Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 14450 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B & A Packaging India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed B & A Packaging India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Coal India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65.4 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd LOC CRISIL A4+ 109.6 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kedia Steels Proprietor GND Ispat Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd) M/s Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Maharishi Markandeshwar University BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Suspended Mullana) Mawana Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended Credit### ### Rs.50 million for FCNR, and Rs.100 million for FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 32 Suspended Credit# # fully interchangeable with FBP and FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended Credit## ## interchangeable with cash credit, Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 135 Suspended Credit Merino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 330 Suspended ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.275 million for standby line of credit SLC) Merino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 70 Suspended ^^ Fully interchangeable with SLC Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended ^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee BG) Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended ^^^^ Fully interchangeable with BG Merino Industries Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2+ 80 Suspended % includes sublimit of Rs. 80 million of SLC and Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee BG) Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee BG) Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 150 Suspended ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for BG Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for BG Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended ^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.25 million for BG Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended ^^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for BG NAP Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 88.5 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Odisha Power Generation Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Ltd Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Raghava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.K.Samanta & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd ST Bk Fac - 10 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 109.03 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyer's credit and usance letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1.0 billion; interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.15 billion; and interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.103 billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 13.25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.5 billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana ST Loan CRISIL D 283.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Yogi Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.7 Reaffirmed Anant Agro Industries Jaivik Krishi Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pariyojana Anant Agro Industries Jaivik Krishi CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pariyojana Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 24 Upgraded Discounting# CRISIL B+ #100% Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting and vice versa Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3300 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 560 Assigned Loan Fac Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 10 million of packing credit. Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B & A Packaging India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded From CRISIL BB B & A Packaging India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL BB B & A Packaging India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB- Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.3 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.7 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB- Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biramane Hostel Proposed TL CRISIL D 34.9 Reaffirmed Biramane Hostel TL CRISIL D 65.1 Reaffirmed Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Dattakrupa Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B- Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL B- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd CC CRISIL BB+ 678 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1626.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 135.5 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 36.3 Suspended Kedia Steels Proprietor GND Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Lanco Hydro Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 417 Suspended M/s Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL B 50 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B- M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL B- M/s Daroga Pradhan TL CRISIL B 30 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B- Maharishi Markandeshwar University Proposed TL CRISIL A- 465 Suspended Mullana) Maharishi Markandeshwar University TL CRISIL A- 1970 Suspended Mullana) Mawana Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 90 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million for inland bill discounting(IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill discounting(FBD) Merino Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 90 Suspended ** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit and WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC) , IBD, foreign bill purchase (FBP), and FBD Merino Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 48 Suspended *** Fully interchangeable with WCDL Merino Industries Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 255 Suspended **** Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million each for EPC, IBD, FBP, and FBD Merino Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 118.8 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 239.7 Suspended Loan Fac Merino Panel Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 49.8 Suspended Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 78.9 Suspended Loan Fac Merino Panel Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 60 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million for inland bill discounting(IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill discounting(FBD) Merino Panel Products Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 50 Suspended ** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit and WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC) , IBD, foreign bill purchase (FBP), and FBD Merino Panel Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Suspended Merino Panel Products Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 130 Suspended *** Includes sublimit of Rs.60 million for WCDL/FCDL and Rs.100 million for EPC /IBD / FBP / FBD Merino Panel Products Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 20 Suspended **** Includes sublimit of Rs.48 million for WCDL/FCDL Mothers Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mothers Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed NAP Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.5 Assigned NAP Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 487 Reaffirmed Paghadi Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Paghadi Associates TL CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Paul Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prem Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 280 Downgraded from CRISIL B Raghava Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 77.5 Assigned Loan Fac Renuka Constructions - Pune Project Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned S.K.Samanta & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL AA+ 10.21 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Sesa Sterlite Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA+ 3.85 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency PCFCto the extent of Rs.0.12 billion and with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking, and bank guarantee Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA+ 15 Reaffirmed @ Facility contracted for capital expenditure to the extent of Rs.1 billion; interchangeable with usance letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sub-limits of Rs.2 billion of performance bank guarantee, Rs.0.5 billion for financial bank guarantee, Rs.2.5 billion for revolving short-term loan, Rs.2.5 billion for working capital demand loan/ cash credit, Rs.2.5 billion for sale/ purchase bill/ invoice discounting, and interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.10 billion. Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA+ 7 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2.55 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 1.31 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac% % Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit. Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sesa Sterlite Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 145.25 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shree Vishnu Vishal Paper Mills Pvt TL CRISIL D 139 Assigned Ltd Shree Vishnu Vishal Paper Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 26 Assigned Ltd Shree Vishnu Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Limits Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana BG CRISIL D 17.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL D 819.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana TL CRISIL D 336 Reaffirmed Ltd Yogi Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 