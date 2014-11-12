Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 82.8 Reaffirmed Bait Al Tamur BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Centex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 32.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Centex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 40 Placed on Negotiation Notice of Withdrawal Centex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 7000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Purchase Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A4+ 101.5 Reaffirmed Limit Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Foreign Currency Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Great India Steel Fabricators BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 72.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mittapalli Agro Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned; Credit Suspension revoked Monarch Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Mukesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mukesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned; Suspension revoked P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Discounting RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4360 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 447.5 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1 840 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Satya Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Sushila International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 259.6 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 123 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and export credit. Amrit Humifresh Preservation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 198 Reaffirmed Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Arthanari Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bait Al Tamur Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bait Al Tamur CC* CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *includes sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs.100 Million Bait Al Tamur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Bait Al Tamur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 729.8 Reaffirmed Centex International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 205 Placed on Credit Notice of Withdrawal Centex International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 177.7 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2440 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 670 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 960 Reaffirmed Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 14800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 350000 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 7150 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Fac Future Parking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Future Parking Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed *sublimit of Rs.100 million of letter of credit Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Gopalan Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B- 280 Assigned Gopsons Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 430 Assigned Loan Fac Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 320 Assigned Gopsons Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Great India Steel Fabricators CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Great India Steel Fabricators TL CRISIL B+ 102 Reaffirmed Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Josan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Josan Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 201.5 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 331.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mittapalli Agro Exports CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned; Credit Suspension revoked Monarch Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B 117.5 Assigned Monarch Ceramic CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mukesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned; Suspension revoked Mukesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 179.9 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Mukesh Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 117.1 Assigned; Suspension revoked Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Panchdeep Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Panchdeep Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Panchdeep Cotton Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 114.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 94.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 162.5 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satya Developers Pvt Ltd TL - 400 Withdrawal Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Supreme Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B+ 96 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sushila International CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sushila International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sushila International TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 205 Upgraded from CRISIL B The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd CC CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 282.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Wire Products CC CRISIL B+ 119.5 Reaffirmed United Wire Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Wire Products TL CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.