Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Glass Products Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 22.2 Assigned Galaxy Glass Products Pvt.Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Greys Exim Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Hindustan Prefab Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Prefab Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L. D. International LOC CRISIL A4 140 Assigned MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.3 Assigned Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 206.9 Assigned NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Parekhplast India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Parekhplast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Purulia Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R.B.Creation BG CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R.B.Creation Export Packing CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 R.B.Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 R.B.Creation Standby Line of CRISIL D 3.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 113^# Assigned Credit ^100 percent interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits;#50 percent interchangeability between letter of credit and export packing credit limits Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 117^ Assigned Discounting ^100 percent interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Tria Industries LLP Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Assigned Credit Tria Industries LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Assigned Tria Industries LLP Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.1 Assigned Tushar Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Varahi Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 147.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 * Full Both way inchangeability between Letter of Credit(LC) and Bank Guarantee(BG) Varahi Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 * Full Both way inchangeability between Letter of Credit(LC) and Bank Guarantee(BG) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. FD FB+ 300 Assigned Transpek Industry Ltd. FD FA- 167.1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned Loan Fac Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17.3 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Animesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Devgan Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Friends Alloys CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Glass Products Pvt.Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.3 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Glass Products Pvt.Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Galaxy Glass Products Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 34.5 Assigned Greys Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 143 Reaffirmed Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 388 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kairali Jewellers TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Kairali Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kairali Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Loan Fac Kandarp Construction (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kandarp Construction (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandarp Construction (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Parekhplast India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150.2 Assigned Parekhplast India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Prabhukrupa Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Prabhukrupa Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Prabhukrupa Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Purulia Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ R.B.Creation Corporate Loan CRISIL D 20.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C R.B.Creation WC TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL C Ravina Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Credit Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 64.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sarthav Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 2195.2 Reaffirmed The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 184.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 740.2 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 31.6 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 169 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 46.8 Reaffirmed Tria Industries LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Tria Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Tria Industries LLP Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 17.1 Assigned Tria Industries LLP TL CRISIL BB- 9.8 Assigned Tushar Fabrics TL CRISIL B 6.2 Assigned Tushar Fabrics CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL A- 490 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL A- 814.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ V-Trans (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Young Mens Christian Association, Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded Ahmedabad from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 