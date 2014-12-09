Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Amma Woods Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 165 Assigned
#Interchangeable with Buyer credit
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Braithwaite and Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Braithwaite and Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Chemline India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 294.5 Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 340 Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed
Credit
DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 614.5 Reaffirmed
DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Gabriel India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Home Idea Curtain Fabrics LOC CRISIL A1 15 Assigned
Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 15 Assigned
Jolly Board Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Jolly Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Kamachi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed
Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Metallic Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Metallic Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
Metallic Alloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Suspended
* 100% interchangeability between the limits.
Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
* 100% interchangeability between the limits.
MFL India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4820 Reaffirmed
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed
OM Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
ORA Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Petro Plast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended
Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Rabo India Finance Ltd Intraday Limit CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed
Rabo India Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Rabobank International CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Rachcon Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Raj Chem Plast BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Sakthi Joineries LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended
Standard Chartered Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Investments and Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd Programme
Standard Chartered Securities India BG CRISIL A1+ 0.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Standard Chartered Securities India ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 500 Assigned
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 250 Assigned
#Sublimit of letter of credit Rs.100 million
Wadpack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 820 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed
Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gabriel India Ltd FD FAA- 300 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Power Transmission Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ambica Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Amma Woods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned
Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Credit
Biharilal Fashions Foreign Usance CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Bills Purchase -
Discounting*
* One way interchangeability of Rs.15.00 million from bills limit to Packing Credit
Biharilal Fashions Packing Credit* CRISIL D 40 Suspended
* One way interchangeability of Rs.15.00 million from bills limit to Packing Credit
Biharilal Fashions TL CRISIL D 6.9 Suspended
Braithwaite and Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 224.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 275.1 Reaffirmed
Chemline India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Chemline India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1210.7 Reaffirmed
DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed
DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1295.7 Reaffirmed
Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Dukes Products India Ltd CC*@^ % $ CRISIL A- - Assigned
* includes sub limit of working capital demand loan of Rs.112.5 million
@ includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.150 million
^ includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.150 million
% includes sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.150 million
$ includes sub-limit of Pre/Post Shipment credit under pay order of Rs.150 million
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 520 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with buyers credit
Hindustan Herbals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Herbals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Herbals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Home Idea Curtain Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Home Idea Curtain Fabrics CC CRISIL A 170 Assigned
Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed
Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jolly Board Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Jolly Board Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 75.6 Reaffirmed
Jolly Board Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Jolly Board Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AAA 100 Assigned
Loocust Incorp Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed
Credit
Loocust Incorp TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
M.M.Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
M.M.Cotton Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
M.M.Cotton Factory TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Suspended
M.M.Cotton Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed
Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended
Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
MFL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 335 Reaffirmed
MFL India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
MFL India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.7 Suspended
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
** Sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit.
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 118 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CRISIL BB+ 204 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
* Includes sub limit of of Overdraft - Rs.200 million; working capital loan - Rs.150 million;
letter of credit - Rs.185 million; buyers credit - Rs.185 million; ban
Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1290 Suspended
Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Credit
Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 210 Suspended
Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 181 Suspended
Loan Fac
Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Credit
Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 570 Suspended
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Olumpus Glasses Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Olumpus Glasses Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
OM Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
OM Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Omni Auto Ltd CC CRISIL D 189 Suspended
Omni Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Omni Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Omni Auto Ltd TL CRISIL D 262.8 Suspended
ORA Steels CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
ORA Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.1 Suspended
Osians Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Oswal Trends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Suspended
Overseas Carpets Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL D 180 Suspended
Overseas Carpets Ltd. CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Overseas Carpets Ltd. Packing Credit in CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Foreign Currency #
# Interchangeability between PCFC/BD allowed to the tune of 20%
Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100.3 Suspended
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 2000 Suspended
* interchangeable with packing credit
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 179 Suspended
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 870.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 650.5 Suspended
Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL B+ 13.6 Suspended
Pavan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Pavan Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Pavitra Poultry Breeding Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Suspended
Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended
Credit
Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Suspended
Petro Plast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended
Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended
Pooja Developers CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 104.6 Suspended
Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Suspended
Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Poulomi Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Poulomi Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Pushpam Techno Consultant Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
R. K. International CC* CRISIL B- 55 Suspended
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.5 million for letter of credit
Rabo India Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AAA 2 Reaffirmed
Loan
Rabo India Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Rachcon Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Raj Chem Plast CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Rajgad Dnyanpeeth Proposed TL CRISIL D 102.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rajgad Dnyanpeeth TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rami Reddy Agro Industry CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Suspended
Ravi Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Ravi Earth Movers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.2 Suspended
Ravi Earth Movers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 31.8 Suspended
Rishabh Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended
RV Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
RV Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Suspended
S.V.Builders and Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Suspended
Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Sakthi Joineries CC CRISIL C 20 Suspended
Sakthi Joineries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 57.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sethia Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Sethia Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Agro Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Bank Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 1950 Withdrawal
Standard Chartered Investments and NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd
Standard Chartered Investments and Equity - Linked CRISIL PP - 10000 Reaffirmed
Loans (India) Ltd Debentures MLD AAAr
Standard Chartered Securities India CC CRISIL AA+ 0.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Standard Chartered Securities India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 0.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed
Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned
* Includes sublimit of WCDL to the instant of Rs.100 million /Sublimit of Bill discounting to
the instant of Rs.140 million / Sublimit of Buyers Credit to the instant of Rs. 100
million /Sublimit of Exprt Packing Credit to the instant of Rs. 90 million /Sublimit of Foreign
Bill Purchase to the instant of Rs. 90 million
Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned
Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Wadpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Wadpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.2 Reaffirmed
West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 373.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL BB+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
