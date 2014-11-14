Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APR Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Suspended Arora Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 145 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 65 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 46.8 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.7.5 Billion Crown Propbuild Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5160 Reaffirmed Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 585 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for packing credit foreign currency and a sub-limit of Rs.15 Million for buyers credit. Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Credit Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300& Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 90^ Reaffirmed Credit ^ Two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.70 million Powergear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35# Reaffirmed Discounting # Two way interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs.35 Million and one way from cash credit to Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.20 Million Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70@ Reaffirmed @Two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.70 million Powergear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Powertech Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Powertech Engineers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 59 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APR Constructions Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended * Fully Interchangeable with cash credit APR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Suspended Arora Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Assigned Loan Fac Arora Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 244.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 214 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 84.6 Assigned Axsys Solutions TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Axsys Solutions CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Axsys Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Bhilai Institute of Technology Trust TL CRISIL D 97.5 Reaffirmed Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA+r Linked Debenture issue Reduced from Rs.1.5 Billion Crown Propbuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 377 Assigned Loan Fac Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 493 Assigned Overdraft Fac Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 130 Assigned Holicow Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 147.5 Assigned Jai Maakali Poultry Farms CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jai Maakali Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 990 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Overdraft Facility Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable to corporate loan Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable to Overdraft Facility Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with cash credit Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 205.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 228 Reaffirmed Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Credit** CRISIL BB- **Includes a sub-limit of Rs.5 Million for cash credit. Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 625 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Limits# #Interchangeable with Proposed Non Fund Based Limits Living Media India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Manav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd Project Loan* CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of foreign letter of credit for Rs.30 Million Meghdev Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL Suspended 27210 Reaffirmed Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90* Reaffirmed *Two way interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs.20 Million Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac & Two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.70 Million Powertech Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.3 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Shree Nakoda Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 78.5 Upgraded from Factory CRISIL B Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Assigned Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL B 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes bill discounting of Rs.25 million Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 69.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)