Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed B. Braun Medical India Pvt Lt ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Credit DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Freeze Exim BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Reaffirmed Freeze Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Freeze Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Hind Hydraulics and Engineers BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Refrigeration Stores Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Hwaseung Materials India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Jay Multti Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee / letter of credits Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed # Upto Rs. 300 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1110 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Iron and Steel LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Notice of Withdrawal Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75.1 Reaffirmed Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned Suresh Chand Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Suresh Chand Gupta Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Suresh Chand Gupta Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 145 Assigned Loan Fac Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 73.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cornish Aluminium India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed D M Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 448.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Freeze Exim LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Freeze Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Hind Hydraulics and Engineers CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hind Hydraulics and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Hind Hydraulics and Engineers TL CRISIL B 6.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hindustan Refrigeration Stores CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Hwaseung Materials India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned J. M. Financial and Investment CP Issue^ CRISIL A+ 10000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt J. M. Financial and Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Jay Multti Tech CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Jay Multti Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Multti Tech TL CRISIL B- 7.6 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable up to Rs.25 million with export packing credit, fully interchangeable with bill discounting, interchangeable up to Rs.50 million with export bill discounting/negotiation. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan, foreign bills purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable up to Rs.20 million with bank guarantee. Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee / letter of credits Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 585 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed M.R. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 470 Reaffirmed M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 185.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 34.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mahindra Composites Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 55 Mahindra Composites Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB+ 30 *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit. Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 764.5 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 375.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. A. Shelar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D N. A. Shelar and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned Loan Fac Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Iron and Steel CC CRISIL B+ 15 Notice of Withdrawal Ridhi Sidhi Iron and Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL B 195 Assigned Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of Mysore Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 2600 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Mysore Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Mysore Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 104.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Suresh Chand Gupta Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- T K Precision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- T K Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- T K Precision Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed V.R.N. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Wintouch Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 125 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)