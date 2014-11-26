Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee International Packing Credit#$ CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned #interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting for Rs.50 Million $iinterchangeable with forex forward limit for Rs.50 Million. Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 142 Reaffirmed Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 44 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Frischmann Prabhu India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Global Medikit Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Letter of Credit Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 628.7 Reaffirmed Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture and RuraCP CRISIL A1+ 190000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and RuraOne-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeable with letter of credit within the limit of Rs.40.0 million Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ratnam Stone Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2350 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivalik Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivalik Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Credit** **Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN (Non LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation* *FDBN (LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation# #FDBN (Non LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 291.9 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Credit Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 500 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 330 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vridhi Iron & Steels BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Credit# #Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN (Non LC) Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting* Credit * Non letter of credit Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed and Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed A P Organics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed A P Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Aarvee International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Aarvee International CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Air India Charters Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 950 Reaffirmed Assotech Milan Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 520 Downgraded from CRISIL B Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1650 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd External CRISIL A+ 420.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 814.1 Reaffirmed Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 39 Assigned Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47 Assigned Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.7 Reaffirmed California Agri Nuts Corp. CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 743 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CHW Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Reassigned Combine Diamonds Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 240 Reassigned Credit Combine Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Reassigned Loan Fac Cornish Aluminium India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 65.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Ltd Dillip Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Frischmann Prabhu India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Frischmann Prabhu India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5.3 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Global Medikit Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Global Medikit Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ Global Medikit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 400.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. O. S. Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed K. O. S. Oils Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Karnataka State Financial Corporation Non Convertible CRISIL AA- 2350 Assigned Bonds Karnataka State Financial Corporation Non Convertible CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.08% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.24% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.6% Bonds ** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 1230 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 770 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 895 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 156 Reaffirmed Kizan Iron Traders & Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Kizan Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1200 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA- 7500 Reaffirmed 2014-B Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA- 5120 Reaffirmed 2012-A* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA- 6445 Reaffirmed 2014-A* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.2 Reaffirmed Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71 Assigned Loan Fac Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned and Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bonds CRISIL AAA 760000 Reaffirmed and Rural Development Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.9 Reaffirmed Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded from CRISIL B Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 203.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million of Buyers credit. Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Ram Warehousing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Ram Warehousing TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Shakuntala Poly Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shakuntala Poly Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Assigned Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivam Enterprise - Morbi CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shivam Enterprise - Morbi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ram Industries (Harij) CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Industries (Harij) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ram Industries (Harij) TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 440 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 209.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B 150.5 Reaffirmed Sree Narayan Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 19.2 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Export Packing CRISIL BB- 108.1 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Credit Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Super Tannery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tushar Precicomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Tushar Precicomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned U. 