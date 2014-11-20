Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A J Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed A J Packaging Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Notice of Withdrawal Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 190 Notice of Withdrawal Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Enhanced from Rs. 500 Million Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 14800 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 11400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bharat Seats Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 162 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Enhanced from Rs.20.0 Billion Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Assigned Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Krishnae Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 65.3 Reaffirmed Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Assigned Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned R1 International India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.80 Million sub limit for Letter of Credit Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 81.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Supernova Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corp FD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A J Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed A J Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1260 Notice of Withdrawal Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Suspended Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50.1 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bharat Seats Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 582.9 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 98.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Seats Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 258 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 124.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed City Max Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Assigned Loan Fac Dakshin Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Dayawati Bishwanath Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Dhaneswar Rath Institute of EngineerinTL CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed and Management Studies Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corp ST Debt CRISIL AAA 350000 Enhanced from Ltd Rs. 250 Billion Housing Development Finance Corp NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corp Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corp NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corp NCDs CRISIL AAA 1528680 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corp Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corp Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98 Reaffirmed Jaika Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Krishnae Constructions CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Withdrawal Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Lotus Greens Constructions Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- (SO)4500 Assigned M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Credit M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 84 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Fac Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 315 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Loan Fac Poorvi Housing Development Company PvtProposed TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd PSR and Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed PSR and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PSR and Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 30.7 Assigned Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 119 Assigned Education Society Loan Fac Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial TL CRISIL B- 81 Assigned Education Society Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 102.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 99 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned Loan Fac Skyline Prashasti Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Skyline Prashasti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 117.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 372.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Supernova Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Vaishno Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Vaishno Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned VSSN Kallur CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 570 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watchwith Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.