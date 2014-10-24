Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded
from
Credit CRISIL A4
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.2 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 14450 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B & A Packaging India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
B & A Packaging India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Coal India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65.4 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd LOC CRISIL A4+ 109.6 Reaffirmed
Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Kedia Steels Proprietor GND Ispat Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd)
M/s Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed
Maharishi Markandeshwar University BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Suspended
Mullana)
Mawana Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended
Credit###
### Rs.50 million for FCNR, and Rs.100 million for FBD
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 32 Suspended
Credit#
# fully interchangeable with FBP and FBD
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended
Credit##
## interchangeable with cash credit,
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 135 Suspended
Credit
Merino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Suspended
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 330 Suspended
^ Includes sublimit of Rs.275 million for standby line of credit SLC)
Merino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 70 Suspended
^^ Fully interchangeable with SLC
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended
^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee BG)
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended
^^^^ Fully interchangeable with BG
Merino Industries Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2+ 80 Suspended
% includes sublimit of Rs. 80 million of SLC and Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee BG)
Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended
^ Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee BG)
Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 150 Suspended
^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for BG
Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended
^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for BG
Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended
^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.25 million for BG
Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended
^^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for BG
NAP Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 88.5 Assigned
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Odisha Power Generation Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Raghava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed
Raghava Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.K.Samanta & Co. Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd ST Bk Fac - 10 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 109.03 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with buyer's credit and usance letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1.0
billion; interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking and bank guarantee to the
extent of Rs.1.15 billion; and interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking
for buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.103 billion
Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 13.25 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.5 billion
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed
Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana ST Loan CRISIL D 283.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Yogi Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.7 Reaffirmed
Anant Agro Industries Jaivik Krishi Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Pariyojana
Anant Agro Industries Jaivik Krishi CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Pariyojana
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 24 Upgraded
Discounting# CRISIL B+
#100% Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting and vice
versa
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3300 Assigned
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 560 Assigned
Loan Fac
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs. 10 million of packing credit.
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B & A Packaging India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded
From
CRISIL BB
B & A Packaging India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
B & A Packaging India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB-
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.3 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.7 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB-
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Biramane Hostel Proposed TL CRISIL D 34.9 Reaffirmed
Biramane Hostel TL CRISIL D 65.1 Reaffirmed
Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Dattakrupa Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B-
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd CC CRISIL BB+ 678 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1626.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises IndiaLtd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 135.5 Reaffirmed
Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed
Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 36.3 Suspended
Kedia Steels Proprietor GND Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lanco Hydro Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 417 Suspended
M/s Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL B 50 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B-
M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
M/s Daroga Pradhan TL CRISIL B 30 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B-
Maharishi Markandeshwar University Proposed TL CRISIL A- 465 Suspended
Mullana)
Maharishi Markandeshwar University TL CRISIL A- 1970 Suspended
Mullana)
Mawana Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Suspended
Merino Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 90 Suspended
* Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million for
inland bill discounting(IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill discounting(FBD)
Merino Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 90 Suspended
** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit and
WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC) , IBD, foreign bill purchase (FBP),
and FBD
Merino Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 48 Suspended
*** Fully interchangeable with WCDL
Merino Industries Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 255 Suspended
**** Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million each for EPC, IBD, FBP, and FBD
Merino Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 118.8 Suspended
Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 239.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Merino Panel Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 49.8 Suspended
Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 78.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Merino Panel Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 60 Suspended
* Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million for
inland bill discounting(IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill discounting(FBD)
Merino Panel Products Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 50 Suspended
** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit and
WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC) , IBD, foreign bill purchase (FBP),
and FBD
Merino Panel Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Suspended
Merino Panel Products Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 130 Suspended
*** Includes sublimit of Rs.60 million for WCDL/FCDL and Rs.100 million for EPC /IBD / FBP / FBD
Merino Panel Products Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 20 Suspended
**** Includes sublimit of Rs.48 million for WCDL/FCDL
Mothers Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mothers Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed
NAP Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.5 Assigned
NAP Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 487 Reaffirmed
Paghadi Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Paghadi Associates TL CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Paul Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Prem Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Raghava Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Raghava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 77.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Renuka Constructions - Pune Project Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned
S.K.Samanta & Co. Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL AA+ 10.21 Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of
undertaking for buyer's credit
Sesa Sterlite Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA+ 3.85 Reaffirmed
*** Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency PCFCto the extent of Rs.0.12 billion
and with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking, and bank guarantee
Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA+ 15 Reaffirmed
@ Facility contracted for capital expenditure to the extent of Rs.1 billion; interchangeable
with usance letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sub-limits
of Rs.2 billion of performance bank guarantee, Rs.0.5 billion for financial bank guarantee,
Rs.2.5 billion for revolving short-term loan, Rs.2.5 billion for working capital demand loan/
cash credit, Rs.2.5 billion for sale/ purchase bill/ invoice discounting, and interchangeable
with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.10 billion.
Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA+ 7 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2.55 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 1.31 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac%
% Fully interchangeable with cash credit, PCFC, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of
undertaking for buyer's credit.
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed
Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 26.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sesa Sterlite Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 145.25 Reaffirmed
Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Vishnu Vishal Paper Mills Pvt TL CRISIL D 139 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Vishnu Vishal Paper Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 26 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Vishnu Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed
Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed
Limits
Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana BG CRISIL D 17.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL D 819.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana TL CRISIL D 336 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Yogi Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
