Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
APR Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Suspended
Arora Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 145 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 65 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4+
Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 46.8 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4+
Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.7.5 Billion
Crown Propbuild Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5160 Reaffirmed
Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 585 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for packing credit foreign currency and a sub-limit of
Rs.15 Million for buyers credit.
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300& Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 90^ Reaffirmed
Credit
^ Two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.70
million
Powergear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35# Reaffirmed
Discounting
# Two way interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting to the
extent of Rs.35 Million and one way from cash credit to Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.20
Million
Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70@ Reaffirmed
@Two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.70
million
Powergear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Powertech Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed
Powertech Engineers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 59 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
APR Constructions Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
* Fully Interchangeable with cash credit
APR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Suspended
Arora Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arora Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 244.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 214 Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed
Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 84.6 Assigned
Axsys Solutions TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Axsys Solutions CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Axsys Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhilai Institute of Technology Trust TL CRISIL D 97.5 Reaffirmed
Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity AA+r
Linked Debenture issue
Reduced from Rs.1.5 Billion
Crown Propbuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned
Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 377 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 493 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Ganga Foundations Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Holicow Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 147.5 Assigned
Jai Maakali Poultry Farms CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jai Maakali Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 990 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with cash credit
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Overdraft Facility
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
@ Fully interchangeable to corporate loan
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable to Overdraft Facility
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with cash credit
Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed
Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 205.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 228 Reaffirmed
Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from
Credit** CRISIL BB-
**Includes a sub-limit of Rs.5 Million for cash credit.
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 625 Reaffirmed
Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Limits#
#Interchangeable with Proposed Non Fund Based Limits
Living Media India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed
Manav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned
Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd Project Loan* CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
*Includes a sublimit of foreign letter of credit for Rs.30 Million
Meghdev Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL Suspended 27210 Reaffirmed
Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90* Reaffirmed
*Two way interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting to the
extent of Rs.20 Million
Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
& Two way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.70
Million
Powertech Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.3 Reaffirmed
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Shree Nakoda Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 78.5 Upgraded from
Factory CRISIL B
Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Assigned
Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL B 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
*Includes bill discounting of Rs.25 million
Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 5.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 69.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
