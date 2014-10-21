Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Foods Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Amdd Foods Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Discounting Amdd Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac arun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5.5 Billion Chaudhary Builder BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Driplex Water Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 17.8 - Forward Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A3 890 - Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (including Commercial Paper) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 25450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4550 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit Lucas-TVS Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 1845 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting and short term loan to the extent of Rs.1010 million M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Mediplus (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mediplus (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Om Parkash Surinder Mohan BG CRISIL A4 40 - Pidilite Industries Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ** interchangeable with short term loans, buyers credit and packing credit in foreign currency(PCFC), and LC/BGs Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Loan@@ CRISIL A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed @@interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit, bank Guarantees (BG's) and buyers credit Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Billion Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Fac Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 185 Assigned Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Discounting Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Union Roadways Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed A.S. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aggarwal Cotton and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Amdd Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amdd Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amdd Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Aroma India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Aroma India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B- arun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL B arun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 1234.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B arun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 235.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ashirwad Chain Company CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashirwad Chain Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 105 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 268.3 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Treasury Optimizer CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Plan Chaudhary Builder CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 - Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 240 - Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Gagan Wine Trade & Financers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 406.9 Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 230.1 Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 305.8 Loan Fac Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 110 - ICICI Prudential Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned ICICI Prudential Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned Opportunities Fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned Income Fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned Income Opportunities Fund Indra Power Gen. Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Indra Power Gen. Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Indra Power Gen. Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 129.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 81.5 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 148.5 Reaffirmed J. J. House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed J. J. House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 155 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BBB- Scheme(e-DFS) Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd TL CRISIL B/Stab 75 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal-Protected PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed Market-Linked AAAr Debentures CRISIL Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WCDemand Loan CRISIL AAA 34720 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 23250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 58160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lucas-TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 400 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed M. K. Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Mediplus (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mediplus (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Mediplus (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Mediplus (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 1033 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 480.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 333.4 Reaffirmed Om Parkash Surinder Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 70 - Om Parkash Surinder Mohan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 - Loan Fac Pidilite Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 1600 Reaffirmed ^ interchangeable with Working capital demand loan(WCDL) Raj Breeders & Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 183 Reaffirmed Raj Breeders & Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Gining and CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 90 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 21.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 148 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 111.3 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles TL CRISIL BB- 48.7 Reaffirmed SR Vapors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.6 Reaffirmed SR Vapors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 108 Sunny International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Sunny International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunny International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills PvtCC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Ltd Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills PvtCorporate Loan CRISIL B+ 24.2 Assigned Ltd Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.4 Assigned Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.6 Assigned Loan Fac Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Union Roadways Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Union Roadways Corporation CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Vijaay-Park Inn and Hotels CBE Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 125 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 