Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Air Systems Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Alectra Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Auto Czars BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dhall Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dhall Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Forward Gee Gee Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Madura Coats Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Continues on Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+$ 150 - Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed RKA Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended S. Kadirvel BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Shankar Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Soubhik Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Credit Soubhik Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk - 40 Suspended Loan Fac Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Universal Exports Export Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Purchase -Discounting Universal Exports Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIR India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 7000 Reaffirmed AIR India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 74000 Reaffirmed AIR India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 55000 Reaffirmed AIR Systems Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 11 Assigned AIR Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 41.5 Assigned Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit LimitCRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 155 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Alectra Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Alectra Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Suspended Loan Fac Alectra Construction Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Suspended Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 210 Downgraded Society Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Amit Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Auto Czars CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ayush Hospital and Trauma Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.5 Suspended B B M Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Reaffirmed Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 9 Suspended Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 361 Suspended Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee- 4 Suspended Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 45 Suspended Binod Singh Roadways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 1 Suspended Loan Fac Cibi International Pvt Ltd BG - 4 Suspended Cibi International Pvt Ltd CC - 150 Suspended Coastal Farms CC - 85 Suspended Dhall Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Credit FIT Tech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac FIT Tech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned GEE Gee Agro Tech Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned GEE Gee Agro Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac GEE Gee Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd BG - 17 Suspended GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd CC - 50 Suspended GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd LT Loan - 76.5 Suspended Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Credit Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 364.9 Reaffirmed Grace Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20.7 Assigned Grace Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Grace Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.8 Assigned Loan Fac GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8917.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Harry Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended Harry Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Suspended Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 330 Assigned Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 128 Assigned Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Horizon Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Horizon Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 600 Suspended K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K.S.R. Seeds LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K.S.R. Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd BG - 55.4 Suspended Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting - 40 Suspended Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd CC - 80 Suspended Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 245.8 Suspended Leo Duct Engineers and Consultants LtdBG - 130 Suspended Leo Duct Engineers and Consultants LtdOverdraft Fac - 220 Suspended Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 330 Assigned Loan Fac Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Reaffirmed Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 43.3 Reaffirmed Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50.9 Reaffirmed Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Logwell Forge Ltd CC - 240 Suspended Logwell Forge Ltd LOC - 50 Suspended Logwell Forge Ltd TL - 125 Suspended Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Lomex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.Palanikumar BG - 8 Suspended M.Palanikumar CC - 40 Suspended M.Palanikumar Proposed LT Bk - 2 Suspended Loan Fac M/s Veer Trading Co. CC - 100 Suspended Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Madura Coats Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 253.1 Reaffirmed Maria Exports International Foreign - 30 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Maria Exports International LOC - 15 Suspended Maria Exports International Packing Credit - 7.5 Suspended Maria Exports International Proposed LT Bk - 0.3 Suspended Loan Fac Maria Exports International TL - 7.2 Suspended Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 15.5 Suspended Fac Mascot Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended Loan Fac Matsya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 315 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd CC - 38.5 Suspended Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 11.1 Suspended Loan Fac Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 71.4 Suspended Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of - 3.5 Suspended Credit Polyblends India Pvt Ltd CC - 60 Suspended Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- $ 450 * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for upto Rs 180 Million; Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting for upto Rs 150 Million. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- $ 650 Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- $ 491 Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- $ 200 **Fully Interchangeable with fund-based limits. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- $ 604 Loan Fac Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Priti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pruthi Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 267.4 Reaffirmed Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 668.8 Reaffirmed RKA Associates CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended S T Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended S. Kadirvel Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 55 Suspended S. Kadirvel WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended S.V. Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended S.V. Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Suspended Credit S.V. Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC - 15 Suspended Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC - 45 Suspended Sathya Granites CC - 150 Suspended Satyam Petrochemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shankar Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Shankar Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shankar Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Shanti Udyog CC - 30 Suspended Shanti Udyog LOC - 30 Suspended Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Jamnagar Loan Fac Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Jamnagar Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - Cash TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Jamnagar Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd BG - 0.5 Suspended Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd LOC - 30 Suspended Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit - 70 Suspended Singhania Fabexports Pvt Ltd TL - 149.5 Suspended Soubhik Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Kanakadurga Educational Society LT Loan - 100 Suspended Sri Keshava Reddy Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended Sri Keshava Reddy Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Cements CC - 25 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Cements Proposed CC Limit - 35 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Steels CC - 25 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Steels Proposed CC Limit - 35 Suspended Sri Mahanandeeswara Educational SocietLT Loan - 50 Suspended Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Educational LT Loan - 92 Suspended Society Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Educational Proposed LT Bk - 8 Suspended Society Loan Fac Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 35 Suspended * Packing Credit of Rs.10.00 Million is sublimit of cash credit. Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd CC* - 120 Suspended *Includes bill discounting sublimit of Rs. 40 million Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd LOC - 80 Suspended Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd TL - 37.4 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Educational Society LT Loan - 75 Suspended Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 39.5 Assigned Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Srsg Broadcast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Assigned Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Suspended Loan Fac Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended Sunray Green Space Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended Loan Fac Supreme Polytubes Ltd CC - 50 Suspended Supreme Polytubes Ltd LOC - 40 Suspended Swathi Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd CC - 40 Suspended Swathi Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd TL - 27.5 Suspended Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - 2.5 Suspended Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd CC - 30 Suspended Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill - 80 Suspended Purchase Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC - 42.5 Suspended Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit - 80 Suspended Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 7.8 Suspended Loan Fac Swati Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd TL - 49.7 Suspended Swati Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Suspended Topack Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 330 Suspended Loan Fac Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.3 Suspended Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Universal Precision Screws CC* - 80 Suspended * Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill Discounting Universal Precision Screws LOC & BG - 40 Suspended Universal Precision Screws Standby Line of - 13.5 Suspended Credit Universal Precision Screws TL - 176.5 Suspended V Biz It India Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL D 350 Suspended Veer Bundel Khand Press BG - 10.5 Suspended Veer Bundel Khand Press CC - 47.5 Suspended Veer Bundel Khand Press Rupee TL - 1.5 Suspended Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 154.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 143.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32 Reaffirmed Wild Planet Proposed TL - 73.2 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 