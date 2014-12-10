Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Al - Noor Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A3
Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 4.2 Reaffirmed
Durable Conductors & Cables LOC CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
Durable Conductors & Cables BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1 250 Withdrawal
Goyal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
K.I.(International) Ltd
LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
K.I.(International) Ltd
Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Laser Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Laser Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed
Laser Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 187 Reaffirmed
Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Reaffirmed
Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Reaffirmed
Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Assigned
Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ @ 630
New Patel Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Discounting
Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
Padma Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Suspended
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 8 Suspended
Print Point India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Suspended
Pro - Arc Welding and Cutting Systems BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 137.4 Suspended
Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
R S Casting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Raasi Refractories Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 88.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rahmat Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Raj Associates BG CRISIL A4 48.5 Suspended
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Suspended
Rajco Metal Industires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Rameshchand Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
S. B. Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Saab Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Sandeep Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Ltd
Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Suspended
Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Suspended
Shivsu Canadian Clear International LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Ltd
SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Sterling Tapes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.7 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tapes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Assigned
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
The India Thermit Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed
The India Thermit Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Metallic Alloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 58 Reaffirmed
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Risk Limits
V - Guard Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Watertec India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Asia - Pacific Institute of ManagementTL CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Axis Concepts Capstone Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 59 Assigned
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Assigned
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 770 Assigned
Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed
Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Durable Conductors & Cables CC CRISIL B+ 29.5 Assigned
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4410 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 17390 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 710 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
*Earlier rated as Rs.500 million non-convertible debt
Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Goyal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed
Goyal Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
J. M. D. Industries TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
J. M. D. Industries WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Series A PTCs CRISIL AA- 550 Withdrawn
Ltd
Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 135 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
K.I.(International) Ltd
CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
K.I.(International) Ltd
Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 420 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2080 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1295.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed
Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked
Laser Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed
Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Reaffirmed
Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt. Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
New Patel Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Nischint Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Nischint Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Loan Fac
Noor Tobacco Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
OM Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
OM Processors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
OM Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
OM Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 58.2 Suspended
OM Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21 Suspended
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 610 Reaffirmed
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 586.2 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 539 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 214.8 Reaffirmed
Padma Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Padma Industries TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Paswara Papers Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 85 Suspended
* Interchangeable with Rs.15 Million of buyers credit
Paswara Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 19.4 Suspended
Pavai Varam Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Pavai Varam Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 1870 Suspended
POJ Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Suspended
POJ Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 38.2 Suspended
Pragathi Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Pragathi Hatcheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pragathi Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 280 Suspended
Print Point India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Print Point India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 83.5 Suspended
Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.4 Suspended
Pro - Arc Welding and Cutting Systems CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended
Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.6 Suspended
Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 189.7 Suspended
Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 13.7 Suspended
Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Suspended
R S Casting Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended
R S Infraudyog Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 240 Suspended
R. K. Products CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
R. K. Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 34.4 Suspended
R. K. Products TL CRISIL B 15.6 Suspended
R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Suspended
R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Suspended
R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended
Raasi Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 97.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.1 Suspended
Radhadamodar Multipurpose Coldstorage TL CRISIL B 40.2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Rahavendar Hospitals CC CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended
Rahavendar Hospitals TL CRISIL B+ 93.5 Suspended
Raheja Hydel Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Suspended
Rahmat Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Raj Associates CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Raj Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended
Loan Fac
Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 183 Reaffirmed
Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed
Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Raja Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Rajco Metal Industires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Rajco Metal Industires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Rama Hi Power Tech CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Rama Hi Power Tech TL CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended
Ramkrushna Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 83 Suspended
Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended
Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.5 Suspended
Rasi Electrodes Ltd CC CRISIL BB/ 60 Suspended
Regaliaa Buildtech and Services Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B- 470 Suspended
Ltd
Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Suspended
RKR Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.20 million
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 89 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed
Rukmini International CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
S P Minerals CC CRISIL B 165 Suspended
S. B. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended
S. B. Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saab Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Saab Engineering Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Sabari Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 110 Suspended
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.50. million for letter of credit
Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Suspended
Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 25.8 Suspended
Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24 Suspended
Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended
Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended
Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 233 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sai Surface Coating Technologies Bill Discounting CRISIL D 9.4 Suspended
Sai Surface Coating Technologies CC CRISIL D 34.5 Suspended
Sai Surface Coating Technologies TL CRISIL D 54 Suspended
Saibaba Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Saibaba Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 109.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saibaba Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 0.5 Suspended
Saibaba Cotton Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Samana Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Suspended
Samana Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 102.5 Suspended
Sandeep Enterprises CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 130 Suspended
* Includes two sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs. 40 million and
(2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.30 million
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Discounting
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.4 Suspended
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL D 100 Suspended
# Includes five sub limits: (1) Packing Credit of Rs.35 million (2)
Foreign Bills Discounting of Rs.15 million (3) Letter of Credit of Rs.60 million
4) Foreign Currency Term loan of Rs. 30 million (5) Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.5 million
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 236.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sansar Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended
* Fully Interchangeable with LC, Buyers credit
Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2750 Reaffirmed
Santosh Overseas Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed
Santosh Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 151.9 Reaffirmed
Sarada Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Sarada Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended
Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed
Satya Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Satya Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Satya Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 8.7 Suspended
Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended
Ltd
Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Ltd
Shankesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Shivam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 558.5 Suspended
Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 338 Suspended
Shivsu Canadian Clear International CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Ltd
Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 2.6 Suspended
Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 70 Suspended
Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 97.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Acquirer's payouts CRISIL AAA 8018.9 Withdrawn
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA 565.4 Withdrawn
SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 165.3 Assigned
SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
SSK Led Lights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
SSK Led Lights Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sterling Tapes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tapes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.1 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tapes Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
#100% interchangalbe with CC/LC & BG
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 537 Assigned
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 225 Assigned
*100% interchangable with LC & BG
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 465 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
The Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
The Metallic Alloys TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70.5 Reaffirmed
Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 11.5 Reaffirmed
Vinay Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned
Vinay Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47 Assigned
Watertec India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Watertec India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Watertec India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
