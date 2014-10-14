Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Agrawal Sponge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Aska Equipments Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 665 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million, and usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.20 million, which is fully interchangeable with letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 675 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Essel Shyam Communication Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 290 Notice of Withdrawal Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 496 Notice of Withdrawal Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Credit Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 240 Assigned Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4.8 Assigned Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3850 Reaffirmed L&T Technology Services Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned L&T Technology Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals BG CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Link Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 - Obeetee Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 270 - Credit@ @Both way interchangeable of Rs.150 million between Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP). Obeetee Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 180 - Purchase# #Both way interchangeable of Rs.150 million between Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP). Obeetee Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 5 - *It contains sublimit of Bank Guarantee (BG) of Rs.5 million. Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 236.1 - Loan Fac Obeetee Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 90 - Credit OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Orion Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Orion Chem Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Renny Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A2+ 155 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Assigned; Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 420 Assigned; Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 309.7 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 260# Assigned; Suspension revoked #Sublimit of Rs.40 million for bank guarantee. Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sigma Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 71 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned SSE Nirman Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed SSE Nirman Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Tirupati Lifesciences Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1 Assigned; Suspension revoked Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Universal Print Systems Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Urja Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Urja Tech BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Agrawal Sponge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 651.5 - Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 295.1 - Loan Fac Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 503.4 - Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Aska Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 2160 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 227.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhima Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 445 Reaffirmed Fac Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 91.6 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed ^ Includes secured overdraft (SOD) facility against book debts to the extent of Rs.160 million, which is also fully interchangeable with foreign currency loan Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Full interchangeability between fund and non-fund based limits with overall limits capped at Rs.300 million EAK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 125 Assigned Loan Fac Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. NCDs CRISIL AA # 10000 Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. BG** CRISIL 1250 AA/Watch Developing # ** Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. CC* CRISIL 7350 AA # * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. Proposed Foreign CRISIL 1450 Currency TL AA/Watch Developing # Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. WC Demand Loan** CRISIL 450 AA # ** Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Shyam Communication Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Notice of Withdrawal Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Notice of Withdrawal Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 500 Assigned Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 114 Assigned Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 Withdrawal Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Withdrawal Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 186 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 118.7 Assigned Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned Purchase Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 83.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 1530 Reaffirmed L&T Technology Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Link Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Shelters CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 2295.9 Reaffirmed BBB-/Negative Manipal Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 13.2 Reaffirmed BBB-/Negative Manipal Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 990.9 Reaffirmed BBB-/Negative MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 320 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 165 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 560 - *Includes sublimit of packing credit of Rs. 100 million, Bill Discounting facility of Rs. 50 million and buyers credit of Rs. 200 million MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 - MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 400 - Loan Fac Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 - Loan Fac OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India LtdBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India LtdCC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orion Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 123.3 Reaffirmed R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.7 Reaffirmed Rajpal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 84 Assigned Renny Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Renny Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Shiv Mettalicks Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 320 Assigned; Suspension revoked *Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.80 million Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned; Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned; Credit Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 670.3 Assigned; Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300* Assigned; Suspension revoked *Sub-limit of Rs.50 million for bills discounting and interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.150 million. Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned; Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned; Credit Suspension revoked Sigma Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemicals Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Society For Educational Excellence CC CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed SR Alcobev Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 282.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Lakshmi Narayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co. Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Fac Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned SSE Nirman Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Assigned Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 14 Assigned Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Tirupati Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned; Suspension revoked Tirupati Lifesciences Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned; Suspension revoked Tirupati Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB- 39 Assigned; Suspension revoked Tirupati Lifesciences Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned; Suspension revoked Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 69.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 20.3 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Reaffirmed Urja Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Urja Tech CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 532.9 - Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 - Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 615 - Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 240.7 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.