Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Al - Noor Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 4.2 Reaffirmed Durable Conductors & Cables LOC CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Durable Conductors & Cables BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1 250 Withdrawal Goyal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed K.I.(International) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned; Suspension revoked Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned; Suspension revoked Laser Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 187 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Assigned Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ @ 630 New Patel Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Discounting Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Padma Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Suspended Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 8 Suspended Print Point India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Suspended Pro - Arc Welding and Cutting Systems BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 137.4 Suspended Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended R S Casting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Raasi Refractories Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 88.4 Suspended Loan Fac Rahmat Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Raj Associates BG CRISIL A4 48.5 Suspended Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Suspended Rajco Metal Industires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Rameshchand Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended S. B. Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Saab Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sandeep Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Ltd Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Suspended Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Suspended Shivsu Canadian Clear International LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.7 Reaffirmed Sterling Tapes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Assigned Surana Telecom and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Metallic Alloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 58 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Risk Limits V - Guard Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Watertec India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ A - One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Asia - Pacific Institute of ManagementTL CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Axis Concepts Capstone Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 59 Assigned B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Assigned B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 770 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durable Conductors & Cables CC CRISIL B+ 29.5 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Withdrawal Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4410 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 17390 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 710 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed *Earlier rated as Rs.500 million non-convertible debt Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Firm Foundations and Housing Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Goyal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Goyal Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed J. M. D. Industries TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned J. M. D. Industries WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Series A PTCs CRISIL AA- 550 Withdrawn Ltd Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 135 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed K.I.(International) Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 420 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2080 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1295.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned; Suspension revoked Laser Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Reaffirmed Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt. Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed New Patel Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Nischint Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Nischint Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Loan Fac Noor Tobacco Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended OM Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended OM Processors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Suspended OM Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended OM Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 58.2 Suspended OM Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21 Suspended Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 610 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 586.2 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 539 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 214.8 Reaffirmed Padma Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Padma Industries TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Paswara Papers Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 85 Suspended * Interchangeable with Rs.15 Million of buyers credit Paswara Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 19.4 Suspended Pavai Varam Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Pavai Varam Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 1870 Suspended POJ Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Suspended POJ Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 38.2 Suspended Pragathi Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Pragathi Hatcheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.2 Suspended Loan Fac Pragathi Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 280 Suspended Print Point India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Print Point India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 83.5 Suspended Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.4 Suspended Pro - Arc Welding and Cutting Systems CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.6 Suspended Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 189.7 Suspended Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 13.7 Suspended Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.9 Suspended Loan Fac Protolab Electro Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Suspended R S Casting Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended R S Infraudyog Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 240 Suspended R. K. Products CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended R. K. Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 34.4 Suspended R. K. Products TL CRISIL B 15.6 Suspended R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Suspended R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Loan Fac R. S. Fasteners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Suspended R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended R.M.R. Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended Raasi Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 97.4 Suspended Loan Fac Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.3 Suspended Loan Fac Radha Casting and Metalik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.1 Suspended Radhadamodar Multipurpose Coldstorage TL CRISIL B 40.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Rahavendar Hospitals CC CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Rahavendar Hospitals TL CRISIL B+ 93.5 Suspended Raheja Hydel Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Rahmat Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Raj Associates CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Raj Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended Loan Fac Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 183 Reaffirmed Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Raja Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajamahal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Rajco Metal Industires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Rajco Metal Industires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Rama Hi Power Tech CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Rama Hi Power Tech TL CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended Ramkrushna Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 83 Suspended Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Rangaa Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.5 Suspended Rasi Electrodes Ltd CC CRISIL BB/ 60 Suspended Regaliaa Buildtech and Services Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B- 470 Suspended Ltd Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Suspended RKR Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.20 million Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 89 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Rukmini International CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended S P Minerals CC CRISIL B 165 Suspended S. B. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended S. B. Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Suspended Loan Fac Saab Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Saab Engineering Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sabari Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 110 Suspended * Includes a sub limit of Rs.50. million for letter of credit Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Suspended Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 25.8 Suspended Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.3 Suspended Loan Fac Saboo Tor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24 Suspended Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sahil Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 233 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Surface Coating Technologies Bill Discounting CRISIL D 9.4 Suspended Sai Surface Coating Technologies CC CRISIL D 34.5 Suspended Sai Surface Coating Technologies TL CRISIL D 54 Suspended Saibaba Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Saibaba Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 109.5 Suspended Loan Fac Saibaba Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 0.5 Suspended Saibaba Cotton Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B- 40 Suspended Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Salasaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Samana Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Suspended Samana Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 102.5 Suspended Sandeep Enterprises CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 130 Suspended * Includes two sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs. 40 million and (2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.30 million Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Suspended Discounting Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.4 Suspended Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL D 100 Suspended # Includes five sub limits: (1) Packing Credit of Rs.35 million (2) Foreign Bills Discounting of Rs.15 million (3) Letter of Credit of Rs.60 million 4) Foreign Currency Term loan of Rs. 30 million (5) Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.5 million Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 236.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sansar Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended * Fully Interchangeable with LC, Buyers credit Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2750 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 151.9 Reaffirmed Sarada Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Sarada Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Satya Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Satya Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.3 Suspended Loan Fac Satya Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 8.7 Suspended Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended Ltd Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Ltd Shankesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Shivam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 558.5 Suspended Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 338 Suspended Shivsu Canadian Clear International CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Ltd Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 2.6 Suspended Shree Bhagwati Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 70 Suspended Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 97.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Suspended Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Acquirer's payouts CRISIL AAA 8018.9 Withdrawn Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA 565.4 Withdrawn SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.3 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL C SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 165.3 Assigned SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned SSK Led Lights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned SSK Led Lights Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sterling Tapes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sterling Tapes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.1 Reaffirmed Sterling Tapes Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned #100% interchangalbe with CC/LC & BG Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 537 Assigned Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 225 Assigned *100% interchangable with LC & BG Surana Telecom and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 465 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Loan Fac The Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed The Metallic Alloys TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70.5 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 11.5 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47 Assigned Watertec India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Watertec India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Watertec India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 