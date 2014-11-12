Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with each other.
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 82.8 Reaffirmed
Bait Al Tamur BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Centex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 32.5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Centex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 40 Placed on
Negotiation Notice of
Withdrawal
Centex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 7000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A4+ 101.5 Reaffirmed
Limit
Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed
Gopsons Papers Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Great India Steel Fabricators BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 72.5 Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Mittapalli Agro Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Mittapalli Agro Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
revoked
Monarch Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Mukesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Mukesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed
Discounting
RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4360 Reaffirmed
RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 447.5 Reaffirmed
Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1 840 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Satya Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed
Sushila International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Sushitex Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 259.6 Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 123 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with each other.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and export credit.
Amrit Humifresh Preservation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 198 Reaffirmed
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Bait Al Tamur Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bait Al Tamur CC* CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
*includes sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs.100 Million
Bait Al Tamur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Bait Al Tamur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Centex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 729.8 Reaffirmed
Centex International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 205 Placed on
Credit Notice of
Withdrawal
Centex International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 177.7 Placed on
Loan Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2440 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 670 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 960 Reaffirmed
Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned
Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned
Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity- AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 350000 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commoptionally convertible
debentureity-
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 7150 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed
Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Fac
Future Parking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Future Parking Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of Rs.100 million of letter of credit
Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned
Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned
Gopalan Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B- 280 Assigned
Gopsons Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 430 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 320 Assigned
Gopsons Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned
Great India Steel Fabricators CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Great India Steel Fabricators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Great India Steel Fabricators TL CRISIL B+ 102 Reaffirmed
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 112.5 Reaffirmed
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Josan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Josan Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 201.5 Reaffirmed
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 331.5 Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Reaffirmed
Mittapalli Agro Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Mittapalli Agro Exports CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
revoked
Monarch Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B 117.5 Assigned
Monarch Ceramic CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Mukesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Mukesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 179.9 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
revoked
Mukesh Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 117.1 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Panchdeep Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Panchdeep Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Panchdeep Cotton Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 114.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 94.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed
RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 162.5 Reaffirmed
Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Satya Developers Pvt Ltd TL - 400 Withdrawal
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Supreme Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B+ 96 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sushila International CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sushila International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sushila International TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 205 Upgraded from CRISIL B
The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd CC CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed
The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 282.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
United Wire Products CC CRISIL B+ 119.5 Reaffirmed
United Wire Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
United Wire Products TL CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)