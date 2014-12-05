Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
B. Braun Medical India Pvt Lt ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Freeze Exim
BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Reaffirmed
Freeze Exim
Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Freeze Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Hind Hydraulics and Engineers BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Refrigeration Stores Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Hwaseung Materials India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Jay Multti Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee / letter of credits
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
# Upto Rs. 300 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1110 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Iron and Steel LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75.1 Reaffirmed
Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned
Suresh Chand Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Suresh Chand Gupta Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed
Suresh Chand Gupta Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 145 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 73.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Cornish Aluminium India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
D M Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 448.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Freeze Exim LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed
Freeze Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed
Hind Hydraulics and Engineers CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Hind Hydraulics and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Hind Hydraulics and Engineers TL CRISIL B 6.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Hindustan Refrigeration Stores CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Hwaseung Materials India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
J. M. Financial and Investment CP Issue^ CRISIL A+ 10000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt
J. M. Financial and Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Consultancy Services Pvt
Jay Multti Tech CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Jay Multti Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Multti Tech TL CRISIL B- 7.6 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable up to Rs.25 million with export packing credit, fully interchangeable with bill
discounting, interchangeable up to Rs.50 million with export bill discounting/negotiation.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan, foreign bills
purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and
letter of credit; interchangeable up to Rs.20 million with bank guarantee.
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed
loan^
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee / letter of credits
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 585 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
M.R. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 470 Reaffirmed
M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 185.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 34.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 55
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB+ 30
*Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit.
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 764.5 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 375.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
N. A. Shelar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
N. A. Shelar and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Iron and Steel CC CRISIL B+ 15 Notice of
Withdrawal
Ridhi Sidhi Iron and Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL B 195 Assigned
Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed
State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
State Bank of Mysore Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 2600 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
State Bank of Mysore Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
State Bank of Mysore Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 104.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Suresh Chand Gupta Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
T K Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
T K Precision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
T K Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 92.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
T K Precision Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
V.R.N. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Wintouch Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
