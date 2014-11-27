Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Assigned Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Cross Trade Links Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Cross Trade Links Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- 1000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- MLD A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 7000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 1000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Elkosta Security System India LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80.6 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Grasim Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 66 Assigned MY Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed North Bihar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Prathmesh Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forward Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 133 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Promising Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Forward Promising Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sayona Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 25* Reaffirmed *Interchangeability from LC to LG and vice versa up to Rs.40 Million Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50# Reaffirmed #Sublimit of BG of Rs.50 Million Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15* Reaffirmed *Interchangeability from LC to LG and vice versa up to Rs.40 Million Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Risk Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2000.0^ Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1280.0# Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750.0@ Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500.0$ Reaffirmed $Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Standby Letter of Credit and partially interchangeable along with Standby Letter of Credit (Rs.250 Millions) with Packing credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit and Export Bills Rediscounting. Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Singhal Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Assigned Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdProposed Export CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Vardhman Cables and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Cables and Conductors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed under LOC* *Sub-limit of Rs.100 million for bill discounting without letter of credit. Vardhman Cables and Conductors LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 4 Assigned Automag India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automag India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1130 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 600.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.2 Assigned Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Assigned Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.6 Assigned Loan Fac Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 125.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 134.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 355 Reaffirmed Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 57.9 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- MLD AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- 350 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- MLD AA-r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Elkosta Security System India CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Elkosta Security System India Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 59.4 Reaffirmed G.P. Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Garima Milk anh Foods Products ltd CC CRISIL B+ 81 Reaffirmed Garima Milk anh Foods Products ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.6 Reaffirmed Garima Milk anh Foods Products ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.8 Reaffirmed Gramin Vikas Sewa Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AAA 785.1 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6047.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4867.2 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Jankalyan Shiksha Vikas Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jindal Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 465.5 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lexi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Assigned Lexi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Assigned Loan Fac Lincoln Parenteral Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 138.2 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BBB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Credit M.R.R. Infratech Global Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 700 Assigned Loan Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 10250 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Mehta Gold CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Mehta Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 607 Assigned Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned MY Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed MY Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Namrata Developers Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.4 Reaffirmed Padam Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Padam Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Fac Prathmesh Construction CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Satyam Green Energy TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sayona Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sayona Ceramic TL CRISIL B 39.3 Reaffirmed Schenck Process India Ltd BG - 750 Suspended Schenck Process India Ltd CC - 150 Suspended Schenck Process India Ltd LOC - 10 Suspended Schenck Process India Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 3 Suspended Loan Fac Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 255.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 183.1 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 28.3 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250.0* Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability is allowed from Cash Credit Limits to Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Standby Letter of Credit, while interchangeability is permitted from Financial Bank Guarantee/Standby Letter of Credit to Cash Credit Limits upto Rs.300 Mlns. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500.0** Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Bank guarantee, Working capital demand loan and Post shipment credit in Foreign Currency. Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 112.3 Reaffirmed Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shyam Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sigma Search Lights Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sigma Search Lights Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit Singhal Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Somanil Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Somanil Chemicals Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed * 75 percent interchangeable with cash credit Somanil Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 138.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdCC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdExport Packing CRISIL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdForeign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals LtdTL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Industries Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac Vardhman Cables and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Zodiac Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 66 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.