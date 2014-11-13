Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 82.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 4.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 272.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Deep Industries ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Glenmark Generics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Glenmark Generics Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Glenmark Generics Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawal
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Bank Guarantees are fully interchangeable with Letter of credit
Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
K. Venkata Raju Engineers and BG CRISIL A4 250 Upgraded from
Contractors CRISIL D
M/S M.P. Agarwalla BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
M/S M.P. Agarwalla Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 67.7 Reaffirmed
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Mundeshwari Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Natural Products Export Corporation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 388.3 Reaffirmed
Nisan Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Sai Balaji Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Sakthi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Assigned
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1440 Assigned
Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1455 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
United Ship Breaking Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed
VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Vinod Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd CC CRISIL 150 Assigned
BB
AP Genco 8.4% Bond Series IICRISIL A(SO)# 3970 -
AP Genco 7.8% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 760 -
III#
#Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
AP Transco TL CRISIL A# 20000 -
AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A# 20000 -
Loan Fac
AP Transco 13.85% Series I/99 CRISIL A(SO)# 240O -
Option B
AP Transco 11.6% Series I/2002CRISIL A(SO)# 1510 -
Option C
AP Transco 8.4% Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO)# 3550 -
Option B
AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO)# 400 -
Option A
AP Transco 8.95% Series I/2006CRISIL A(SO)# 1600 -
Option B
AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1670 -
II/200 Option A
AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1330 -
II/2006 Option B
APPFC Bond Series I/2004*CRISIL A(SO)# 2440 -
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013
APPFC Bond Series I/2005*CRISIL A(SO)# 5970 -
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013
APPFC Bond Series I/2010*CRISIL A(SO)# 10530 -
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013
APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 8980 -
I&II/2011*
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013
APPFC Bond Series I/2012*CRISIL A(SO)# 3140 -
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013
APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 10000 -
II/2012*
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013
APSFC 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 2000 -
V/2012#
#Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
APSFC 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1030 -
II/2008#
#Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
APSFC 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1000 -
III/2008#
#Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
APSFC 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO)# 1210 -
IV/2009#
#Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
APSFC Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A(SO)# 3500 -
VIII/2014
Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100 Upgraded from
BBB- CRISIL
BB+
ASK Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 249.7 Downgraded
BB- from CRISIL
BB
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL 190 Reaffirmed
BB-
*100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills
discounting (non letter of credit) limits.
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed
Credit* BB-
*100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills
discounting (non letter of credit) limits.
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting* BB-
*100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills
discounting (non letter of credit) limits.
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 50.8 Reaffirmed
BB-
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 382.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac BB-
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL 127 Reaffirmed
BB-
Barbil Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 220 Reaffirmed
BB+
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed
BB+
Deep Industries ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB+/
Deep Industries ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB+/
Deep Industries ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 156.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
BBB+/
Deep Industries ltd TL CRISIL A- 1203.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB+/
Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 550 Assigned
Loan Fac B+
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed
AA-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 4000 Reaffirmed
AA-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 1450 Reaffirmed
AA-
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 10 Assigned
B+
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 5 Assigned
Credit B+
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 75 Assigned
B+
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL 30 Assigned
B+
Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd AA-
Indian Foodtech Ltd CC CRISIL 75 Assigned
BB-
Indian Foodtech Ltd TL CRISIL 25 Assigned
BB-
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 65 Upgraded from
BB- CRISIL
B
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 17 Upgraded from
BB- CRISIL
B
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 64.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac BB- CRISIL
B
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 29 Upgraded from
BB- CRISIL
B
Josan Industries CC CRISIL 85 Reaffirmed
B+
Josan Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL 50 Reaffirmed
B+
K. Venkata Raju Engineers and CC CRISIL 90 Upgraded from
Contractors B- CRISIL D
Kamal Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Kamal Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamal Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Khandesh College Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 14.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac BBB- CRISIL
BB+
Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL 50 Upgraded from
BBB- CRISIL
BB+
M/S M.P. Agarwalla Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 172.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac BB from CRISIL
BB+
Madhav Ginning CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Madhav Ginning LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Maruti Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B-
Maruti Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B-
Maruti Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 8.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B-
Mascons Engineering & Contracting TL CRISIL B50 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Maximo Ceramic TL CRISIL 49.2 Assigned
B+
Maximo Ceramic CC CRISIL 30 Assigned
B+
Maximo Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 0.8 Assigned
Loan Fac B+
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL 525 Upgraded from
Credit B+ CRISIL
B
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 90 Upgraded from
B+ CRISIL
B
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL 106.2 Upgraded from
B+ CRISIL
B
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 242 Upgraded from
B+ CRISIL
B
Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed
B+
Mundeshwari Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 120 Assigned
Loan Fac BB+
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 75000 Reaffirmed
Bond
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt# CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 93 Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL 22.7 Upgraded from
BB+ CRISIL
BB
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 97.3 Upgraded from
BB+ CRISIL
BB
Nisan Exports TL CRISIL 10.2 Reaffirmed
BB+
Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL 65 Reaffirmed
BB
Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 24 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac BB
Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed
BB
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 280 Reaffirmed
BB
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 13.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac BB
Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed
BBB-
Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 160 Reaffirmed
BBB-
Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac BBB-
Prime Cargo Movers CC CRISIL 60 Assigned
B+
Prime Cargo Movers & Logistics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL 70 Assigned
B+
Sai Balaji Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 2 Assigned
Loan Fac B+
Sai Balaji Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL 50 Assigned
B+
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 52.5 Reaffirmed
B+
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 88.5 Reaffirmed
B+
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 7.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac B+
SCC Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac B-
SCC Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 535 Reaffirmed
B-
SCC Builders Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed
B-
Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed
Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 331.2 Reaffirmed
Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd TL CRISIL D 833.4 Reaffirmed
Shell and Pearl Porcellano ltd WC TL CRISIL D 506.5 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL 400 Assigned
BBB+
Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 33.3 Assigned
BB
Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 71.7 Assigned
BB
Shreeyash Pratishthan TL CRISIL 50 Assigned
BB
Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Shri Bholanath Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed
BB
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 48.9 Reaffirmed
BB
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 4.6 Reaffirmed
BB
Star Plastics CC CRISIL 136.5 Assigned
BB-
Star Plastics TL CRISIL 113.5 Assigned
BB-
Steeltech India CC CRISIL D 98 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Steeltech India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2650 reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills
discounting/foreign bill purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand loans, short-term
loans, and buyer's credit facilities
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL 1792.9 Reaffirmed
Commercial A
Borrowings
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 40.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac A
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL 107 Reaffirmed
A
Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL 470 Reaffirmed
AA-
Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 925 Reaffirmed
AA-
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed
AA-
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed
Fac AA-
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL 1750 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd A+
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Overdraft Fac CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd A+
United Ship Breaking Co. CC CRISIL 50 Assigned
BB
United Ship Breaking Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 17 Assigned
Loan Fac BB
Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 110 Assigned
VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Reaffirmed
VIL International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
