Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Axis Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.LOC CRISIL A3 160 # Reaffirmed #Has sub-limit of Bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.5 millions Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.LOC CRISIL A3 72.5 @ Assigned @ Has sub-limit of Bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.2.5 millions Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bimal Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bimal Auto Agency Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 270 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A3 Bimal Auto Agency LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Credit Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26 Revised from CRISIL A2 Dhoot Compack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Revised from CRISIL A2 E Oriental Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gulf Petrochem FZC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 7034.6 Assigned Gulf Petrochem FZC LOC CRISIL A2+ 32242.2 Assigned Haresh Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2240 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 1260 Reaffirmed Intertex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Loan Fac Intertex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Assigned INTIME EQUITIES Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 600 Rating removed from Watch Developing *Interchangeable with bank overdraft facility K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Kadinya Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtLOC CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1820 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Mohan Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Mohan Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nutech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30600 Notice of Withdrawal *Up to Rs.10000 million interchangeable between non-fund based facility and fund based facility Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 1400 Withdrawal Oriental Woods Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oriental Woods Proposed LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120.3 Reaffirmed Prime Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Raghav Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Santosh Kumar Chourasia BG CRISIL D 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Credit Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 948 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Enhanced from Rs. 500 Million USV Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed USV Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed USV Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac USV Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.10crore. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79 Reaffirmed Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 94 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs. 30 Million for Packing credit, Rs. 20 Million for Cash Credit , Rs. 50 Million for Foreign Bill Negotiation and Rs 10 Million for Bill Discounting. Anmol Enterprises TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 106 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Assigned Bond Issue Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.CC CRISIL BBB- 115 * Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packaging credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills discounting. Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.CC CRISIL BBB- 50 ^ Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Running packing credit/Running pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/Foreign Bills Purchase/Foreign Bills Discounting/Bill discounting backed with letter of credit/Post -shipment credit in foreign currency Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.8 Assigned Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bimal Auto Agency CC-Stock CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bimal Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Blue Diamond Leders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Blue Diamond Leders TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 362.5 Assigned BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 392.5 Assigned Chem Corporation CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 30 million of Export packing credit and Rs.30 million of Packing credit in foreign currency Dhoot Compack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhoot Compack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 43.6 Assigned Dhoot Compack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned E Oriental Timbers CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- E Oriental Timbers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ekta Trust TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.6 Assigned Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 370 Reaffirmed Golden International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 57.7 Assigned Loan Fac Gulf Petrochem FZC Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 665.5 Assigned Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Haresh Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4624.4 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 6319.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Reaffirmed IDFC Mutual Fund IDFC Super Saver CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Fund India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 2310 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed Limits Intertex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Intertex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned INTIME EQUITIES Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Rating removed from Watch Developing Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Kadinya Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned Pvt Ltd Koshda Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Legend Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Legend Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Lilamani Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 99.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.2 Reaffirmed Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NM Coconut Oil Mercchants CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed NM Coconut Oil Mercchants Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Nutech Construction CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 5000 Notice of Withdrawal Oriental Woods CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 329.7 Reaffirmed Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 29.7 Assigned Prime Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Prime Shoes LT Loan CRISIL B+ 84.3 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raja Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.7 Assigned Raja Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.7 Assigned Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rushabh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Rushabh Trading Co. Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sancheti Gems & Jewellers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.9 Assigned Santosh Kumar Chourasia CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Santosh Kumar Chourasia LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Santosh Kumar Chourasia Standby Line of CRISIL D 8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Sargam India Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 189.2 Reaffirmed Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.8 Reaffirmed Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillCC CRISIL BB 175 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillLT Loan CRISIL BB 256.9 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillStandby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL BB- Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 111 Reaffirmed Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 399 Reaffirmed Ticel Bio Park Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Ticel Bio Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac USV Ltd CC #* CRISIL AA+ 195 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.13.65crore.;*Rs.37.5 Million interchangeable with export packing credit/export bill discounting/ export bill negotiation/export bill purchase limits USV Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA+ 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. Utkarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha LtdTL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Credit Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33 Assigned Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6.5 Assigned Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned Vikrant Auto Suspensions CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Vikrant Auto Suspensions TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)