Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Baba Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Company Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed @ Rs.8.50 Billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Bharat Cartons Printers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5.7 Assigned Brocade India Polytex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Condor Footwear (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Hues India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Hues India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Hues India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Jyoti Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed LB Flooring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency,letter of credit and bank guarantee Meenakshi (India) Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked NKS Construction and Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Pratipa Cashews Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Assigned Credit Pratipa Cashews Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned Pratipa Cashews Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Credit Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1090 Reaffirmed Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 257.5 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Sturdy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1419 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sturdy Industries Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A4+ Purchase Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 $ 4000 Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ $ 18000 Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ $ 1000 Torrent Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ $ 1500 Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed @Includes Rs.50 million interchangeable with buyer's credit Usha Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Y. S. R. Spinning and Weaving Mills PvLOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshaya Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Akshaya Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 2250 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency,letter of credit and bank guarantee Ambica Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 113.6 Reaffirmed Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Baba Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BCV Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bharat Cartons Printers CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Bharat Cartons Printers LT Loan CRISIL BB 19.3 Assigned Brocade India Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41 Upgraded from CRISIL B Brocade India Polytex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24 Upgraded from CRISIL B Chandra Modern Builders (India) Pvt LtTL CRISIL B+ 340 Assigned Condor Footwear (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Eagle Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL C 78 Assigned Fac Girija Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Girija Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Girija Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ GKM College of Engineering and TL CRISIL BB+ 220.5 Reaffirmed Technology Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Hues India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Credit Hues India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hues India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Hues India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 11.5 Reaffirmed Institute of Management Studies SocietProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Assigned Jyoti Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jyoti Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.1 Reaffirmed Kasegaon Education Society TL CRISIL B 126 Assigned LB Flooring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meenakshi (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Suspended Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2300 Suspended Loan Fac NKS Construction and Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Pallavi Enterprises CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pallavi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 265 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pallavi Enterprises TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 231.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Pratipa Cashews TL CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Pratipa Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Loan Fac Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Sairam Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Sambhav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 86.7 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power CorporatioOFCDs* CRISIL AAA(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd *As on September 30, 2014; Rs.2800 Million is outstanding Shri Ram Laminators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shri Ram Laminators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning & Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL BB- 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 138.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 124.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sturdy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 1447.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sturdy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 422.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SunTec Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 36 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes Rs.120 million interchangeable with letter of credit Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- $ 39430 @Includes Rs.50 million interchangeable with buyer's credit Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA $ 8500 Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA $ 966 Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA $ 38534 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA $ 3000 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA $ 2000 Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA $ 3500 Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.120 million interchangeable with letter of creditTriton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 109.2 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 103 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 147.8 Reaffirmed Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Fac Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Loan Fac Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Usha Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Usha Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Usha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.3 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 187 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Y. S. R. Spinning and Weaving Mills PvCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Y. S. R. Spinning and Weaving Mills PvLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Y. S. R. Spinning and Weaving Mills PvProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.