Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5 & 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Able Group Trading Contractors BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Credit Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Purchase Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Suspended Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed Akshay Insulated Conductors BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Akshay Insulated Conductors Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Amar Communication BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Arqube Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Arqube Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Arqube Industries India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Credit B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt BG * CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Ltd * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Ltd Baby Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Baby Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5.8 Suspended Credit Bambino Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Suspended * Includes Letter of credit of Rs.6.5 million, interchangeable with bank guarantee Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Suspended Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Discounting Fac Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended BNR Infra and Leasing BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Capital Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Capital Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Loan Fac Capricorn Oils Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Capricorn Oils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt BG @ CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A3+ @Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.00 million for letter of credit. Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG ^ CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million for letter of credit. Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 38 Suspended Circuit System India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Circuit System India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Classic Microtech LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Colossus Trade Links Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Diamour Export Post - CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Shipment Credit* * Includes sublimit of rs 60 million for export pre finance, of Rs 84 million for direct export and rs 70 million for group export Drishti Trade House LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.2 Suspended Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended ^One way interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee. Electro International Company Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 23 Suspended Electro International Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23 Suspended Emperor Timber Trader Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Suspended Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.2 Suspended Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ** CRISIL A4 5 Suspended * * includes sublimit of bill purchase of Rs. 2.5 million Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Five Network Solution India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended Flower Knitting Mills Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Credit Flower Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Discounting Flower Knitting Mills Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Credit Fortune Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4+ 117 Suspended Funding Garg Industries Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Bills Purchase - Discounting Garg Industries Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 40 Suspended * 25% interchangeable with Foreign Usance Bills Purchase - Discounting Garg Industries Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Discounting Fac Garg Industries Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Credit General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Hari Om Udyog LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Purchase Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Intemo Systems Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Industrial Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 17.7 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kataria Carriers BG CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lonestar Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1065.6 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1800 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 55 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.300 million Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 1060 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned under LOC Pooja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8.2 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 7.1 Reaffirmed Forward Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Surana Organics Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned The Silppi Constructions Contractors BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL D *Includes sublimit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.6 million Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Credit 3i Infotech Ltd CO CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 2580 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL D 1488.6 Reaffirmed *Includes conversion of bank guarantee. 3i Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 9747.9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A to Z Builders and Developers TL CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended A. U. Bhurawala CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Able Group Trading Contractors CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.3 Suspended Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Agras Residency Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 128.7 Suspended Loan Fac Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.3 Suspended Akshay Insulated Conductors CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20.5 Suspended Albeli Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Alfanzaw Knits Export CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Suspended Alfanzaw Knits Export TL CRISIL B- 23.8 Suspended Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Suspended Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 38.4 Suspended Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 6.2 Suspended Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.5 Suspended Loan Fac Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59 Suspended Amar Communication CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.4 Suspended Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 127 Suspended Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80.73 Suspended Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Anurag Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended Anurag Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33 Suspended Aparimita Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Suspended Loan Fac Arowana Exports CC CRISIL B- 95 Suspended Ashutosh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 66 Suspended Ashutosh Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Loan Fac Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India CC CRISIL D 26.5 Suspended Ltd Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India LT Loan CRISIL D 125.1 Suspended Ltd Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended B.K. Print and Pack CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended B.K. Print and Pack TL CRISIL D 93.5 Suspended B.M. Malhotra and Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt LCC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt LMedium TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Suspended Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.1 Suspended Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.1 Suspended Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Balaji Action Buildwell CC CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Balaji Action Buildwell CC CRISIL A- 500* Assigned *Includes Rs. 40 Million sublimit of LC/BG Balaji Action Buildwell TL CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC * CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended *Peak level (October to June) limit of Rs.80 million & Non-Peak Level (July to September) limit of Rs. 47.5 million. Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Suspended Bambino Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 268.5 Suspended Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Suspended Loan Fac Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Suspended Beni Madhav Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 191.1 Suspended Bhai Sahib and Son CC CRISIL B+ 58.5 Suspended Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Suspended Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended #includes Rs.1 million of bank guarantee Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Bio Needs CC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Bio Needs LT Loan CRISIL D 173 Suspended Bio Needs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Suspended Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.6 Suspended BNR Infra and Leasing CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended BNR Infra and Leasing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Bommireddy Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Capital Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Capricorn Oils Ltd CC * CRISIL C 45 Suspended Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.7 Suspended Loan Fac Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52.3 Suspended Chakra Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt CC * CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million for working capital demand loan. Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtOverdraft Limit # CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.00 million for letter of credit and a sub-limit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee. Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Fund & Non-Fund- CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Based Limits $ $Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.00 million for short-term loans, Rs.100 million for overdraft, Rs.200 million for pre-shipment financing, Rs.200 million for export Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62 Suspended Cholan Paper and Board Mills ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Cholan Paper and Board Mills ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Circuit System India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Suspended Circuit System India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 285.3 Suspended Loan Fac Classic Microtech CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Classic Microtech TL CRISIL B 21.9 Suspended Colossus Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Colossus Trade Links Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Suspended Loan Fac Combined Medical Institute Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Combined Medical Institute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 18 Suspended Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 445 Suspended CTC Mall Tradex Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended * Includes sub limit of upto Rs. 60.0 million working capital demand loan Dawar International Electronics Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 155 Suspended Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Suspended Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Deepak Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Dharmraj Aluminium Industries pvt ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Dharmraj Aluminium Industries pvt ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Drishti Trade House CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Dwarika Balaji Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 270 Suspended Loan Fac Eco Papers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Loan Fac Eden Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.8 Suspended Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 13 Suspended #One way interchangeability from Fund Based limit to Non fund Based limit. Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 2 Suspended Credit Electro International Company CC CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Emperor Timber Trader Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Enclaves Infrastructure (Mysore) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 10 Suspended * Includes sub limit of Rs. 10.0 million of packing credit facility Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended Loan Fac Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.3 Suspended Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Suspended Loan Fac Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 41 Suspended Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Suspended Loan Fac estomi Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Farmgate Agro Milch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Suspended Loan Fac Five Network Solution India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 4.5 Suspended Five Network Solution India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Suspended Loan Fac Fluoro Carbon Seals CC * CRISIL BB 40 Suspended * Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.0 Million of Overdraft against bills discounting Fluoro Carbon Seals LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Fluoro Carbon Seals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Fluoro Carbon Seals Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Flying Fashions CC CRISIL D 16 Suspended Flying Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10 Suspended Purchase Flying Fashions LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended Flying Fashions Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.3 Suspended Flying Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL D 14 Suspended Flying Fashions TL CRISIL D 15.7 Suspended Fortune Automobiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Fortune Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 18 Suspended Future Flex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Future Flex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ganesh Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdBG CRISIL D 18 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdCC CRISIL D 38 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdLOC CRISIL D 18 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdTL CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned Loan Fac Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.1 Suspended Loan Fac Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.3 Suspended Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44.1 Suspended Loan Fac Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35.9 Suspended Green Concretex Global Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Suspended Green Concretex Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Green Concretex Global Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Credit Hari Om Udyog CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Suspended Hari Om Udyog TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended Haryana Plywood Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Haryana Plywood Industries WC TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Heritage Educational Society CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Heritage Educational Society TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Hi Grade Shoe CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Hi Grade Shoe LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Hi Grade Shoe LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Suspended Hi Grade Shoe SME Care Loan CRISIL D 3 Suspended Himachal Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 196 Suspended Industrial Associates CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed Industrial Associates TL CRISIL BB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Intemo Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Intemo Systems Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kataria Carriers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kataria Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Kataria Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kataria Carriers TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lonestar Industries CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Lonestar Industries TL CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Black Energy Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned M/s.Bilaspur Enterprises CC CRISIL B 114 Assigned Machhi Ram Kishan Chand Sidana CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LCC* CRISIL A+ # 320 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.70 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 445 Reaffirmed Ltd Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1200 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1125 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.425 million Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omega Designs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Omega Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned PE Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.9 Assigned PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.1 Assigned Loan Fac PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Discounting Pooja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46 Assigned Pooja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 102 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3250 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Credit Santosh Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 151.9 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Limits SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Credit Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 867.9 Assigned Shri Sangam Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 700 Reaffirmed Niyamit Hidkaldam Loan Fac Shrusti CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shrusti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 107.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Surana Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Surana Organics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Silppi Constructions Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 21 Upgraded from CRISIL D Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.4 Assigned Loan Fac Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)