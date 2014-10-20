Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed ABM International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asia Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Babboo Rice & General Mills Proposed Export CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Packing Credit Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 605 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 180 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned CavinKare Pvt.Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A1 215 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP -MLD 7000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 485 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 200 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 100 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ess Pee Knit Wear Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit Ess Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Forbes & Co. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 192.1 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 255 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with BG; Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital loan, buyer's credit and bank guarantee; Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC~ CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed ~Interchangeable with bill discounting and buyer's credit Forbes & Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica (India) BG* CRISIL A2+ 1551.8 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica (India) LOC* CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica (India) Proposed BG* CRISIL A2+ 1422 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica (India) Proposed LOC* CRISIL A2+ 779.5 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Helios and Matheson Information Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded Technology Ltd from CRISIL A2 Howrah Gases Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 880 Reassigned PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reassigned Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 23.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Rohit Steels Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rohit Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rohit Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd. BG$ CRISIL A1# 100 $ Includes letter of credit sublimit up to a maximum of Rs.100 million Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Construction - Beed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vishal Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit* *includes sublimit of Rs.85 Million of packing credit facility and Rs.40 Million of Gold Loan facility Vishal Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aatash Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Adani Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Amrit Udyog - Bikaner CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Asia Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Asia Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.9 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Asia Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 127.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 6477.3 Reaffirmed *Includes subordinated term loan of Rs.0.3 billion Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4794.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Babboo Rice & General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Assigned Babboo Rice & General Mills TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Babboo Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Babboo Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Babboo Rice & General Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Assigned Credit Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 51.3 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25.2 Assigned Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.3 Assigned Loan Fac Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned CavinKare Pvt.Ltd. CC* CRISIL A 797.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Short-Term Loans CavinKare Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 237.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chintamani Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 80 million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency Chintamani Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed -Protected Equity AA-r -Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed -Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity - Linked Debentures Ecom Express Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ecom Express Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Ecom Express Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 450.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 302.8 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica (India) CC# CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with LC & BG Furnace Fabrica (India) CC CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica (India) Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 192.7 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica (India) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 436.6 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Furnace Fabrica (India) Rupee TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 318 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Helios and Matheson Information CC CRISIL BB+ 717.5 Downgraded Technology Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Helios and Matheson Information LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 795 Downgraded Technology Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Helios and Matheson Information Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 267.5 Downgraded Technology Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Howrah Gases Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lantrasoft CC CRISIL B 7.6 Reaffirmed Lantrasoft LT Loan CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned My Bike CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Nagarsheth Shipbreakers Line of Credit* CRISIL B 850 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign letter of credit to the extent of Rs.850.0 Million, buyers credit to the extent of Rs.450.0 Million and cash credit of Rs.150.0 Million PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 570 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 53.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.8 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53.2 Assigned Loan Fac Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac* Raj Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Raj Steel Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Rohit Steels TL CRISIL BB- 56.5 Assigned Rohit Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Rohit Steels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Seamec Ltd. CC# CRISIL A# 100 # Includes short-term loan sublimit up to a maximum of Rs.100 million Seamec Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A# 100 Loan Fac Shree Shiv-Parwati Sakhar Karkhana LtdTL CRISIL D 1000 Assigned Shreyans Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed Shreyans Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Wires Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.2 Assigned Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 37.3 Assigned SR Alcobev Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 730 - Sri Rama Agri Genetics (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Rama Agri Genetics (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sri Rama Agri Genetics (India) Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 57.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 127.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.9 Reaffirmed Vijay Construction - Beed Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Construction - Beed CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.