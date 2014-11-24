Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 21 & 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 29.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 GSM Plus India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned ING Vysya Bank Ltd CDs Programme* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed * The common independent director on CRISILs and ING Vysya Bank Ltds boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Steel Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 Billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (including CP) (including Commercial Paper) Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Logan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 17 Assigned Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Nashik Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Metal Loan CRISIL A4+ 250 Reassigned Reliable Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Channel Financing CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Saktthi Footwear Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Withdrawal Credit* *Fully interchangeable between Export packing credit (EPC) and Non LC Saktthi Footwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Withdrawal Discounting Saktthi Footwear LOC CRISIL A4 60 Withdrawal Saktthi Footwear Standby Line of CRISIL A4 25 Withdrawal Credit Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 285 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sonex Tv Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sonex Tv Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 113^# Reaffirmed Credit ^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting limits#50 percent interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Export Packing Credit limits Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 117^* Reaffirmed Discounting ^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting limits* Non Letter of Credit backed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80@ Reaffirmed Discounting @ Letter of Credit Backed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 13.2 Reaffirmed Forward Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 26^* Reaffirmed Discounting ^100 percent interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting limits* Non Letter of Credit backed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 87.4 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5.6 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4 V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ING Vysya Bank Ltd FD Programme* FAAA - Reaffirmed * The common independent director on CRISILs and ING Vysya Bank Ltds boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R Gold Pvt Ltd CC - 110 Suspended A.R Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 67.9 Suspended A.R Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 22.1 Suspended Loan Fac Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals CC - 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk - 2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals TL - 18 Suspended Pvt Ltd Amar Jyoti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Amar Jyoti Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 104 Assigned AML Steel Ltd CC - 275 Suspended AML Steel Ltd LOC - 50 Suspended AML Steel Ltd LT Loan - 30 Suspended AML Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 95 Suspended Loan Fac Asian Educational Charitable Society LT Loan - 98 Suspended Asian Educational Charitable Society Overdraft Fac - 15 Suspended Asian Educational Charitable Society Proposed TL - 20 Suspended Asian Society of Film and Television TL CRISIL B 180 Upgraded from CRISIL D AVK Automart Pvt Ltd CC - 140 Suspended AVK Automart Pvt Ltd TL - 80 Suspended Barak Valley Cements Ltd CC - 350 Suspended Barak Valley Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 37 Suspended Loan Fac Barak Valley Cements Ltd TL - 163 Suspended BDS Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd BG - 17.5 Suspended Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd CC* - 85 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with LC & BG of 85 Milllion. Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 5 Suspended Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd TL - 42.5 Suspended Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Capital Protection Oriented Fund -Series 9 Bon Mart International Ltd CC - 14 Suspended Bon Mart International Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 66 Suspended Loan Fac Bright Power Projects India Pvt Ltd BG* - 140 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Bright Power Projects India Pvt Ltd CC - 80 Suspended C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd Overdraft Fac - 50 Suspended C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL - 47.8 Suspended Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1643.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 736.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Colour Equipments and accessories Pvt Proposed LT Bk - 180 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Delta Pre Engineered Buildings Pvt LtdBG - 40 Suspended Delta Pre Engineered Buildings Pvt LtdCC - 50 Suspended Delta Pre Engineered Buildings Pvt LtdLOC - 40 Suspended Devi Ispat Ltd CC - 625 Suspended Devi Ispat Ltd LOC - 10 Suspended Devi Ispat Ltd Standby Line of - 50 Suspended Credit Dharmindra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC - 60 Suspended Dharmindra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 5 Suspended Loan Fac Dharmindra Constructions Pvt Ltd TL - 5 Suspended Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd BG - 0.5 Suspended Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd CC - 40 Suspended Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd TL - 39.5 Suspended Garg Steels (Ludhiana) CC - 100 Suspended Gayatri Sugars ltd CC CRISIL D Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars ltd TL CRISIL D Reaffirmed Goel Motors Pvt Ltd CC - 120 Suspended Golden Tex Bill Discounting - 57 Suspended Golden Tex Proposed Bill - 23 Suspended Discounting Fac Golden Tex Proposed LT Bk - 20 Suspended Loan Fac Goodbuild India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 200 Suspended Loan Fac Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Greetings Knit Wears BG - 0.1 Suspended Greetings Knit Wears Foreign Bill - 40 Suspended Discounting Greetings Knit Wears LT Loan - 23.9 Suspended Greetings Knit Wears Packing Credit - 60 Suspended GSM Plus India TL CRISIL B 7.7 Assigned GSM Plus India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.3 Assigned Loan Fac Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd CC - 90 Suspended Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan - 12.1 Suspended Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 15.6 Suspended Loan Fac H P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG - 10 Suspended H P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC - 50 Suspended H P Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 185 Suspended H P Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 104 Suspended Loan Fac Hindusthan Malleables and Forgings LtdCC - 55 Suspended Hindusthan Malleables and Forgings LtdLOC - 5 Suspended HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan I) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan II) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan III) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan IV) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series I (Plan I) ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA $ 14000 ING Vysya Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA $ 2000 ING Vysya Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA $ 4000 Bonds Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Khandelwal Steel Industries CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned #Inlcudes sub limit of Rs. 30 Million of discount of bill facility Khandesh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC* - 110 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.22.5 million of Bank Guarantee. Kirtiman Cements and Packaging CC - 70 Suspended Industries Ltd Kirtiman Cements and Packaging LT Loan - 50 Suspended Industries Ltd Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 6200 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 177730 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP - 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures MLD AAAr Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Principal CRISIL PP - 750 Reaffirmed Protected Market MLD AAAr Linked Debentures Kotak Securities Ltd Optionally CRISIL AAAr 500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Logan Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Logan Ceramic Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Logan Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Mackeil Ispat and Forging Ltd CC - 316 Suspended Mackeil Ispat and Forging Ltd LOC - 97.8 Suspended Mackeil Ispat and Forging Ltd LT Loan - 948.3 Suspended Mackeil Ispat and Forging Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 152.2 Suspended Loan Fac Maxtar Bio - Genics CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned *Interchangable with bank guarantee or letter of credit upto Rs.30.0 Million Meet Electronics Junction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned MGM Tradlink Pvt Ltd CC - 35^ Suspended ^Fully interchangeable with LC MGM Tradlink Pvt Ltd Export packing - 150* Suspended credit *Interchangeable with export bill discounting/cash credit/overdraft and includes a submit for LC of Rs 50 Million MGM Tradlink Pvt Ltd LOC - 75 Suspended Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed Nashik Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Nashik Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned ND Developers CC - 320 Suspended North Bengal Oncology Centre Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 0.8 Suspended North Bengal Oncology Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 9.2 Suspended Loan Fac North Bengal Oncology Centre Pvt Ltd TL - 80 Suspended Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed CC limit - 53 Suspended Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 77 Suspended Loan Fac OMR Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 950 Assigned Parikh Marketing Pvt Ltd CC - 70 Suspended Parikh Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of - 5 Suspended Credit Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd CC - 45 Suspended Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC - 80 Suspended Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd TL - 104.6 Suspended Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL BB+ 1150 Reaffirmed *Rs 150.0 Million interchangeable with overdraft Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.K Patel Pvt Ltd CC - 59 Suspended R.K Patel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 21 Suspended Loan Fac Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Rattan Lal Jindal Educational Trust TL - 185 Suspended Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd CC - 27.5 Suspended Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 2.9 Suspended Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 57.9 Suspended Loan Fac Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd TL - 11.7 Suspended S L Consumer Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 750 Assigned Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd CC - 45 Suspended Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 0.7 Suspended Loan Fac Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd TL - 15 Suspended Saktthi Footwear Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 18 Withdrawal Saktthi Footwear TL CRISIL B+ 12.6 Withdrawal Sandeep Logistics TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Sandeep Logistics CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Sandeep Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 105 Assigned Loan Fac Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 515 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 259 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shakti Commodities Pvt Ltd BG - 5 Suspended Shakti Commodities Pvt Ltd CC - 50 Suspended Shiraj Timber Traders CC CRISIL B- 155 Reaffirmed Shiv Polymers CC* - 35 Suspended *One way interchangeable with LC Shiv Polymers LOC^ - 85 Suspended ^Two way interchangeable with Buyers credit Shri Rameshwar Sahakari Sakhar KarkhanCC CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Singhal Polytech Ltd CC - 55.5 Suspended Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sonex Tv Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Sri Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd BG - 44.3 Suspended Sri Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC - 35 Suspended Sri Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LOC - 33 Suspended Sri Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 68.3 Suspended Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 904 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 972.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries PvtCC - 160 Suspended Ltd Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries PvtLOC - 60 Suspended Ltd Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries PvtTL - 190.4 Suspended Ltd Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd CC - 50 Suspended Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd TL - 100 Suspended Sun Paper Mill Ltd CC - 42.5 Suspended Sun Paper Mill Ltd LOC - 150 Suspended Sun Paper Mill Ltd LT Loan - 285.5 Suspended Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 7) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 9) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 7) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 9) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd CC - 50 Suspended Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd TL - 99.6 Suspended Super Infratech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.6 Reaffirmed Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd BG - 1.2 Suspended Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd CC - 90 Suspended Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 9 Suspended Loan Fac Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 39.8 Suspended UKS Fruit Mundy CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned UKS Fruit Mundy Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned from CRISIL B+ V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vaishno International Pvt Ltd BG - 6.5 Suspended Vaishno International Pvt Ltd CC - 295 Suspended Vaishno International Pvt Ltd LOC - 20 Suspended Vaishno International Pvt Ltd TL - 37.6 Suspended Vishnuvardhan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* - 250 Suspended * Includes a sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.25 Million Vishnuvardhan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 4.3 Suspended Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG - 7.5 Suspended Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC - 12.5 Suspended Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 35.1 Suspended Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* - 110 Suspended *Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.10 Million with cash credit facility William Industries Pvt Ltd BG - 4 Suspended William Industries Pvt Ltd CC - 52.6 Suspended Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 48.6 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)