Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed C.S.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Short-Term CRISIL PP- 9000 Reaffirmed Principal - MLD A1+r Protected Market - Linked Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term CRISIL PP- 2000 Reaffirmed Principal- MLD A1+r Protected Market- Linked Debentures Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned J.K. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from Ltd Discounting CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 253.4 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Maruichi Kuma Steel Tube Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Maruichi Kuma Steel Tube Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 139 Reaffirmed Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) PvtBG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Paramount Seafoods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18260 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2050 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Premji Valji and Sons BG CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed R. P. Edible Oils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Suspended R. P. Edible Oils Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Loan Fac Rajdhani Crafts Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85.7 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ruby Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed San Engineering and Locomotive Co. LtdBG CRISIL A1 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ San Engineering and Locomotive Co. LtdLOC CRISIL A1 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Saraswathi Engineering Construction BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Seafood Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed SK. Chan Basha and Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 82.5 Assigned under LOC Sree Lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 27.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 257.4 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Atharva Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Credit Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 433.6 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C.S.Construction CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Crop Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP- 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- MLD AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- 350 Reaffirmed Protected MLD AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44 Assigned Loan Fac Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 61.2 Reaffirmed I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 35 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 216.1 Assigned Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 1943.9 Assigned Fac Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned J.K. Fisheries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed J.K. Fisheries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reassigned Ltd Lingayas Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 175.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lingayas Society TL CRISIL B 224.7 Reaffirmed Maruichi Kuma Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Maruichi Kuma Steel Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Maruichi Kuma Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 31 Reaffirmed Maruichi Kuma Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.2 Reaffirmed Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed *100 percent interchangeable with letter of credit Paramount Seafoods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed PM Dimensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3422.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1984.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Premji Valji and Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Premji Valji and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premji Valji and Sons (Jewellers) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Premji Valji and Sons (Jewellers) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac R. P. Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended R. P. Edible Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 420.5 Suspended Loan Fac R. P. Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.5 Suspended Rajdhani Crafts Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.3 Assigned Rajdhani Crafts Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 547.2 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 512.6 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 143.4 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 495.2 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 61.6 Assigned Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 398 Reaffirmed Ruby Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ruby Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ruby Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB 76.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15.2 Suspended Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac San Engineering and Locomotive Co.Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Saraswathi Engineering Construction PvOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Seafood Innovations Bill Discounting CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Seafood Innovations TL CRISIL B 37 Reaffirmed Shree B.D. Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Shree B.D. Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended * Interchangeability between Letter of credit and Bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.12.5 Million for electricity purpose Shree B.D. Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117 Suspended SK. Chan Basha and Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sree Lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 173.2 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 221.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Thiruchy Steels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Thiruchy Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.