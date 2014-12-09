Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Amma Woods Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 165 Assigned #Interchangeable with Buyer credit Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Braithwaite and Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Braithwaite and Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 294.5 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 340 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Credit DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 614.5 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with bank guarantee Gabriel India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Home Idea Curtain Fabrics LOC CRISIL A1 15 Assigned Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 15 Assigned Jolly Board Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Jolly Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Metallic Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Metallic Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Metallic Alloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Suspended * 100% interchangeability between the limits. Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended * 100% interchangeability between the limits. MFL India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4820 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed OM Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended ORA Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Petro Plast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Rabo India Finance Ltd Intraday Limit CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Rabo India Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Rabobank International CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Rachcon Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Raj Chem Plast BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Sakthi Joineries LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Standard Chartered Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Investments and Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Programme Standard Chartered Securities India BG CRISIL A1+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Chartered Securities India ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 250 Assigned #Sublimit of letter of credit Rs.100 million Wadpack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 820 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gabriel India Ltd FD FAA- 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Power Transmission Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Ambica Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Amma Woods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Anubhuti Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Biharilal Fashions Foreign Usance CRISIL D 30 Suspended Bills Purchase - Discounting* * One way interchangeability of Rs.15.00 million from bills limit to Packing Credit Biharilal Fashions Packing Credit* CRISIL D 40 Suspended * One way interchangeability of Rs.15.00 million from bills limit to Packing Credit Biharilal Fashions TL CRISIL D 6.9 Suspended Braithwaite and Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 224.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 275.1 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1210.7 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1295.7 Reaffirmed Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Dukes Products India Ltd CC*@^ % $ CRISIL A- - Assigned * includes sub limit of working capital demand loan of Rs.112.5 million @ includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.150 million ^ includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.150 million % includes sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.150 million $ includes sub-limit of Pre/Post Shipment credit under pay order of Rs.150 million Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 520 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit Hindustan Herbals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Herbals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Herbals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Home Idea Curtain Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Assigned Loan Fac Home Idea Curtain Fabrics CC CRISIL A 170 Assigned Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jolly Board Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Jolly Board Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 75.6 Reaffirmed Jolly Board Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Jolly Board Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AAA 100 Assigned Loocust Incorp Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed Credit Loocust Incorp TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed M.M.Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended M.M.Cotton Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.9 Suspended Loan Fac M.M.Cotton Factory TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Suspended M.M.Cotton Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B- 50 Suspended Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac MFL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 335 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.7 Suspended Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ** Sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit. Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 118 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CRISIL BB+ 204 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Includes sub limit of of Overdraft - Rs.200 million; working capital loan - Rs.150 million; letter of credit - Rs.185 million; buyers credit - Rs.185 million; ban Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1290 Suspended Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 250 Suspended Credit Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 210 Suspended Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 181 Suspended Loan Fac Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 570 Suspended Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Olumpus Glasses Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Olumpus Glasses Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned OM Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended OM Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Omni Auto Ltd CC CRISIL D 189 Suspended Omni Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Omni Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended Loan Fac Omni Auto Ltd TL CRISIL D 262.8 Suspended ORA Steels CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended ORA Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.9 Suspended Loan Fac Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.1 Suspended Osians Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Oswal Trends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Overseas Carpets Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL D 180 Suspended Overseas Carpets Ltd. CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Overseas Carpets Ltd. Packing Credit in CRISIL D 70 Suspended Foreign Currency # # Interchangeability between PCFC/BD allowed to the tune of 20% Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100.3 Suspended Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 2000 Suspended * interchangeable with packing credit Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 179 Suspended Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 870.5 Suspended Loan Fac Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 650.5 Suspended Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Suspended Loan Fac Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL B+ 13.6 Suspended Pavan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Suspended Pavan Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Pavitra Poultry Breeding Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Suspended Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.7 Suspended Loan Fac Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Credit Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Suspended Petro Plast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended Pooja Developers CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 104.6 Suspended Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Poulomi Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poulomi Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Pushpam Techno Consultant Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended R. K. International CC* CRISIL B- 55 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Rs.5 million for letter of credit Rabo India Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AAA 2 Reaffirmed Loan Rabo India Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Rachcon Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Raj Chem Plast CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Rajgad Dnyanpeeth Proposed TL CRISIL D 102.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rajgad Dnyanpeeth TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rami Reddy Agro Industry CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Suspended Ravi Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Ravi Earth Movers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.2 Suspended Ravi Earth Movers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 31.8 Suspended Rishabh Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended RV Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended RV Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspended S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Suspended S.V.Builders and Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Suspended Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Saboo Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Sakthi Joineries CC CRISIL C 20 Suspended Sakthi Joineries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 57.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sethia Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sethia Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 1950 Withdrawal Standard Chartered Investments and NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Standard Chartered Investments and Equity - Linked CRISIL PP - 10000 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Debentures MLD AAAr Standard Chartered Securities India CC CRISIL AA+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Chartered Securities India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned * Includes sublimit of WCDL to the instant of Rs.100 million /Sublimit of Bill discounting to the instant of Rs.140 million / Sublimit of Buyers Credit to the instant of Rs. 100 million /Sublimit of Exprt Packing Credit to the instant of Rs. 90 million /Sublimit of Foreign Bill Purchase to the instant of Rs. 90 million Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wadpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.2 Reaffirmed West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ West Coast Fine Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 373.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 