Nov 21 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alphageo India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Arrow Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Arrow Constructions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended
Asian Granito India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Suspended
Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Suspended
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 300# Suspended
Ltd
# Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 50.0 Million.
Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
Ltd Foreign Currency
Indo-National Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22 Reaffirmed
Indo-National Ltd Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Pur-Discounting Fac
Indo-National Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Indo-National Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
* Includes sub-limits of Rs.30 million for foreign bill discounting and Rs.5.0 million for bank
guarantee
KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned
Discounting Fac
M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2+ 1080 Assigned
M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 840 Assigned
Purchase*
*Interchangeability from PC to FBP Rs. 300 Million and FBP to PC Rs. 220 Million
M K Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 46.5 Assigned
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 790 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 705 Reaffirmed
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 156 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 -
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 -
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Standard Corporation India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 113^# Assigned
Credit
^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting
limits,
#50 percent interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Export
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 117^* Assigned
Discounting
^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting
limits,
* Non Letter of Credit backed
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
Discounting
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 6.5@ Assigned
Forward
@ Letter of Credit Backed
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 6.7 Assigned
Forward
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Thirupathy Bright Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reassigned
Vijay Home Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A to Z Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Alphageo India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Annai Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Annai Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Arrow Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Suspended
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for Rs.1600.0 million of cash credit and a sublimit of
Rs.50.0 million for Rs.200.0 million of cash credit
Asian Granito India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended
Credit
Asian Granito India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
* Interchangeable with LC up to a maximum limit of Rs.35 million
Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 48 Suspended
Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
East India Spirits and Beer CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Distributors Pvt Ltd
ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
G H Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
G H Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
Ltd
Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 4 Suspended
Ltd
Indo-National Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 110 Reaffirmed
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 510 Reaffirmed
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Assigned
Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Kunal Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.1 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
M K Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 21 Assigned
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100* Suspended
*Up to Rs. 90 million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of
credit/export packing credit
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140# Suspended
# fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing
credit
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 111.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 15 Suspended
Credit
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65.2 Suspended
Moonak Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Moonak Ispat Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
Pratul Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1580 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with packing credit/buyers credit/export bill discounting and working capital
demand loan.
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 329 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 158 Reaffirmed
Ratnadeep Supermarket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended
Ratnadeep Supermarket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Credit
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed
Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded
from CRISIL
C
Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 327.5 -
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A+ 140 -
#with the sub limit of Rs. 10 Million as Cash Credit
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 28.3 -
Loan Fac
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1444.2 -
Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 277.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Standard Corporation India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL
D
Standard Corporation India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Standard Corporation India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Standard Corporation India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 86 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
D
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Credit
Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 26^* Assigned
Discounting
^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting
limits,
* Non Letter of Credit backed
Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
T. Jayachandran CC CRISIL B 50.8 Assigned
T. Jayachandran LT Loan CRISIL B 19.2 Assigned
Tecpro Systems Ltd BG#$ CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimit of Rs.6.30 Billion of letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 Billion of export
invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of import invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of short term
money market loan, Rs.250 Million of overdraft, USD 12 million of financial guarantee/standby
LC, Rs.1.90 Billion of export packing credit (EPC), Rs.630 Million of buyer's credit/ $ includes
limits of Rs 2.05 billion fully interchangeable with LC
Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL D 9500 Reaffirmed
** Includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for EPC, Rs.500 Million of clearing against cheques,
Rs.20 Million of foreign bill discounting, Rs.1 Billion of Inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.10
Million of bill discounting (BD), Rs.1.65 Billion for Working Capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.300
Million of vendor finance facility
Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed
*** Includes sub limit of Rs.3 Billion for third party guarantees
Tecpro Systems Ltd CP CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed
Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Unichem Trading Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Unichem Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Utthan-Centre For Sustainable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Suspended
Development and Poverty Alleviation
Utthan-Centre For Sustainable TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended
Development and Poverty Alleviation
Vardhman Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Vijay Home Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
VSSN Jambaladinni CC CRISIL B- 210 Assigned
VSSN Rajalabanda CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)