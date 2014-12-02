Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Capacitors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Amy Jewellery Designers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Amy Jewellery Designers Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 - Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Credit G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed HI -Tech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ipca Laboratories Ltd ST Debt # CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed # Enhanced from Rs.210 Million Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 206.9 - Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 - Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 270 - Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd Standby Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 50 - Fac Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 5 - Loan Fac Powerica Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed Prakash Plastic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned; Suspension revoked Ramesh Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 59.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Win India Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Exchange Win India Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Both way interchangeability of Rs.5.00 million between EPC and FDB (non-LC) Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non-LC Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Capacitors Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Amit Capacitors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Amy Jewellery Designers CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL B- Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 460 Upgraded from Trust Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable TL CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL B- Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 - Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52 - Loan Fac Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23 - Devi Bottle Company CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 101.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 86 Reaffirmed G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114.4 Reaffirmed G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.30 million G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Helios and Matheson Information CC CRISIL BB+ 1560 Reaffirmed Technology Ltd Helios and Matheson Information LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Technology Ltd HI -Tech Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hi-Life Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Notice of Withdrawal Him Chem Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Him Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 180.9 Reaffirmed Him Chem Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 34.8 Reaffirmed Him Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL D 13 Reaffirmed Him Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 139.1 Reaffirmed Him Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 39.7 Reaffirmed Ipca Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities and non-fund-based facilities Ipca Laboratories Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Withdrawal Ipca Laboratories Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed KOS Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 340 - KOS Oils Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 - Credit Mahabir Techno Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 330 - Mahabir Techno Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 - Loan Fac Mahabir Techno Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 - Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Marine Container Services (South) Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxwell Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayur Dyes and Chemicals Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 - Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 143.1 - Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 130 - Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Musale Construction CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB-(SO) 640 Assigned Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 10 - Powerica Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Plastic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Prakash Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Prakash Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ramesh Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ramesh Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ramesh Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 365.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sell More Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 120 - Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 - Loan Fac Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 30 - South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 128.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB- 63.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill PvtBG CRISIL D 13.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill PvtCC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill PvtProposed TL CRISIL D 36.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill PvtTL CRISIL D 70.3 Reaffirmed Ltd St. Soldier Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned St. Soldier Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Subramaniam and Company CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd did not participate in the rating process. Win India Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Discounting LC. Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.