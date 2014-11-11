Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Chemfood Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52 Reaffirmed Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Atlas Copco India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grey's Exim Pvt. Ltd. Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Matsya Automobiles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Micron Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4 50 assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.40 million of buyer's credit Micron Pharmaceuticals BG CRISIL A4 30.1 assigned Milkfood Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd. Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mirc Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3250 Reaffirmed Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 2850 Reaffirmed Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mirc Electronics Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Withdrawal Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Fac Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Precision Engineering Components BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions PvLOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 2.5 assigned Ltd Discounting Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions PvLOC CRISIL A4+ 20 assigned Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions PvBG CRISIL A4+ 5 assigned Ltd Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee. Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Stone Wonders (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Stone Wonders (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Stone Wonders (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd. BG CRISIL A1+ 15 assigned Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 75 assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Unique Constructions - Kundapura BG CRISIL A4 30 assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd. FD FA- 100 assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 1150 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Ankur Chemfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ankur Chemfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Ankur Chemfood Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 98 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Argus Electronic Security Systems Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Ltd Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 81 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Atlas Copco India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed B.K.Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 284.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.5 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 73.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chembond Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 28.7 Reaffirmed Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dasmesh Mechanical Works CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Dasmesh Mechanical Works TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Grey's Exim Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 192 Reaffirmed Grey's Exim Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Credit Grey's Exim Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 168 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- India Gold Ltd Propesed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Notice of loan Fac withdrawal India Gold Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Notice of withdrawal Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Matsya Automobiles Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.25 million of Ad-hoc Cash credit Matsya Automobiles Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Micron Pharmaceuticals TL CRISIL B+ 9.9 assigned Micron Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL B+ 50 assigned Milkfood Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Milkfood Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Milkfood Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Mirc Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1450 Reaffirmed Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 1750 Outlook revised from Negative and rating reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million Mutual Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 28.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 571.7 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL A 142 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Porwal Auto Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL C Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Precision Engineering Components CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precision Engineering Components Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Credit Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions PvTL CRISIL BB- 13.5 assigned Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions PvProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 16.5 assigned Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions PvCC CRISIL BB- 35 assigned Ltd Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Mines and Minerals (A unit of CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd) Shakti Mines and Minerals (A unit of Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 assigned Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 assigned Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 assigned Loan Fac Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreeragam Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 100 assigned Credit Stone Wonders (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.9 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 100 assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 145 assigned Fac Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 150 assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA- 930 assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd. CC CRISIL AA- 370 assigned Thakur Fininvest Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Suspended 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1500 assigned Torrent Power Grid Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2440 Reaffirmed Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4800 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Withdrawal Unique Constructions - Kundapura Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 assigned Unique Constructions - Kundapura CC CRISIL B+ 30 assigned Viva Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 