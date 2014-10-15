Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Axis Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.LOC CRISIL A3 160 # Reaffirmed
#Has sub-limit of Bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.5 millions
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.LOC CRISIL A3 72.5 @ Assigned
@ Has sub-limit of Bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.2.5 millions
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Bimal Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Bimal Auto Agency Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 270 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL A3
Bimal Auto Agency LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Chem Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Dhoot Compack Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26 Revised from
CRISIL A2
Dhoot Compack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Revised from
CRISIL A2
E Oriental Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Gulf Petrochem FZC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 7034.6 Assigned
Gulf Petrochem FZC LOC CRISIL A2+ 32242.2 Assigned
Haresh Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2240 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 1260 Reaffirmed
Intertex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Intertex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Assigned
INTIME EQUITIES Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 600 Rating
removed from
Watch
Developing
*Interchangeable with bank overdraft facility
K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Kadinya Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtLOC CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1820 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Mohan Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Mohan Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nutech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30600 Notice of
Withdrawal
*Up to Rs.10000 million interchangeable between non-fund based facility and fund based facility
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 1400 Withdrawal
Oriental Woods Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Oriental Woods Proposed LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120.3 Reaffirmed
Prime Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Raghav Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Santosh Kumar Chourasia BG CRISIL D 67.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Credit
Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned
Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 948 Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Enhanced from
Rs. 500
Million
USV Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
USV Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed
USV Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
USV Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
^Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the
extent of Rs.10crore.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed
Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79 Reaffirmed
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 94 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
*Includes a sublimit of Rs. 30 Million for Packing credit, Rs. 20 Million for Cash Credit , Rs.
50 Million for Foreign Bill Negotiation and Rs 10 Million for Bill Discounting.
Anmol Enterprises TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 106 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Assigned
Bond Issue
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.CC CRISIL BBB- 115 * Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with export packaging credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills
discounting.
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.CC CRISIL BBB- 50 ^ Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Running packing credit/Running pre-shipment credit in foreign
currency/Foreign Bills Purchase/Foreign Bills Discounting/Bill discounting backed with letter of
credit/Post -shipment credit in foreign currency
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.8 Assigned
Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bimal Auto Agency CC-Stock CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bimal Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Blue Diamond Leders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Blue Diamond Leders TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed
Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 362.5 Assigned
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 392.5 Assigned
Chem Corporation CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed
Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Dhoot Compack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50* Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs. 30 million of Export packing credit and Rs.30 million of Packing
credit in foreign currency
Dhoot Compack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhoot Compack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 43.6 Assigned
Dhoot Compack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned
E Oriental Timbers CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
E Oriental Timbers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Ekta Trust TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed
Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.6 Assigned
Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sugars Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 370 Reaffirmed
Golden International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned
Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 57.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gulf Petrochem FZC Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 665.5 Assigned
Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Haresh Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4624.4 Reaffirmed
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 6319.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Reaffirmed
IDFC Mutual Fund IDFC Super Saver CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Income Fund
India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 2310 Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed
Limits
Intertex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Intertex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
INTIME EQUITIES Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Rating
removed from
Watch
Developing
Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed
Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed
Kadinya Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Koshda Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Legend Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Legend Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Lilamani Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 99.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed
Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.2 Reaffirmed
Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NM Coconut Oil Mercchants CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
NM Coconut Oil Mercchants Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Nutech Construction CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 5000 Notice of
Withdrawal
Oriental Woods CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 329.7 Reaffirmed
Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 29.7 Assigned
Prime Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Prime Shoes LT Loan CRISIL B+ 84.3 Reaffirmed
Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Raja Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.7 Assigned
Raja Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.7 Assigned
Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rushabh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Rushabh Trading Co. Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sancheti Gems & Jewellers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.9 Assigned
Santosh Kumar Chourasia CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Santosh Kumar Chourasia LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Santosh Kumar Chourasia Standby Line of CRISIL D 8 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Sargam India Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 189.2 Reaffirmed
Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.8 Reaffirmed
Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillCC CRISIL BB 175 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillLT Loan CRISIL BB 256.9 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillStandby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL BB-
Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 111 Reaffirmed
Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 399 Reaffirmed
Ticel Bio Park Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed
Ticel Bio Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Trafo Power & Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
USV Ltd CC #* CRISIL AA+ 195 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.13.65crore.;*Rs.37.5 Million
interchangeable with export packing credit/export bill discounting/ export bill
negotiation/export bill purchase limits
USV Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA+ 80 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee.
Utkarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha LtdTL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
Credit
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33 Assigned
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6.5 Assigned
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned
Vikrant Auto Suspensions CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Vikrant Auto Suspensions TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
