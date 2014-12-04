Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1400 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ^ One way 100% interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Forward** ** Notional forward contract exposure being Rs.3000 million based on documentary evidence method Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 730 Reaffirmed # Overdraft facility of Rs.40 million (within LC Limit) Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Associates Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned DCB Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 935 Reaffirmed Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 615 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Evergreen Publications India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd **Interchangeable with Inland Guarantees Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd @Interchangeable with Cash Credit Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+@ 5500 Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+@ 1000 Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 # 10 Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 # 210 Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 # 40 Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 # 5 Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 # 70 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10490 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. ST NCD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Jash Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Jash Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Withdrawal Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC and BG@ CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC and BG@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC and BG@ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.7 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Rating revised from CRISIL A3+ Kriticons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Rating revised from CRISIL A3+ M J R Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Notice of Withdrawal Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 22 Assigned Nova Publications BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed **One way interchangeability of Rs 1.00 crores from BG to LC Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit* *Both way 100 per cent interchangeability between EPC and FBP Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Both way 100 per cent interchangeability between EPC and FBP Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed Ltd *Rs 1100 million is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Ltd Satvik Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 Million Surbhi Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCB Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180.3 Assigned Aarnav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 289.7 Assigned Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Ajanta Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability from CC Limit to LC Limit to the extent of Rs. 200 million Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Arunodya Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Arunodya Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Arunodya Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Cotton Asia Textile Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Cotton Asia Textile Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Creative Polypack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Creative Polypack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creative Polypack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed DCB Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Diana Heights TL CRISIL C 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Evergreen Publications India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Evergreen Publications India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.9 Reaffirmed Gee Emm Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gee Emm Overseas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 23.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gee Emm Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC# CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd #Interchangeable with WCDL Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing TL CRISIL AAA 1700 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd @Interchangeable with Cash Credit Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 789 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+@ 1750 Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL A # 60 Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A # 90 Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A # 20 Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A # 17.5 Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A # 160 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. CC CRISIL AA+ 52000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 166702.2Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 46307.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. NCDs CRISIL AA+ 93000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Jash Engineering Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Jash Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Withdrawal Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC and BG@# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings # Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed JRD Industries LOC CRISIL BB+ 500 Notice of Withdrawal K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 112.2 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 26.1 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kundan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed M J R Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal M J R Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45.2 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 56.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.9 Reaffirmed Mahalatshmi Educational Charitable TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned Trust Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Naik Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 48.9 Reaffirmed National Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Nova Publications CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Nova Publications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 113.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 131.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nova Publications and Printers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 93.3 Reaffirmed Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 87.5 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Savitri Education Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Sharda Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Pressing Factory Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Assigned Pressing Factory Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Pressing Factory Credit Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.5 Assigned Pressing Factory Loan Fac Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 399 Reaffirmed Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ved Parkash and Sons TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 830 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)