Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Allure Tex Trend Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Forward Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac^ ^Interchangeable with invoice/cheque discounting facility Asian Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 1.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Biomax Fuels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Credit Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ekana Sportz City Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC% CRISIL A1 2030 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 148.5 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ HSI Automotives Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Insitel Services Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed @Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100 million of bank guarantee. Lucas-Tvs Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit Lucas-Tvs Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 1845 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting and short term loan to the extent of Rs.1010 Million M/s. Sri Sai Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 384 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting## CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed ## Full interchangeability among foreign outward bill purchase/foreign outward usance bill purchase / forward against bill collection and upto Rs. 40 million for Forward of bill against letter of credit Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Letter of credit of Rs 2.50million and bank guarantee of Rs. 1.0 0million Prestige Feed Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47 Assigned Prestige Feed Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Progressive Motors BG CRISIL A4 41.3 Assigned R. B. Mehta and Company LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Risk Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2000.0^ Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1280.0# Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750.0@ Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 450.0$ Reaffirmed $Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Standby Letter of Credit and partially interchangeable along with Standby Letter of Credit (Rs.250 Millions) with Packing credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit and Export Bills Rediscounting. Signet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1650 Assigned *fully interchangeable with Buyer's credit Sleek Knitwears BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Thane Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Thane Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Topcem India LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned Topcem India BG CRISIL A2+ 124.5 Assigned Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Vasupujya Filaments BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 47 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Accent Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Accent Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 152 Reaffirmed Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allure Tex Trend Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Purchase* *Includes sub limit of Rs.90 Million for packing credit and Rs.10 Million for cash credit Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Facility to be availed for capex Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 68.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 290.7 Assigned Loan Fac Biomax Fuels Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 400 Assigned Credit* *Includes a sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs.50 million Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.8 Assigned Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.2 Assigned Loan Fac Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Ekana Sportz City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3680 Assigned Loan Fac ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114 Assigned ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 50 Assigned ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 36 Assigned Loan Fac Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 9114 Upgraded from CRISIL A Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 313.4 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed Credit Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Himalayan Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ HSI Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Hwaseung Materials India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Institute of Public Enterprise TL CRISIL BBB- 610 Reaffirmed Institute of Public Enterprise WC TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Janhit Kari Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lucas-Tvs Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 400 Reaffirmed Lucas-Tvs Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Sai Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Fac Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Reaffirmed Trust I Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Reaffirmed Trust I Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust I (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust I (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Reaffirmed Trust III Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Reaffirmed Trust III Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust III (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust III (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Reaffirmed Trust IV Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Reaffirmed Trust IV Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust IV (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust IV (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust XII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust XII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XV Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XV Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust XV (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust XV (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XVII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XVII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust XVII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust XVII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XVIII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XVIII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust XVIII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust XVIII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XX Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XX Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust XX (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust XX (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XXII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XXII Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust XXII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust XXII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XXIV Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed Trust XXIV Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA Assigned Trust XXIV (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Securitisation Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB Reaffirmed Trust XXIV (SO) MAS Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned MAS Financial Services Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB (SO) Assigned Meena Jewellers and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Extension Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Extension Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 682 Reaffirmed Meena Jewels Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed N. A. Yarns CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned N. A. Yarns Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Neena Girdhar & Wanti Devi TL CRISIL B 61 Assigned PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Poonam Leekha & Anju Leekha TL CRISIL B 61 Assigned Prestige Feed Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Assigned Loan Fac Prestige Feed Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned Progressive Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.7 Assigned Loan Fac Progressive Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned R. B. Mehta and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. B. Mehta and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Fac R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Fac Renu Chanana Ranjana Chanana Pallavi TL CRISIL B 61 Assigned Chanana & Anita Gupta Saudagar Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saudagar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saudagar Enterprises Post Shipment CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Saudagar Enterprises Pre Shipment CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL D Saudagar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250.0* Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability is allowed from Cash Credit Limits to Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Standby Letter of Credit, while interchangeability is permitted from Financial Bank Guarantee/Standby Letter of Credit to Cash Credit Limits upto Rs. 300 Millions. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500.0** Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Bank guarantee, Working capital demand loan and Post shipment credit in Foreign Currency. Signet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 183.3 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 502.2 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 664.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 128 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears CC CRISIL BB- 235 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sleek Knitwears Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Credit Sleek Knitwears TL CRISIL BB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Vaageswari Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Key Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Nangali Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Assigned STL Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 1350 Reaffirmed Thane Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Thane Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Thane Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 78.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Topcem India TL CRISIL A- 415.5 Assigned Topcem India CC CRISIL A- 340 Assigned Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Reaffirmed Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 26.5 Assigned Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Vasupujya Filaments CC CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 37.1 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasupujya Filaments TL CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Assigned Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Assigned Loan Fac Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)