Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed #Includes Sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs.150 million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.25 million. Avon Ispat and Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1148.5 Reaffirmed Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1980 Reaffirmed Continental Milkose India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned HLS Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 740 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Discounting IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3# 130 - K. K. Nag Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.8 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Omprakash Shivprakash Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Regency Nirman Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 291.9 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Credit Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A4 Purchase Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 2.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned V.K. Gupta and Associates BG CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Veer Steel Processors LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- K. K. Nag Ltd FD FB+ 8.55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Oils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeable with Cash Credit Anshula Technological Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 161.8 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Avon Ispat and Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Avon Ispat and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Bansal International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Continental Milkose India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 225 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- D.R. Thangamaaligai CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned D.R. Thangamaaligai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.1 Assigned Hitech Print Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.9 Assigned Loan Fac Hitech Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned HLS Asia Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 136.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 371.3 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB-# 400 - Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB-# 127.5 - K. K. Nag Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 60 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2500 Assigned Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Omprakash Shivprakash CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 123 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 46.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Regency Nirman Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rudra Real Estate Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 335 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rudra Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Rudra Real Estate Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *includes Sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.20 Million and bill purchase of Rs.36 Million SBT Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned SBT Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.3 Reaffirmed Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 99 Assigned Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure BG CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Mata Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Mata Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sri Mata Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 443.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 68.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ssvm Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 660 Assigned Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.35 Million V.K. Gupta and Associates CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL C V.K. Gupta and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veer Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)