 126 Reaffirmed Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Sheyn International School LT Loan CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 3337.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 912.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 965.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 2220.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd WC TL* CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL B- * Working Capital Term Loan (WCTL) was sanctioned as a part of Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) Siri Smelters & Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.5 Assigned Siri Smelters & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.8 Assigned Siri Smelters & Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 32.7 Assigned Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtCorporate Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtProposed BG CRISIL BB 510 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Credit Super Ispat (Raipur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- T. C. M. Steels (India) CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC# CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs. 300 million, standby letter of credit of Rs. 200 million, Rs. 250 million of pre shipment credit and Rs. 100 million of post shipment credit Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)