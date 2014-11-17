Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 245 Reaffirmed Credit* *100% interchange ability with Foreign Bill Purchase and Foreign Bill Discounting facility Alchem International Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Alchem International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Aseptic Fruit Products India pvt ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Aseptic Fruit Products India pvt ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2250 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1540 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 460 Reaffirmed Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Himalaya Construction Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed ISS Sdb Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kridhan Infra Solutions pvt ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Kridhan Infra Solutions pvt ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 11.4 Assigned Larsen and Toubro Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISILs and Larsen & Toubro Limiteds boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Maruti Metal Industries LOC CRISIL A4 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL A4+ 180.2 Reaffirmed P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Forward Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship BreakersLOC CRISIL A4+ 268.3 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 560 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1440 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 1860 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 880 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 185 Reaffirmed Credit Tata Ceramics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 37.5 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 63.2 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme CRISIL AA+ - Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD Programme# FAAA Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISILs and Larsen & Toubro Limiteds boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Loomtex India Pvt Ltd CC Suspended 48 Suspended A R Loomtex India Pvt Ltd TL Suspended 13.5 Suspended Alchem International Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Discounting(FBD) up-to Rs.60 Million. Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Credit** ** Aggregate of CC, WCDL , ULC, Pre Shipment Lines not to exceed Rs.70 Million Alchem International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 362.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchem International Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 89.6 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 17.4 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Apotex Pharmachem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Aseptic Fruit Products India pvt ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Aseptic Fruit Products India pvt ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Aseptic Fruit Products India pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Backbone MNMP Highway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 670.6 Reaffirmed Balaji Educational Trust - Punjab TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Bansal Infracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Credit Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 433.6 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3550 Reaffirmed Ceebros Property Development LT Loan CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 136 Reaffirmed Credit Dhanera Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sublimit of Export Packing credit of Rs. 50 million Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Credit Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd NCD AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd NCD AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft facility, bill discounting, cheque discounting, packing credit, and short-term loan Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme FAAA 35000 Reaffirmed Himalaya Construction Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Himalaya Construction Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ISS Sdb Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Kongunadu Educational Charitable TrustRupee TL CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kridhan Infra Solutions pvt ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Kridhan Infra Solutions pvt ltd TL CRISIL B- 13.6 Assigned Kridhan Infra Solutions pvt ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Kridhan Infra Solutions pvt ltd Proposed Letter of CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Limit Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 630 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD# CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 27250 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Larsen and Toubro Ltd Inflation-linked CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Capital-indexed NCD# # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Larsen & Toubro Limited's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Maruti Metal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Maruti Metal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Maruti Metal Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC** CRISIL A 42 Reaffirmed **Short-Term Loan sub limit of up to Rs.24 million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs.200 million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A 98 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL A 248.4 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 45.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Moon Beverages Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Moon Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 630 Reaffirmed Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA(SO) 2081 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.2.623 Billion Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme - 8200 Withdrawn Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme - 1640 Withdrawn Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdExternal CRISIL AAA 15122.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdLT Loan CRISIL AAA 57860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 31247.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL BB- 92 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL BB- 2750 Reaffirmed Option Oxides pvt ltd CC CRISIL D 148 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Option Oxides pvt ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Option Oxides pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 146 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Option Oxides pvt ltd TL CRISIL D 66 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Polo Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Pritika Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Pritika Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) TL CRISIL B 60.5 Reaffirmed Ravi Industries - Harij TL CRISIL B 21.1 Assigned Ravi Industries - Harij CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ravi Industries - Harij Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.9 Assigned Loan Fac Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Developers TL CRISIL BB 218.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship BreakersCC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship BreakersProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 190.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBA Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 101 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 677 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharadha Terry Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 883 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Silpi Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Silpi Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 3390 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 550 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed State Bank of Mysore Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed under Basel II State Bank of Mysore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed Bonds under Basel II Tata Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 126.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL D TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 245.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vinil Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Assigned Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 9770 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 17205 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1450 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)