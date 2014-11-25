Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Air Systems Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned
Alectra Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Auto Czars BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dhall Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Dhall Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned
Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Forward
Gee Gee Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Credit
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Credit
Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Matsya Automobiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Continues on
Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+$ 150 -
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed
Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
RKA Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
S. Kadirvel BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shankar Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Soubhik Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Credit
Soubhik Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk - 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended
Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Universal Exports Export Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Purchase
-Discounting
Universal Exports Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AIR India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 7000 Reaffirmed
AIR India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 74000 Reaffirmed
AIR India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 55000 Reaffirmed
AIR Systems Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 11 Assigned
AIR Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 41.5 Assigned
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit LimitCRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 155 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Alectra Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Alectra Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alectra Construction Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Suspended
Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 210 Downgraded
Society Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Amit Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Auto Czars CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Ayush Hospital and Trauma Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.5 Suspended
B B M Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Reaffirmed
Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 9 Suspended
Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 361 Suspended
Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee- 4 Suspended
Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 45 Suspended
Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cibi International Pvt Ltd BG - 4 Suspended
Cibi International Pvt Ltd CC - 150 Suspended
Coastal Farms CC - 85 Suspended
Dhall Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Credit
FIT Tech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
FIT Tech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
GEE Gee Agro Tech Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
GEE Gee Agro Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
GEE Gee Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd BG - 17 Suspended
GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd CC - 50 Suspended
GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd LT Loan - 76.5 Suspended
Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned
Credit
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 364.9 Reaffirmed
Grace Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20.7 Assigned
Grace Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Grace Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8917.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Harry Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended
Harry Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Suspended
Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 330 Assigned
Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 128 Assigned
Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Horizon Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Horizon Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 600 Suspended
K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K.S.R. Seeds LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
K.S.R. Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned
Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd BG - 55.4 Suspended
Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting - 40 Suspended
Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd CC - 80 Suspended
Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 245.8 Suspended
Leo Duct Engineers and Consultants LtdBG - 130 Suspended
Leo Duct Engineers and Consultants LtdOverdraft Fac - 220 Suspended
Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 330 Assigned
Loan Fac
Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Reaffirmed
Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 43.3 Reaffirmed
Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Linit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50.9 Reaffirmed
Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 0.8 Reaffirmed
Logwell Forge Ltd CC - 240 Suspended
Logwell Forge Ltd LOC - 50 Suspended
Logwell Forge Ltd TL - 125 Suspended
Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Lomex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M.Palanikumar BG - 8 Suspended
M.Palanikumar CC - 40 Suspended
M.Palanikumar Proposed LT Bk - 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
M/s Veer Trading Co. CC - 100 Suspended
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 253.1 Reaffirmed
Maria Exports International Foreign - 30 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Maria Exports International LOC - 15 Suspended
Maria Exports International Packing Credit - 7.5 Suspended
Maria Exports International Proposed LT Bk - 0.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maria Exports International TL - 7.2 Suspended
Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended
Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 15.5 Suspended
Fac
Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Matsya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Matsya Automobiles Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 315 Reaffirmed
Matsya Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd CC - 38.5 Suspended
Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 11.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 71.4 Suspended
Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of - 3.5 Suspended
Credit
Polyblends India Pvt Ltd CC - 60 Suspended
Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- $ 450
* Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for upto Rs 180 Million;
Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting for upto Rs 150 Million.
Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- $ 650
Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- $ 491
Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- $ 200
**Fully Interchangeable with fund-based limits.
Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- $ 604
Loan Fac
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Priti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pruthi Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 267.4 Reaffirmed
Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 668.8 Reaffirmed
RKA Associates CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
S T Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
S. Kadirvel Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 55 Suspended
S. Kadirvel WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended
S.V. Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
S.V. Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Credit
S.V. Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC - 15 Suspended
Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC - 45 Suspended
Sathya Granites CC - 150 Suspended
Satyam Petrochemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Shah and Parikh CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shah and Parikh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shankar Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Shankar Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shankar Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shanti Udyog CC - 30 Suspended
Shanti Udyog LOC - 30 Suspended
Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Jamnagar Loan Fac
Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Jamnagar
Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - Cash TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Jamnagar
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd BG - 0.5 Suspended
Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd LOC - 30 Suspended
Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit - 70 Suspended
Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd TL - 149.5 Suspended
Soubhik Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Soubhik Exports Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Speco Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Kanakadurga Educational Society LT Loan - 100 Suspended
Sri Keshava Reddy Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Sri Keshava Reddy Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Cements CC - 25 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Cements Proposed CC Limit - 35 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Steels CC - 25 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Steels Proposed CC Limit - 35 Suspended
Sri Mahanandeeswara Educational SocietLT Loan - 50 Suspended
Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Educational LT Loan - 92 Suspended
Society
Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Educational Proposed LT Bk - 8 Suspended
Society Loan Fac
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 35 Suspended
* Packing Credit of Rs.10.00 Million is sublimit of cash credit.
Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd CC* - 120 Suspended
*Includes bill discounting sublimit of Rs. 40 million
Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd LOC - 80 Suspended
Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd TL - 37.4 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Educational Society LT Loan - 75 Suspended
Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 39.5 Assigned
Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 6 Assigned
Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Assigned
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Sunray Green Space Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Supreme Polytubes Ltd CC - 50 Suspended
Supreme Polytubes Ltd LOC - 40 Suspended
Swathi Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd CC - 40 Suspended
Swathi Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd TL - 27.5 Suspended
Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - 2.5 Suspended
Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd CC - 30 Suspended
Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill - 80 Suspended
Purchase
Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC - 42.5 Suspended
Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit - 80 Suspended
Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 7.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd TL - 49.7 Suspended
Swati Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Suspended
Topack Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 330 Suspended
Loan Fac
Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.3 Suspended
Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Universal Precision Screws CC* - 80 Suspended
* Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill Discounting
Universal Precision Screws LOC & BG - 40 Suspended
Universal Precision Screws Standby Line of - 13.5 Suspended
Credit
Universal Precision Screws TL - 176.5 Suspended
V Biz It India Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Veer Bundel Khand Press BG - 10.5 Suspended
Veer Bundel Khand Press CC - 47.5 Suspended
Veer Bundel Khand Press Rupee TL - 1.5 Suspended
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 154.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 143.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed
Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed
Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32 Reaffirmed
Wild Planet Proposed TL - 73.2 Suspended
