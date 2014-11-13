Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 82.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 4.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 272.5 Assigned Loan Fac Deep Industries ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit Glenmark Generics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Glenmark Generics Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Generics Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawal Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd *Bank Guarantees are fully interchangeable with Letter of credit Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K. Venkata Raju Engineers and BG CRISIL A4 250 Upgraded from Contractors CRISIL D M/S M.P. Agarwalla BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed M/S M.P. Agarwalla Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 67.7 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Mundeshwari Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Natural Products Export Corporation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 388.3 Reaffirmed Nisan Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sai Balaji Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sakthi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Assigned Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1440 Assigned Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1455 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd United Ship Breaking Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Vinod Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd CC CRISIL 150 Assigned BB AP Genco 8.4% Bond Series IICRISIL A(SO)# 3970 - AP Genco 7.8% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 760 - III# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 AP Transco TL CRISIL A# 20000 - AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A# 20000 - Loan Fac AP Transco 13.85% Series I/99 CRISIL A(SO)# 240O - Option B AP Transco 11.6% Series I/2002CRISIL A(SO)# 1510 - Option C AP Transco 8.4% Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO)# 3550 - Option B AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO)# 400 - Option A AP Transco 8.95% Series I/2006CRISIL A(SO)# 1600 - Option B AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1670 - II/200 Option A AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1330 - II/2006 Option B APPFC Bond Series I/2004*CRISIL A(SO)# 2440 - *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/2005*CRISIL A(SO)# 5970 - *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/2010*CRISIL A(SO)# 10530 - *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 8980 - I&II/2011* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/2012*CRISIL A(SO)# 3140 - *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 10000 - II/2012* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 2000 - V/2012# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1030 - II/2008# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1000 - III/2008# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1210 - IV/2009# #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A(SO)# 3500 - VIII/2014 Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB+ ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 249.7 Downgraded BB- from CRISIL BB Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL 190 Reaffirmed BB- *100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed Credit* BB- *100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed Discounting* BB- *100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 50.8 Reaffirmed BB- Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 382.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB- Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL 127 Reaffirmed BB- Barbil Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 220 Reaffirmed BB+ Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed BB+ Deep Industries ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+/ Deep Industries ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+/ Deep Industries ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 156.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+/ Deep Industries ltd TL CRISIL A- 1203.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+/ Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 550 Assigned Loan Fac B+ Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed AA- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 4000 Reaffirmed AA- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 1450 Reaffirmed AA- Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 10 Assigned B+ Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 5 Assigned Credit B+ Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 75 Assigned B+ Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL 30 Assigned B+ Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd AA- Indian Foodtech Ltd CC CRISIL 75 Assigned BB- Indian Foodtech Ltd TL CRISIL 25 Assigned BB- Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 65 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 17 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 64.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac BB- CRISIL B Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 29 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B Josan Industries CC CRISIL 85 Reaffirmed B+ Josan Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL 50 Reaffirmed B+ K. Venkata Raju Engineers and CC CRISIL 90 Upgraded from Contractors B- CRISIL D Kamal Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kamal Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Khandesh College Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 14.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac BBB- CRISIL BB+ Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL 50 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB+ M/S M.P. Agarwalla Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 172.3 Downgraded Loan Fac BB from CRISIL BB+ Madhav Ginning CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Madhav Ginning LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Maruti Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Maruti Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Maruti Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mascons Engineering & Contracting TL CRISIL B50 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Maximo Ceramic TL CRISIL 49.2 Assigned B+ Maximo Ceramic CC CRISIL 30 Assigned B+ Maximo Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac B+ Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL 525 Upgraded from Credit B+ CRISIL B Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 90 Upgraded from B+ CRISIL B Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL 106.2 Upgraded from B+ CRISIL B Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 242 Upgraded from B+ CRISIL B Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed B+ Mundeshwari Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 120 Assigned Loan Fac BB+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 75000 Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt# CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 93 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL 22.7 Upgraded from BB+ CRISIL BB Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 97.3 Upgraded from BB+ CRISIL BB Nisan Exports TL CRISIL 10.2 Reaffirmed BB+ Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL 65 Reaffirmed BB Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed BB Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 280 Reaffirmed BB Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 13.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed BBB- Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 160 Reaffirmed BBB- Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBB- Prime Cargo Movers CC CRISIL 60 Assigned B+ Prime Cargo Movers & Logistics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL 70 Assigned B+ Sai Balaji Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 2 Assigned Loan Fac B+ Sai Balaji Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL 50 Assigned B+ Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 52.5 Reaffirmed B+ Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 88.5 Reaffirmed B+ Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ SCC Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B- SCC Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 535 Reaffirmed B- SCC Builders Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed B- Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 331.2 Reaffirmed Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd TL CRISIL D 833.4 Reaffirmed Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd WC TL CRISIL D 506.5 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL 400 Assigned BBB+ Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 33.3 Assigned BB Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 71.7 Assigned BB Shreeyash Pratishthan TL CRISIL 50 Assigned BB Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed BB Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 48.9 Reaffirmed BB Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 4.6 Reaffirmed BB Star Plastics CC CRISIL 136.5 Assigned BB- Star Plastics TL CRISIL 113.5 Assigned BB- Steeltech India CC CRISIL D 98 Downgraded from CRISIL B Steeltech India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2650 reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting/foreign bill purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand loans, short-term loans, and buyer's credit facilities Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL 1792.9 Reaffirmed Commercial A Borrowings Sterling Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 40.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL 107 Reaffirmed A Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL 470 Reaffirmed AA- Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 925 Reaffirmed AA- Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed AA- Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed Fac AA- ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL 1750 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd A+ ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Overdraft Fac CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd A+ United Ship Breaking Co. CC CRISIL 50 Assigned BB United Ship Breaking Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 17 Assigned Loan Fac BB Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 110 Assigned VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Reaffirmed VIL International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)