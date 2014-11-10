Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Anil and Company LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned Anil and Company BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Canaan Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chawla Techno Construct Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ghevariya Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ghevariya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A4 GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 KDDL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli UM Electronic Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Magneti Marelli UM Electronic Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 86 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Maharaja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Makson Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Loan Fac Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 64 Reaffirmed Nitin Castings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 107.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Popatlal Nathalal Shah Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Forward Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 447.5 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1 840 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Sancheti Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 4580* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 710 Reaffirmed V. Kannan BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Venkateswara Electrical Industries PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Venkateswara Electrical Industries PvtLOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620 Withdrawal MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KDDL Ltd FD Programme FB+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil and Company Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned Purchase Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 485 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 216.8 Reaffirmed Birthplace Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Canaan Marine Products LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chawla Techno Construct Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Chawla Techno Construct Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 25.4 Assigned Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.6 Assigned Loan Fac Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 47.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Hindusthan Health Point Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindusthan Health Point Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 72.1 Reaffirmed Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 690 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 560 Reaffirmed Indian Receivable Trust December 2012-Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Downgraded from CRISIL AAA (SO) Indian Receivable Trust December 2012-Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed (SO) Indian Receivable Trust November 2012-Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Downgraded from CRISIL AAA (SO) Indian Receivable Trust November 2012-Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed (SO) KDDL Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed # Interchangeability with packing credit upto Rs. 60 million KDDL Ltd CC## CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeability with packing credit KDDL Ltd TL@ CRISIL BB+ 167.5 Reaffirmed @ Includes sub limit of buyers credit of Rs. 30 million KDDL Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 160 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL BBB- Magneti Marelli UM Electronic Systems TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Magneti Marelli UM Electronic Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.6 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Loan Fac Magneti Marelli UM Electronic Systems CC CRISIL BB- 31.9 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Maharaja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 425 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharaja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 144 Reaffirmed Makson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.4 Assigned Makson Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned *sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.70 Million and foreign bill discounting of Rs.70 Million Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL A 42 Reaffirmed *Short-Term Loan sub limit of up to Rs.24 million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC# CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs.200 million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A 98 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 46.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL A 312.5 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 84 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nitin Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 94 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 32.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB PBEL Property Development (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 440 Reaffirmed Ltd PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 1850 Reaffirmed Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 97 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Popatlal Nathalal Shah Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 221 Reaffirmed Popatlal Nathalal Shah Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 549 Reaffirmed Credit Popatlal Nathalal Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 97.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precision Engineering Components Pvt LBG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Pvt LCC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Pvt LTL CRISIL D 71 Reaffirmed Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from Bills Discounting CRISIL BB Limit Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 81.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 113.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 162.5 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Sancheti Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sancheti Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 960 Assigned Sidhara Exports CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB United Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB United Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Uttam Chand Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ltd Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ltd V. Kannan LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Veekesy Shoes and Allied Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Veekesy Shoes and Allied Products CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Veekesy Shoes and Allied Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Venkateswara Electrical Industries PvtCC CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Ltd Venkateswara Electrical Industries PvtTL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CC - 1700 Withdrawal Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC - 100 Withdrawal Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC & BG - 2090 Withdrawal Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 323.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd TL - 728.9 Withdrawal Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CP - 250 withdrawal Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 840 Withdrawal Vishwas Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vishwas Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 255 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.