Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed
#Includes Sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs.150 million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.25 million.
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1148.5 Reaffirmed
Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1980 Reaffirmed
Continental Milkose India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Hitech Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
HLS Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 740 Reaffirmed
HLS Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
HLS Asia Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3# 130 -
K. K. Nag Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.8 Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed
Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed
Omprakash Shivprakash Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Regency Nirman Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 300 Assigned
Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 291.9 Reaffirmed
Mill Pvt Ltd Credit
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
Discounting Bill CRISIL A4
Purchase
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 2.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned
Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
V.K. Gupta and Associates BG CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
Veer Steel Processors LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
K. K. Nag Ltd FD FB+ 8.55 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A G Oils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
*One way interchangeable with Cash Credit
Anshula Technological Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 161.8 Assigned
Consultants Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed
Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed
Bansal International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Continental Milkose India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 225 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
D.R. Thangamaaligai CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
D.R. Thangamaaligai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed
GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Hitech Print Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.1 Assigned
Hitech Print Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hitech Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
HLS Asia Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 136.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 371.3 Reaffirmed
IM Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
IM Gears Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed
Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB-# 400 -
Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB-# 127.5 -
K. K. Nag Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 60 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2500 Assigned
Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Omprakash Shivprakash CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 123 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 46.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Regency Nirman Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Rudra Real Estate Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 335 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rudra Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Rudra Real Estate Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
*includes Sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.20 Million and bill purchase of Rs.36 Million
SBT Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned
SBT Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned
Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.3 Reaffirmed
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 99 Assigned
Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure BG CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sri Mata Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Sri Mata Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 443.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
Mill Pvt Ltd
Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Mill Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 68.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 660 Assigned
Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned
Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned
*Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.35 Million
V.K. Gupta and Associates CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
V.K. Gupta and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL C
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Veer Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
