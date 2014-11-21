Nov 21 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Arrow Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Arrow Constructions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Asian Granito India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Suspended Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Suspended Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 300# Suspended Ltd # Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 50.0 Million. Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Ltd Foreign Currency Indo-National Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Indo-National Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Includes sub-limits of Rs.30 million for foreign bill discounting and Rs.5.0 million for bank guarantee KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned Discounting Fac M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2+ 1080 Assigned M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 840 Assigned Purchase* *Interchangeability from PC to FBP Rs. 300 Million and FBP to PC Rs. 220 Million M K Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 46.5 Assigned Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 790 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 705 Reaffirmed Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 156 Reaffirmed Credit Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 - Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 - Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Standard Corporation India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 113^# Assigned Credit ^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting limits, #50 percent interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Export Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 117^* Assigned Discounting ^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting limits, * Non Letter of Credit backed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Discounting Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 6.5@ Assigned Forward @ Letter of Credit Backed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 6.7 Assigned Forward Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Thirupathy Bright Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reassigned Vijay Home Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A to Z Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Alphageo India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Annai Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Annai Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Arrow Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Suspended * Includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for Rs.1600.0 million of cash credit and a sublimit of Rs.50.0 million for Rs.200.0 million of cash credit Asian Granito India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Credit Asian Granito India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Brooke Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended * Interchangeable with LC up to a maximum limit of Rs.35 million Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 48 Suspended Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended East India Spirits and Beer CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Distributors Pvt Ltd ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- G H Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed G H Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Ltd Gastech Process Engineering India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 4 Suspended Ltd Indo-National Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 110 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 510 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Assigned Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kunal Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.1 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M K Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 21 Assigned Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100* Suspended *Up to Rs. 90 million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing credit Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140# Suspended # fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing credit Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 111.8 Suspended Loan Fac Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 15 Suspended Credit Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65.2 Suspended Moonak Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Moonak Ispat Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Pratul Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1580 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with packing credit/buyers credit/export bill discounting and working capital demand loan. R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 329 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 158 Reaffirmed Ratnadeep Supermarket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Ratnadeep Supermarket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Credit SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL C Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 327.5 - Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A+ 140 - #with the sub limit of Rs. 10 Million as Cash Credit Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 28.3 - Loan Fac Sharadha Terry Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1444.2 - Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shiv Shakti Industries - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 277.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Standard Corporation India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL D Standard Corporation India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Standard Corporation India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Standard Corporation India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 86 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 26^* Assigned Discounting ^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting limits, * Non Letter of Credit backed Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB T. Jayachandran CC CRISIL B 50.8 Assigned T. Jayachandran LT Loan CRISIL B 19.2 Assigned Tecpro Systems Ltd BG#$ CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of Rs.6.30 Billion of letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 Billion of export invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of import invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of short term money market loan, Rs.250 Million of overdraft, USD 12 million of financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 Billion of export packing credit (EPC), Rs.630 Million of buyer's credit/ $ includes limits of Rs 2.05 billion fully interchangeable with LC Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL D 9500 Reaffirmed ** Includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for EPC, Rs.500 Million of clearing against cheques, Rs.20 Million of foreign bill discounting, Rs.1 Billion of Inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.10 Million of bill discounting (BD), Rs.1.65 Billion for Working Capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.300 Million of vendor finance facility Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed *** Includes sub limit of Rs.3 Billion for third party guarantees Tecpro Systems Ltd CP CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Unichem Trading Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Unichem Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Utthan-Centre For Sustainable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Suspended Development and Poverty Alleviation Utthan-Centre For Sustainable TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Development and Poverty Alleviation Vardhman Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Vijay Home Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended VSSN Jambaladinni CC CRISIL B- 210 Assigned VSSN Rajalabanda CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)