Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5 & 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Able Group Trading Contractors BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended
Credit
Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended
Purchase
Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Suspended
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Akshay Insulated Conductors BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Akshay Insulated Conductors Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended
Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Amar Communication BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended
Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Arqube Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended
Arqube Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Arqube Industries India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Credit
B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt BG * CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Ltd
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Ltd
Baby Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Baby Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5.8 Suspended
Credit
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Suspended
* Includes Letter of credit of Rs.6.5 million, interchangeable with bank guarantee
Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Suspended
Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
BNR Infra and Leasing BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Capital Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Capital Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Capricorn Oils Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended
Capricorn Oils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended
Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt BG @ CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A3+
@Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.00 million for letter of credit.
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG ^ CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million for letter of credit.
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 38 Suspended
Circuit System India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Circuit System India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Classic Microtech LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Colossus Trade Links Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Diamour Export Post - CRISIL A4 200 Suspended
Shipment Credit*
* Includes sublimit of rs 60 million for export pre finance, of Rs 84 million for direct export
and rs 70 million for group export
Drishti Trade House LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.2 Suspended
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
^One way interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee.
Electro International Company Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 23 Suspended
Electro International Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23 Suspended
Emperor Timber Trader Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Suspended
Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.2 Suspended
Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ** CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
* * includes sublimit of bill purchase of Rs. 2.5 million
Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Five Network Solution India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended
Flower Knitting Mills Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Credit
Flower Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Discounting
Flower Knitting Mills Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Credit
Fortune Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4+ 117 Suspended
Funding
Garg Industries Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Bills Purchase -
Discounting
Garg Industries Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
* 25% interchangeable with Foreign Usance Bills Purchase - Discounting
Garg Industries Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Garg Industries Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Credit
General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended
General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended
Hari Om Udyog LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Purchase
Hindustan Textiles (Kannur) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Intemo Systems Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Industrial Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 17.7 Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kataria Carriers BG CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Lonestar Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1065.6 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1800 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 55 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.300 million
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 1060 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
under LOC
Pooja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8.2 Assigned
Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 7.1 Reaffirmed
Forward
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Assigned
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Surana Organics Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
The Silppi Constructions Contractors BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
Credit* CRISIL D
*Includes sublimit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.6 million
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Credit
3i Infotech Ltd CO CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed
3i Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 2580 Reaffirmed
3i Infotech Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL D 1488.6 Reaffirmed
*Includes conversion of bank guarantee.
3i Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 9747.9 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A to Z Builders and Developers TL CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended
A. U. Bhurawala CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Able Group Trading Contractors CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended
Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.3 Suspended
Adsorbent Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 450 Assigned
Agras Residency Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 128.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.3 Suspended
Akshay Insulated Conductors CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended
Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20.5 Suspended
Albeli Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Alfanzaw Knits Export CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Suspended
Alfanzaw Knits Export TL CRISIL B- 23.8 Suspended
Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Suspended
Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 38.4 Suspended
Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 6.2 Suspended
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59 Suspended
Amar Communication CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended
Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.4 Suspended
Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 127 Suspended
Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80.73 Suspended
Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended
Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Ankit Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Anurag Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended
Anurag Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33 Suspended
Aparimita Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Suspended
Loan Fac
Arowana Exports CC CRISIL B- 95 Suspended
Ashutosh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 66 Suspended
Ashutosh Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India CC CRISIL D 26.5 Suspended
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India LT Loan CRISIL D 125.1 Suspended
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
B.K. Print and Pack CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
B.K. Print and Pack TL CRISIL D 93.5 Suspended
B.M. Malhotra and Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt LCC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Baba Vishwakarma Engineering Co. Pvt LMedium TL CRISIL BB- 1.9 Suspended
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.1 Suspended
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.1 Suspended
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Balaji Action Buildwell CC CRISIL A- 300 Assigned
Balaji Action Buildwell CC CRISIL A- 500* Assigned
*Includes Rs. 40 Million sublimit of LC/BG
Balaji Action Buildwell TL CRISIL A- 450 Assigned
Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC * CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
*Peak level (October to June) limit of Rs.80 million & Non-Peak Level
(July to September) limit of Rs. 47.5 million.
Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Suspended
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 268.5 Suspended
Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Belleze Ceramic pvt ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Suspended
Beni Madhav Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended
Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended
Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 191.1 Suspended
Bhai Sahib and Son CC CRISIL B+ 58.5 Suspended
Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Suspended
Bholenath Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
#includes Rs.1 million of bank guarantee
Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Bio Needs CC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended
Bio Needs LT Loan CRISIL D 173 Suspended
Bio Needs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Suspended
Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.6 Suspended
BNR Infra and Leasing CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
BNR Infra and Leasing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Bommireddy Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Brmsco Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Capital Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Capricorn Oils Ltd CC * CRISIL C 45 Suspended
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Century Global Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52.3 Suspended
Chakra Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended
Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt CC * CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million for working capital demand loan.
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtOverdraft Limit # CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned
#Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.00 million for letter of credit
and a sub-limit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee.
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Fund & Non-Fund- CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned
Based Limits $
$Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.00 million for short-term loans, Rs.100 million for overdraft,
Rs.200 million for pre-shipment financing, Rs.200 million for export
Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62 Suspended
Cholan Paper and Board Mills ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Cholan Paper and Board Mills ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Circuit System India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Suspended
Circuit System India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 285.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Classic Microtech CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Classic Microtech TL CRISIL B 21.9 Suspended
Colossus Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Colossus Trade Links Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Combined Medical Institute Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Combined Medical Institute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 18 Suspended
Crown Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 445 Suspended
CTC Mall Tradex Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
* Includes sub limit of upto Rs. 60.0 million working capital demand loan
Dawar International Electronics Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 155 Suspended
Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Deccan Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Deepak Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dharmraj Aluminium Industries pvt ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Dharmraj Aluminium Industries pvt ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended
Drishti Trade House CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Dwarika Balaji Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 270 Suspended
Loan Fac
Eco Papers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Loan Fac
Eden Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.8 Suspended
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 13 Suspended
#One way interchangeability from Fund Based limit to Non fund Based limit.
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 2 Suspended
Credit
Electro International Company CC CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended
Emperor Timber Trader Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Enclaves Infrastructure (Mysore) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 10 Suspended
* Includes sub limit of Rs. 10.0 million of packing credit facility
Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.3 Suspended
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Suspended
Loan Fac
Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 41 Suspended
Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Suspended
Loan Fac
estomi Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Farmgate Agro Milch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Suspended
Loan Fac
Five Network Solution India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 4.5 Suspended
Five Network Solution India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Fluoro Carbon Seals CC * CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.0 Million of Overdraft against bills discounting
Fluoro Carbon Seals LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Fluoro Carbon Seals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Fluoro Carbon Seals Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Flying Fashions CC CRISIL D 16 Suspended
Flying Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Purchase
Flying Fashions LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Flying Fashions Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.3 Suspended
Flying Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL D 14 Suspended
Flying Fashions TL CRISIL D 15.7 Suspended
Fortune Automobiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended
Fortune Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 18 Suspended
Future Flex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Future Flex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Ganesh Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended
GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdBG CRISIL D 18 Suspended
GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdCC CRISIL D 38 Suspended
GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdLOC CRISIL D 18 Suspended
GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
GE Godavari Engineering Industries LtdTL CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended
General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.3 Suspended
Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Greatech Telecom Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35.9 Suspended
Green Concretex Global Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Green Concretex Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Green Concretex Global Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended
Credit
Hari Om Udyog CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Suspended
Hari Om Udyog TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended
Haryana Plywood Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Haryana Plywood Industries WC TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Heritage Educational Society CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Heritage Educational Society TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Hi Grade Shoe CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Hi Grade Shoe LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Hi Grade Shoe LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Suspended
Hi Grade Shoe SME Care Loan CRISIL D 3 Suspended
Himachal Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 196 Suspended
Industrial Associates CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed
Industrial Associates TL CRISIL BB- 14.8 Reaffirmed
Intemo Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Intemo Systems Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Kataria Carriers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kataria Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Kataria Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kataria Carriers TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Lonestar Industries CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Lonestar Industries TL CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/s. Black Energy Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
M/s.Bilaspur Enterprises CC CRISIL B 114 Assigned
Machhi Ram Kishan Chand Sidana CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LCC* CRISIL A+ # 320 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.70 million
Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 445 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1200 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1125 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.425 million
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.9 Assigned
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Discounting
Pooja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46 Assigned
Pooja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 102 Assigned
Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3250 Reaffirmed
Santosh Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Credit
Santosh Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 151.9 Reaffirmed
Santosh Overseas Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed
Limits
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 867.9 Assigned
Shri Sangam Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 700 Reaffirmed
Niyamit Hidkaldam Loan Fac
Shrusti CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shrusti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 107.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed
Surana Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Surana Organics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
The Silppi Constructions Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 21 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.6 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
