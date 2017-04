Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12.75 Reaffirmed Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Hind High Vaccum co pvt ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Hind High Vaccum co pvt ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed ^50% one-way interchangeable from letter of credit to bank guarantee India Circuits Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 87 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Meenu Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Meenu Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned P. V. Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rmbay Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Rmbay LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Reaffirmed Rmbay Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export packing CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed credit % % Interchangeable with Overdraft / Short Term Loan / Export Bill Discounting Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Credit ^ ^ Interchangeable with Short Term Loan / Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency / Buyers Credit Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed Credit ** ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan / Packing Credit in Foreign Currency / Inland Bills Purchase / Foreign Bills Purchase / Buyers Credit. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Credit *** *** Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency / Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Credit $$ $$ Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Credit %% %% Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting / Local Bill Discounting Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC and BG $$$ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed $$$ Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LC %%% CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed %%% Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Export Packing Credit. / Overdraft / Short Term Loan Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd ST loan ## CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd ST loan ~~ CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed ~~ Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit / Overdraft. S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 5850 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Project Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed SRR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 40.00 Million for Letter of Credit SRR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 164^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Letter of Credit SRR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed SRR Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Starlit Power Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned under LOC State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CDs CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd BG CRISIL A3 900 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank FD FAAA 2000000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Abhitech Energycon Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Abhitech Energycon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhitech Energycon Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.6 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 113.325 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 13.425 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 63500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL AA+ 55000 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 10 million of Working Capital Demand Loan. Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.7 Reaffirmed Hind High Vaccum co pvt ltd LT Loan - 28.3 Reaffirmed Hind High Vaccum co pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk - 77.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind High Vaccum co pvt ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeable from bank guarantee to cash credit Hind High Vaccum co pvt ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed India Circuits Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 25400 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA- 7800 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA- 26323 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Jagaran Microfin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Loan Fac LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 338 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 888980 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Magppie Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mishka Gold Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- National Highways Authority of India NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Programme National Highways Authority of India Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills pvt ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills pvt ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills pvt ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills pvt ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 88 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 108 Assigned Loan Fac P. V. Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79.9 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.1 Reaffirmed Credit PPAP Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 61.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PPAP Automotive Ltd TL CRISIL A 440 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 123 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21.1 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raihan Healthcare Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned * Interchangeable with domestic Letter of Credit as well as bank guarantee Raihan Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned Rmbay Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan / Inland Bills Purchase /Foreign Bills Purchase. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC $ CRISIL A+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A $ Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan / Export Packing Credit / Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A # Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan / Export Packing Credit / Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 60.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Overdraft ~ CRISIL A+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A ~ Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit / Short Term Loan. Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.20 million S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2050 Reaffirmed Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 600 Assigned Shree Basant Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shree Basant Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Basant Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Shree Basant Oils Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreejikrupa Project Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Reaffirmed Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Credit Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Loan Fac Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Skyline Engineering Contracts India BG CRISIL D 438 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Skyline Engineering Contracts India CC CRISIL D 72 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Skyline Engineering Contracts India WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed SRR Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed SRR Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 166 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starlit Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79.3 Assigned Starlit Power Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.7 Assigned Loan Fac Starlit Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 98 Assigned State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Lower-Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 13000 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawn Surya Alloy Industries ltd CC CRISIL D 914.9 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 507.7 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries ltd TL CRISIL D 1733.8 Reaffirmed TKR Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB TKR Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)